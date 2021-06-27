« previous next »
Snooze
Quote from: jillc on June 27, 2021, 03:35:38 pm
It certainly was.

to be honest, this is why I rarely watch live anymore. Even in an entertaining race, there's enough gap between anything interesting happening that the CH4 highlights are as good if not better.
I'm looking forward to the Beyond The Grid interview with Danny Ric in 5 or 6 years when he gives us the truth behind why he's struggling so badly in the McMerc.
Great race from Max. Good recovery from Ferrari.
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 27, 2021, 05:00:53 pm
I'm looking forward to the Beyond The Grid interview with Danny Ric in 5 or 6 years when he gives us the truth behind why he's struggling so badly in the McMerc.

What are you expecting? The car clearly isnt the problem, I think people have just underestimated Norris a little before this season and also Ricciardo is learning a new car. Ricciardo should still be doing better than he is though.
Quote from: Welshred on June 27, 2021, 03:32:10 pm
Two victories from two on power tracks for Red Bull now, imagine thinking the Mercedes is still the quickest car.

Toto said it's the first time in 8 years, since the turbo-hybrids, that Mercedes simply didn't have the pace.  Hope it's not a sign of things to come..
Quote from: carling on June 28, 2021, 11:10:37 am
Toto said it's the first time in 8 years, since the turbo-hybrids, that Mercedes simply didn't have the pace.  Hope it's not a sign of things to come..

For this season? Yes. They're stopping development on the car for this season and focussing on the next one.
Red Bull also brought several truck loads of upgrades for this season last weekend as well. They've seen an opportunity and they've jumped on it
I'm guessing they had a fair amount of arrogance that Red Bull wouldnt make the strides they have this season.
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2021, 11:26:34 am
I'm guessing they had a fair amount of arrogance that Red Bull wouldnt make the strides they have this season.

Probably also down to maybe not knowing these new regulations this year would cause such a big difference for low and high rake cars as well. Also is the Honda engine now ahead of the mercedes? That should be a bigger concern for them.
Quote from: clinical on June 28, 2021, 11:27:58 am
Probably also down to maybe not knowing these new regulations this year would cause such a big difference for low and high rake cars as well. Also is the Honda engine now ahead of the mercedes? That should be a bigger concern for them.

Why? Honda are withdrawing from F1 at the end of this season
Quote from: Welshred on June 28, 2021, 11:30:30 am
Why? Honda are withdrawing from F1 at the end of this season

They are, but Red Bull are taking over the engine and all the technology around the engine under their own company
Honda are weird.

Come back to F1. Have a nightmare for ~3 years. Look lots better for a year. Look like you might be the best for this year. Leave the sport.
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 28, 2021, 11:50:20 am
Honda are weird.

Come back to F1. Have a nightmare for ~3 years. Look lots better for a year. Look like you might be the best for this year. Leave the sport.

Because it's putting all of its resources moving into carbon neutrality with road cars. They don't want F1 taking up anymore resources.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 28, 2021, 12:49:20 pm
Because it's putting all of its resources moving into carbon neutrality with road cars. They don't want F1 taking up anymore resources.
I get that but fully agree with Romford

I have been saying that about Honda for years
Agreeing with Romford?

Always a gamble.
the whims of manufacturers change all the time, which is why any race series relying on them is always bad news.
Well its not as if Honda will be walking away poor from this deal. Red Bull will have paid a substantial amount to Honda for all that technology and IP.

Probably likely that Red Bull will take most of (if not all) of their engine development team in-house to their new facility.

Also helps when you poach 5 engineers from Mercedes as well

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57008545
So Mercedes are now saying they will make upgrades to their car this season.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:09:51 am
So Mercedes are now saying they will make upgrades to their car this season.

Almost like they could be making red bull keep developing this year and actually mercs are fully focused longterm on next year. I reckon they could sacrifice this year.
whatever any f1 team ever say about their car, they're probably at least half lying.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:13:44 am
Almost like they could be making red bull keep developing this year and actually mercs are fully focused longterm on next year. I reckon they could sacrifice this year.

Not that they're completely Lewis-centric, but I can't imagine they'd completely bullshit about that considering he's a title away from being the undisputed GOAT.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:13:44 am
Almost like they could be making red bull keep developing this year and actually mercs are fully focused longterm on next year. I reckon they could sacrifice this year.

Its possible, but it would be incredibly presumptive of Mercedes to assume that its only them and RB who are in with a shout next year. We have seen teams very quickly move from the middle of the grid to the front when new regulations come in.
