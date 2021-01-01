« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 06:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:36:22 pm
Isn't wheel to wheel racing what we want to see. People complain when the driver in pole cruises away and turns it in to a procession. I thought it was one of the most exciting first laps for years. Both drivers showed incredible skill. For me, it was a racing incident 100%.
Im with you they were level into the corner

If were asking people to not overtake like that then we will never get any
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 06:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:36:22 pm
Isn't wheel to wheel racing what we want to see. People complain when the driver in pole cruises away and turns it in to a procession. I thought it was one of the most exciting first laps for years. Both drivers showed incredible skill. For me, it was a racing incident 100%.

Yes up to the crash it was really good. Hamilton was all over Verstappen and made some good attempts to pass. I stopped watching F1 with any real interest years ago simply because there was very little "proper" racing.

The crash itself was more Hamilton's fault as he would have known that he had little chance of success unless Verstappen pulled out. On the other hand, do we want to see boring racing where the pole position just drives away from the rest of the field. The downside of Hamilton's move was that Verstappen could have been seriously injured; 20 years or so ago he may have been much worse off.

When you have two drivers who are on the limit and battling for the lead then things like this happen. Would Verstappen have tired a similar move to Hamilton? Probably.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
That was a box office first half of a lap, and obviously a shame it ended up like it did. I doubt it would have lasted much longer though as I think Verstappen would have checked out up front as the RB was the fastest race car this weekend.

Looks like theres a 50/50 split between people who think it was a genuine racing incident or a justified penalty. Personally I think a 10 second penalty was fair enough, Max did leave more than a cars width of space and Lewis didnt really get anywhere near the apex and would probably had to have used the run off area by the amount of understeer he had.

Had Lewis hit the apex that great battle would have carried on through the lap. Anyway the championship battle just went from simmering to boiling, and its shaping up to be the best since 2016.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:36:22 pm
Isn't wheel to wheel racing what we want to see. People complain when the driver in pole cruises away and turns it in to a procession. I thought it was one of the most exciting first laps for years. Both drivers showed incredible skill. For me, it was a racing incident 100%.

Personally, the skill is demonstrated when they can do what they did and stay on track. At the point when someone shunts the other one off the track, the skill diminishes for me.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 07:23:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:09:46 pm
Personally, the skill is demonstrated when they can do what they did and stay on track. At the point when someone shunts the other one off the track, the skill diminishes for me.

Either driver could have backed off and they would have both stayed on the track. Neither driver backed down and the accident happened. On the that first lap both drivers pushed the boundaries and it was fantastic to watch.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 07:28:18 pm »
Just ignore the fact it's Hamilton for a second and half of you in here dislike him..max has been so lucky on many occasions this hasn't happened. It's the get out of my way or we're both going out attitude he has has made drivers always give him extra room.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:39:24 pm
So will you be saying good little soldier to Perez when he does the same for Max? (Im not a huge Bottas fan, btw, just think youre being a bit unfair to him  :D)

Only when Perez has been in the same team as Max for 4 seasons and never looked close to challenging for anything :P
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:28:18 pm
Just ignore the fact it's Hamilton for a second and half of you in here dislike him..max has been so lucky on many occasions this hasn't happened. It's the get out of my way or we're both going out attitude he has has made drivers always give him extra room.

Happy to be corrected but my memory suggests to me Hamilton has been involved in more of these kinds of incidents over the last couple of years then Verstappen. Brazil 2019, Austria 2020 and today come to mind with Hamilton, cant remember if Verstappen has had any recently?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 07:47:25 pm »
Don't watch F1 much at all any more but when I used to tune in a few years back Max was always driving like a complete bellend.

The uproar from his camp is hilarious, I'm not arsed either way.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:47:25 pm
Don't watch F1 much at all any more but when I used to tune in a few years back Max was always driving like a complete bellend.

The uproar from his camp is hilarious, I'm not arsed either way.

There was definitely some truth to the Mad Max name lets say, but Id say hes definitely calmed down. Still very aggressive, sometimes like today he needs to take the longer term view and pull back especially when Hamilton has less to lose for once, but definitely not as mad as he was before.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:47:25 pm
Don't watch F1 much at all any more but when I used to tune in a few years back Max was always driving like a complete bellend.

The uproar from his camp is hilarious, I'm not arsed either way.

I am not sure Max has that much of a fan club on here. Its that some of us think they are very similar  in how they go about their racing.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:45:39 pm
Happy to be corrected but my memory suggests to me Hamilton has been involved in more of these kinds of incidents over the last couple of years then Verstappen. Brazil 2019, Austria 2020 and today come to mind with Hamilton, cant remember if Verstappen has had any recently?

Probably because drivers give him so much room now because before that he's taken most of the grid out through careless driving and ridiculous overtake attempts.

Let's not even go into his moving under braking moves he used to pull.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 08:17:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:01:04 pm
Probably because drivers give him so much room now because before that he's taken most of the grid out through careless driving and ridiculous overtake attempts.

Let's not even go into his moving under braking moves he used to pull.

So Hamilton has probably (Ill say probably as I dont know for certain but you havent said otherwise) has had more of these penalties over the last few years then Verstappen

And Verstappen drove like a twat 5 years ago.

Id suggest on more recent history that Hamilton is the one you have to watch out for!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 08:24:18 pm »
Some decent posts in here, some absolute twaddle.

The way I see it:

1. Racing incident.
2. It wouldn't have happened if Max didn't have a significant lead over Lewis in the championship.
3. Both drivers were at fault. Lewis got right up alongside but could have held a tighter line and/or backed out more. Max, despite initially giving Lewis space, decided to turn in a smidge on the aggressive side when he could have easily ran wide. Even if he lost the lead he could've argued the case over the radio and forced Lewis to give the place back. Failing that, argue the case for a penalty to be given to Lewis.
4. Given that this is all split second stuff, it comes down to driving style, approach and experience. Max has given it out on a few occasions and it's worked for him so far. Lewis probably decided he'd draw a line in the sand to make a point. Took his punishment even though he was undoubtedly peeved, drove a good race and got the win.
5. Horner really made himself look like a tit today. I totally get that he defends his driver but not giving an inch in the argument is a bad look in my opinion.
6. Really glad that Max seems to be ok after the impact.
7.  Hope that subsequent races don't end up in some sort of tit-for-tat retribution fest between the two drivers.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 08:25:22 pm »
Christian Horner after the Spanish Grand Prix, where Max went up the inside of Lewis at the first corner

Turn 1 was mega. I mean Max, that was full Max Verstappen  he was just going for it  and he positioned the car fantastically well. He tucked in, he got a little bit of a tow and a bit of momentum. And yeah he just braked later and ran the car wide. Thankfully Lewis had got out of it because otherwise he would have ended up in the fence

 :-X
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:25:22 pm
Christian Horner after the Spanish Grand Prix, where Max went up the inside of Lewis at the first corner

Turn 1 was mega. I mean Max, that was full Max Verstappen  he was just going for it  and he positioned the car fantastically well. He tucked in, he got a little bit of a tow and a bit of momentum. And yeah he just braked later and ran the car wide. Thankfully Lewis had got out of it because otherwise he would have ended up in the fence

 :-X
And this is why its a racing incident
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:32 pm
And this is why its a racing incident
Yep
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 08:34:45 pm »
Cant really be arsed if max or lewis won really. Found the celebrations a bit over the top, but home GP i guess. Would have been nice if Lewis acknowledged Max being in the hospital, but the cool thing is that gloves are off from now on. Think the sweet words between the two are a thing of the past, its going full Lewis/Rosberg from now on
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 08:35:49 pm »
I'm imagining this place being around when Senna was at the peak of his powers, deliberately taking drivers off the road. ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 08:41:13 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 08:34:45 pm
Would have been nice if Lewis acknowledged Max being in the hospital,

It seems that nobody told him.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:32 pm
And this is why its a racing incident

Yep
