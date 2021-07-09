« previous next »
Quote from: Graeme on July  9, 2021, 06:21:21 pm
That is a massively bold statement, and very unlike Toto. Normally any upgrades etc would be significantly played down.

I'd usually be very sceptical of quotes like that but its on the official Silverstone account, I can't believe he's said it
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 06:28:54 pm
I'd usually be very sceptical of quotes like that but its on the official Silverstone account, I can't believe he's said it
Yeah, but whats the context?


I don't like quotes on their own. context is important
Surely hes said that with his tongue firmly in his cheek.
I'm hoping so. There must be a video of it somewhere?
Looked a bit more into it. It was said to Sky F1 at the end of the last race in Austria and was tongue in cheek.
Ive no idea about F1 but I got up early and ended up watching Senna. Gripping and tragic film.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 10, 2021, 10:02:32 am
Ive no idea about F1 but I got up early and ended up watching Senna. Gripping and tragic film.

Yeah, it's incredibly well done, to the point where I can't bring myself to watch it again. 
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 10, 2021, 01:55:43 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1413810063836336135
That road looked so greasy


Imagine accidentally binning that piece of history
Quote from: Darren G on July 10, 2021, 06:11:02 pm
Yeah, it's incredibly well done, to the point where I can't bring myself to watch it again. 
This is how I feel. Its the lack of talking heads and constant showing of footage. Its a great but difficult watch.
Quote from: Darren G on July 10, 2021, 06:11:02 pm
Yeah, it's incredibly well done, to the point where I can't bring myself to watch it again.

Yeah I dont think I could watch it again. I wish he said yes to going fishing with Sid Watkins instead.
Quote from: scatman on July 11, 2021, 09:38:52 am
This is how I feel. Its the lack of talking heads and constant showing of footage. Its a great but difficult watch.

I think that one of the many things with me, is that having watched Ayrton's death live as a kid that idolised him, it's like jumping in a time machine and going right back there. Obviously I'm speaking from an emotional/psychological perspective here.  It's really quite strange given that so much time has passed.  I can't even listen to the beautiful, opening "God" theme music without it fucking me up some.  As Andy says, I wish he'd just gone fishing. 
Quote from: Darren G on July 11, 2021, 03:57:00 pm
I think that one of the many things with me, is that having watched Ayrton's death live as a kid that idolised him, it's like jumping in a time machine and going right back there. Obviously I'm speaking from an emotional/psychological perspective here.  It's really quite strange given that so much time has passed.  I can't even listen to the beautiful, opening "God" theme music without it fucking me up some.  As Andy says, I wish he'd just gone fishing. 
I know how you feel, I was 9 years old and had been hooked on F1 since I was 5/6 by the old man. He stopped watching religiously after that weekend, takes interest in it now and then if nothing else is on, but I think he lost his enjoyment of the sport that day. Me I just cried a lot once it was announced he had died, I remember I was at the temple (regular weekend thing as a child).
Lando Norris got mugged leaving Wembley on Sunday night, they took his £40k team issued watch. Hopefully the watch doesnt hold too much sentimental value for him, must have been a pretty traumatic experience.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57818938
that stadium seems to have been a pretty shite place to be the other night.
Disgrace
God almighty. Hope they get the bastards. My money's on it being Ricciardo.
