Snooze
It certainly was.
I'm looking forward to the Beyond The Grid interview with Danny Ric in 5 or 6 years when he gives us the truth behind why he's struggling so badly in the McMerc.
Two victories from two on power tracks for Red Bull now, imagine thinking the Mercedes is still the quickest car.
Toto said it's the first time in 8 years, since the turbo-hybrids, that Mercedes simply didn't have the pace. Hope it's not a sign of things to come..
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
I'm guessing they had a fair amount of arrogance that Red Bull wouldnt make the strides they have this season.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Probably also down to maybe not knowing these new regulations this year would cause such a big difference for low and high rake cars as well. Also is the Honda engine now ahead of the mercedes? That should be a bigger concern for them.
Why? Honda are withdrawing from F1 at the end of this season
Honda are weird.Come back to F1. Have a nightmare for ~3 years. Look lots better for a year. Look like you might be the best for this year. Leave the sport.
Because it's putting all of its resources moving into carbon neutrality with road cars. They don't want F1 taking up anymore resources.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
So Mercedes are now saying they will make upgrades to their car this season.
Almost like they could be making red bull keep developing this year and actually mercs are fully focused longterm on next year. I reckon they could sacrifice this year.
Almost like they could be making red bull keep developing this year and actually mercs are fully focused longterm on next year. I reckon they could sacrifice this year.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]