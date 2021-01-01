Some decent posts in here, some absolute twaddle.



The way I see it:



1. Racing incident.

2. It wouldn't have happened if Max didn't have a significant lead over Lewis in the championship.

3. Both drivers were at fault. Lewis got right up alongside but could have held a tighter line and/or backed out more. Max, despite initially giving Lewis space, decided to turn in a smidge on the aggressive side when he could have easily ran wide. Even if he lost the lead he could've argued the case over the radio and forced Lewis to give the place back. Failing that, argue the case for a penalty to be given to Lewis.

4. Given that this is all split second stuff, it comes down to driving style, approach and experience. Max has given it out on a few occasions and it's worked for him so far. Lewis probably decided he'd draw a line in the sand to make a point. Took his punishment even though he was undoubtedly peeved, drove a good race and got the win.

5. Horner really made himself look like a tit today. I totally get that he defends his driver but not giving an inch in the argument is a bad look in my opinion.

6. Really glad that Max seems to be ok after the impact.

7. Hope that subsequent races don't end up in some sort of tit-for-tat retribution fest between the two drivers.