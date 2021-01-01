« previous next »
Never liked Lewis but have always thought of Max as a complete maniac on track and almost expected him to have been involved in these kinds of incidents many more times than he has, but somehow still I think this was Lewis fault and he should have received a harsher penalty.

The only thing that is slightly changing my mind is this comment from Vettel at 50 sec or so into this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkAoSghdD6Y (7 Times Max Verstappen Clashed with his Rivals)
Pleased for Hamilton
Hahaha Max unfollowed Lewis on Instagram apparently, Red Bull going full toddler meltdown. Honestly RB are coming out of this looking really bad, and it's highly distasteful. If they don't want to race competitively then they shouldn't even bother putting the car on the track, rather just keep Max in the simulator wrapped in bubble wrap.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Well yes, we know the stewards decided it was only worth 10 seconds but if we all just accepted their decision without question or debate this topic would be pretty boring!


For all those whinging about it being lenient, what do you think the penalty should have been then?
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:51:43 am
Hahaha Max unfollowed Lewis on Instagram apparently, Red Bull going full toddler meltdown. Honestly RB are coming out of this looking really bad, and it's highly distasteful. If they don't want to race competitively then they shouldn't even bother putting the car on the track, rather just keep Max in the simulator wrapped in bubble wrap.

RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:03:40 am
RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.

 You have absolutely no way of knowing that.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:01:29 pm
But that's my point. Because Max's history drivers give him more room and are more apprehensive around him. Hamilton says similar in his post race interview. They all know how aggressive he is and expects others to back down.

Haven't there already been a couple of cases of this already this season where Hamilton has had to back off or risk a crash, perhaps this one will make Verstappen realise that his usual tactics won't work every time and think twice about them.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:22:04 am
Haven't there already been a couple of cases of this already this season where Hamilton has had to back off or risk a crash, perhaps this one will make Verstappen realise that his usual tactics won't work every time and think twice about them.

Yeah, in the sprint race the other day for Silverstone. Hamilton was pissed that he couldnt get past. Made sure he did this time.
Stewards report: 

"The Stewards reviewed video and telemetry evidence,".   "Cars 33 [Verstappen] and 44 [Hamilton] entered turn 9 with Car 33 in the lead and Car 44 slightly behind and on the inside.

"Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside.

"When Car 33 turned into the corner, Car 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33. Car 44 is judged predominantly at fault."
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:03:40 am
RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.
This is definitely their best chance and I think they'll do it but between Horner and Marko they are a severely unlikeable bunch.
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:59:51 am
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
No surprise there, unfortunately.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:59:51 am
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
That's not even remotely surprising, but still rather depressing. The lowest scum bags always seem to scream the loudest in these situations.
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:35:11 am
Stewards report: 

"The Stewards reviewed video and telemetry evidence,".   "Cars 33 [Verstappen] and 44 [Hamilton] entered turn 9 with Car 33 in the lead and Car 44 slightly behind and on the inside.

"Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside.

"When Car 33 turned into the corner, Car 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33. Car 44 is judged predominantly at fault."

Thats a load of shit. If he wasnt reaching the apex he wasnt gonna be far off it and there was plenty of room on the outside. Ive always preferred Max over other drivers but that was on him more than Hamilton yesterday and the behaviour of Max and Horner since the crash has been terrible.
considering none of these things are accidental, I find the use of the word 'predominantly' quite interesting there. makes me wonder what would have happened had verstappen's race not been ended by the shunt.
He was miles off being on a line for the apex.  As I've said, my personal opinion is that it was a racing incident, but Lewis isn't going to hit the apex from where he is just prior to contact.
Having finally caught up with it, I think both drivers could have avoided it, but I think the term 'predominately at fault' is about right and I don't have an issue with the penalty.  If Lewis is anywhere near that apex he can claim it was the racing line and none of this is an issue.  With that said, Max has got plenty of room too and could have backed out of it.  Maybe 70% Lewis and 30% Max.

If it's the other way around though I think Max would do what Lewis did but Lewis wouldn't have done what Max did if that makes sense.

At the same time, Max is a massive crybaby and Horner has always been a bad grass.
