Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
July 4, 2021, 03:27:30 pm
Raikonnen and vettel crashed
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
July 4, 2021, 03:28:46 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on July  4, 2021, 03:26:09 pm
Ricciardo with a great drive today...and as I typred, passed by sainz

That was worth 2 places to Sainz because he closed the gap to Perez too
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
July 4, 2021, 03:29:09 pm
Lando deserved 2nd but 3rd is a fantastic result!!
July 4, 2021, 03:30:03 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  4, 2021, 03:27:30 pm
Raikonnen and vettel crashed

They should send Kimi the bill for that one.  100% on Kimi.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
July 4, 2021, 03:32:28 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July  4, 2021, 03:16:03 pm
He has but the "its boring" shouts appear to have stopped for some reason

Sky weren't even showing Mazepin on the driver list for about 5 minutes there ;D

It might get boring after 7 years, not 7 races.

July 4, 2021, 03:32:37 pm
Good race that.
July 4, 2021, 03:33:18 pm
Let see how sprint racing goes in 2 weeks
July 4, 2021, 03:35:20 pm
Quote from: sminp on July  4, 2021, 03:28:46 pm
That was worth 2 places to Sainz because he closed the gap to Perez too
8 point swing between Daniel and Carlos...could be huge by the end of the season.

Twas a good race.
July 4, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao
July 4, 2021, 03:37:50 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on July  4, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao

Orange you know. 😀
July 4, 2021, 03:38:50 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on July  4, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao

Im sure that was in part due to him costing Hamilton points but he deserved that cheering for his brilliant racing too
July 4, 2021, 03:46:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2021, 03:32:28 pm
It might get boring after 7 years, not 7 races.



....and not even that.  Mercedes won 3 of the first 4, so yeah, it's a tad different than having a single team 8/10ths clear in quali for half a decade.
July 4, 2021, 04:16:05 pm
verstappen today basically climbed up to the top of that bull statue thing in the middle of the circuit, whipped his dick out and pissed all over the opposition. another champion's drive.

July 4, 2021, 05:08:52 pm
 :lmao Subtle.
July 4, 2021, 09:57:59 pm
Interesting piece on C4 at the end of their coverage they had a interview with Ross Brawn and he mentioned Audi/Porsche are looking at entering the sport (again).
July 4, 2021, 10:00:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July  4, 2021, 09:57:59 pm
Interesting piece on C4 at the end of their coverage they had a interview with Ross Brawn and he mentioned Audi/Porsche are looking at entering the sport (again).
That was in Autosport this week.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/audi-and-porsche-bosses-set-for-crunch-meeting-on-2025-f1-engines/6623962/
Yesterday at 04:43:48 am
Yeah, saw that in autosport too. Can't be arsed checking, but wasn't it as engime suppliers rather than as works teams?
Yesterday at 09:41:35 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  4, 2021, 03:27:30 pm
Raikonnen and vettel crashed
That was a very weird collision

Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:43:48 am
Yeah, saw that in autosport too. Can't be arsed checking, but wasn't it as engime suppliers rather than as works teams?
you need an account and sub etc. I have lost my password so like you cant be arsed checking

difficult to take them rumours seriously anyway. feel like you've heard it before


anyway dominant max drive.

Cant wait for Silverstone. Hamilton will be deadly determined to win that.

If it rains he will walk it. I must look up a win and fastest lap bet special

Betvictor gave it 14/1 or something a few years back. Won a right few bob when Hamilton got fastest lap on last lap (remarkably on old tyres)
Yesterday at 09:43:27 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:41:35 am
That was a very weird collision
 you need an account and sub etc. I have lost my password so like you cant be arsed checking

difficult to take them rumours seriously anyway. feel like you've heard it before


anyway dominant max drive.

Cant wait for Silverstone. Hamilton will be deadly determined to win that.

If it rains he will walk it. I must look up a win and fastest lap bet special

Betvictor gave it 14/1 or something a few years back. Won a right few bob when Hamilton got fastest lap on last lap (remarkably on old tyres)


Not so sure about that as Max is pretty good in the rain too and the Red Bull is much, much better than the Mercedes at the moment. I can't see anything other than a comfortable Max win by about 15-20 seconds at Silverstone at the moment.
Yesterday at 11:02:25 am
Well lets see how the sprint race goes for quali. Whole new spanner thrown in.
Yesterday at 11:07:54 am
I hate Max, but he's clearly working it well this year. My only hope is that Red Bull have blown their load for next year.

They do look bloody good at the moment though
Yesterday at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:43:27 am

Not so sure about that as Max is pretty good in the rain too and the Red Bull is much, much better than the Mercedes at the moment. I can't see anything other than a comfortable Max win by about 15-20 seconds at Silverstone at the moment.

The Rd Bull has certainly been better in the last two races, but it can't be overlooked that the Red Bull Ring has been a very strong track for Red Bull over the past couple of years.  Even in 2018, where the Red Bull was nowhere near the Mercedes overall and also in 2019 Max won there.  He probably would have won in 2020 too without the electrical issue. It's a particularly strong circuit for both Red Bull and Max and I feel that this has distorted the perception of the level of Red Bull's advantage amongst many.  In the end we're talking a 3/10ths gap in quali in Austria at a circuit that Red Bull have done very well at recently.  Race pace differential wasn't too far from either until Lewis nerfed his car on the sausage kerbs. 

This isn't like Mercedes dominance in 2020 for example.  Red Bull have been marginally quicker overall this year on average.  I think that Silverstone will be tight.  If it goes like Austria though then Mercedes are in really deep shit for the season.             
Yesterday at 11:16:26 am
Interesting timetable for Silverstone in 2 weeks

Friday 16th

Practice 1 - 14:30 - 15:30
Sprint race Qualifying - 18:00 - 19:00

Saturday 17th

Practice 2 - 12:00 - 13:00
Sprint Qualifying - 16:30 - 17:00

Sunday 18th

Race - 15:00 - 17:00

I still dont get having a practice session when cars should be in parc ferme
Yesterday at 11:49:36 am
The only race Max hasn't won in the last five is when his tyre exploded in Azerbaijan. We know there's a few Hamilton-sceptics in here but you'd need to have your head in the clouds to dispute that the Red Bull is massively stronger right now. Thats not to say Max isn't doing incredibly well, and deserves that lead. And has probably even forced Lewis into a few uncharacteristic errors which have cost him points, because of how well he's racing. But he is massive favourite to win it this season, and it'd be a massive flop if he didnt. It is what it is.
Yesterday at 03:52:19 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:16:26 am
Interesting timetable for Silverstone in 2 weeks

Friday 16th

Practice 1 - 14:30 - 15:30
Sprint race Qualifying - 18:00 - 19:00

Saturday 17th

Practice 2 - 12:00 - 13:00
Sprint Qualifying - 16:30 - 17:00

Sunday 18th

Race - 15:00 - 17:00

I still dont get having a practice session when cars should be in parc ferme

Am I right in thinking that the Friday evening session is 'normal' Q1, 2, & 3, to set the grid for the late-afternoon sprint race?  The latter, in turn, determining the grid for Sunday...?
Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:52:19 pm
Am I right in thinking that the Friday evening session is 'normal' Q1, 2, & 3, to set the grid for the late-afternoon sprint race?  The latter, in turn, determining the grid for Sunday...?

That's my understanding of it yes.

This will be my first Grand Prix weekend and I'm really looking forward to it ;D
Yesterday at 03:57:56 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:49:36 am
The only race Max hasn't won in the last five is when his tyre exploded in Azerbaijan. We know there's a few Hamilton-sceptics in here but you'd need to have your head in the clouds to dispute that the Red Bull is massively stronger right now. Thats not to say Max isn't doing incredibly well, and deserves that lead. And has probably even forced Lewis into a few uncharacteristic errors which have cost him points, because of how well he's racing. But he is massive favourite to win it this season, and it'd be a massive flop if he didnt. It is what it is.

Yet again you're making it about some sort of anti-Hamilton agenda rather than arguing the facts.  France was lost due to a strategic error coupled with a slow pit entry/exit from Lewis relative to Max, not pace.  Mercedes themselves say that.  Austria, as I've already explained is a Red Bull track.  Red Bull have won three out of the past four years there.   "Massively stronger" is sheer hyperbole with no actual data to back it up.  I don't think that anybody disputes that Red Bull has had the quicker car of late, but it's not by some massive margin like you are implying and to repeat, it's nothing like Mercedes have had in recent years. 
Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
That's my understanding of it yes.

This will be my first Grand Prix weekend and I'm really looking forward to it ;D

Oh, enjoy!

Are you heading down on the Thursday evening?  I've been twice - 2006 & '09 - and loved it.  Must get back next years, and make it a regular thing thereafter.

Part of the challenge is having mates who are sufficiently into it.  I'd suggest a RAWK meet-up, but I suspect there'd be scuffles ;D
Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm
That'll be awesome (although might need an actual helmet rather than a face mask based on the numbers!)
Yesterday at 04:12:32 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm
Oh, enjoy!

Are you heading down on the Thursday evening?  I've been twice - 2006 & '09 - and loved it.  Must get back next years, and make it a regular thing thereafter.

Part of the challenge is having mates who are sufficiently into it.  I'd suggest a RAWK meet-up, but I suspect there'd be scuffles ;D

Well be heading there on Friday morning. We booked Woodlands for our camping but they can't put entertainment on this year which sucks :( so we'll head to qualy on the Friday and watch the Rudemental DJ set at the race track Friday evening before everything else over the weekend.

The RAWK meet would be fun...:lmao
Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:57:56 pm
Yet again you're making it about some sort of anti-Hamilton agenda rather than arguing the facts.  France was lost due to a strategic error coupled with a slow pit entry/exit from Lewis relative to Max, not pace.  Mercedes themselves say that.  Austria, as I've already explained is a Red Bull track.  Red Bull have won three out of the past four years there.   "Massively stronger" is sheer hyperbole with no actual data to back it up.  I don't think that anybody disputes that Red Bull has had the quicker car of late, but it's not by some massive margin like you are implying and to repeat, it's nothing like Mercedes have had in recent years. 

Similar story with Monaco and Austria, Monaco isnt necessarily a RB circuit but definitely not a Mercedes circuit either, both Mercedes and Hamilton have a competitively poor record there compared to most circuits so an RB win shouldnt be a surprise either.

As for the British GP and what happens, it will be interesting. Its traditionally a Mercedes track obviously and of the similar tracks Mercedes won in Spain and werent far behind RB in France so I certainly dont see it as a foregone conclusion that Verstappen will just walk away with it.
Yesterday at 04:20:20 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:12:32 pm
Well be heading there on Friday morning. We booked Woodlands for our camping but they can't put entertainment on this year which sucks :( so we'll head to qualy on the Friday and watch the Rudemental DJ set at the race track Friday evening before everything else over the weekend.

The RAWK meet would be fun...:lmao

I've camped at Litchlake Farm two the times I've been - always very impressed by the camping gear that some of the old-timers have got with them.  Went with my then-girlfriend in 2006 and with a mate in 2009 - two quite different weekends, let's say.

Most amusing thing about a RAWK meet-up would be the possibility of those who don't get on online actually getting on like a house on fire once the keyboard are set aside ;D  ;)
Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm
Similar story with Monaco and Austria, Monaco isnt necessarily a RB circuit but definitely not a Mercedes circuit either, both Mercedes and Hamilton have a competitively poor record there compared to most circuits so an RB win shouldnt be a surprise either.

As for the British GP and what happens, it will be interesting. Its traditionally a Mercedes track obviously and of the similar tracks Mercedes won in Spain and werent far behind RB in France so I certainly dont see it as a foregone conclusion that Verstappen will just walk away with it.

 Thankyou.  Not to mention that at Monaco Lewis and/or his engineers went the wrong way with set-up and that Bottas was right in the mix, qualifying 1/10th off Max (who was only even on pole after Leclerc's error) and being right there in the race up until his pitstop fiasco.  Silverstone - as you say - will be interesting.  Lewis was over a second quicker in quali than Max there last year, with Bottas 8/10ths ahead of him also.  If Red Bull do manage to overhaul that in a single season, then it's going to be quite something and kudos to them.  Nobody can really predict things with any degree of certainty at this stage, but my money would be on it it being a close fight at Silverstone. 
Today at 04:12:04 am
The Australian GP is to be cancelled according to local sources.  I'm not sure if that means an extra race elsewhere or not. 
Today at 06:06:51 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:12:04 am
The Australian GP is to be cancelled according to local sources.

Just so people understand why - Australia is still trying to keep COVID out entirely. Bringing in the entire paddock would be too risky per current strategy, and also extremely hypocritical given we're basically letting no one in.

Shame though
