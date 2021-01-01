Having finally caught up with it, I think both drivers could have avoided it, but I think the term 'predominately at fault' is about right and I don't have an issue with the penalty. If Lewis is anywhere near that apex he can claim it was the racing line and none of this is an issue. With that said, Max has got plenty of room too and could have backed out of it. Maybe 70% Lewis and 30% Max.



If it's the other way around though I think Max would do what Lewis did but Lewis wouldn't have done what Max did if that makes sense.



At the same time, Max is a massive crybaby and Horner has always been a bad grass.