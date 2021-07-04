

Not so sure about that as Max is pretty good in the rain too and the Red Bull is much, much better than the Mercedes at the moment. I can't see anything other than a comfortable Max win by about 15-20 seconds at Silverstone at the moment.



The Rd Bull has certainly been better in the last two races, but it can't be overlooked that the Red Bull Ring has been a very strong track for Red Bull over the past couple of years. Even in 2018, where the Red Bull was nowhere near the Mercedes overall and also in 2019 Max won there. He probably would have won in 2020 too without the electrical issue. It's a particularly strong circuit for both Red Bull and Max and I feel that this has distorted the perception of the level of Red Bull's advantage amongst many. In the end we're talking a 3/10ths gap in quali in Austria at a circuit that Red Bull have done very well at recently. Race pace differential wasn't too far from either until Lewis nerfed his car on the sausage kerbs.This isn't like Mercedes dominance in 2020 for example. Red Bull have been marginally quicker overall this year on average. I think that Silverstone will be tight. If it goes like Austria though then Mercedes are in really deep shit for the season.