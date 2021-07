It was a throwback British GP in traffic terms. Fucking horrendous in other words.



Not sure where you left from but we were getting the bus in and out from Turweston Aerodrome and we had almost no problems. Friday night left at 9pm and didnít move in the queue til 9.20pm but all of a sudden they seemed to put on a load of extra buses and I was then sat on the bus by 9.40pm even though the queue was from the main road up behind Luffield towards the pit straight. Saturday night I was on the bus within 5mins of leaving the gate and then on Sunday within 15mins of leaving. No traffic any day except Sunday night when it took us about 15mins to get to the A road and we were then clear again.