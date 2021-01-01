« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 43339 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,829
  • YNWA
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 03:30:03 pm »
Rather easy ultimately.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Yep so easy, Mercedes fucked this race hard
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,312
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Mercedes absolutely fucked it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Merc have buggered this up. And why have they not brought bottas in for the fastest lap attempt?

RB deserve the win today because they have just been better in every department.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:24:32 pm
I think they did listen but wanted Bottas to cover off Perez one stopping to further protect Hamilton

If they did listen they should have pitted both cars instead of neither. Lewis and Max were making similar comments.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,157
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Mercedes have massively fucked up in this race, Lewis should be fuming
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:30:15 pm
And why have they not brought bottas in for the fastest lap attempt?


This was baffling
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:30:20 pm
Mercedes have massively fucked up in this race, Lewis should be fuming

They've messed up so many times this season with both Hamilton and Bottas.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,939
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Slightly concerned
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Fuck me, I really didn't think that Max would have pulled that off.  Brilliant drive.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,677
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm »
Great race for McLaren.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,172
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Brilliant race. Hopefully this title goes right to the wire
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,157
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:31:59 pm
They've messed up so many times this season with both Hamilton and Bottas.

If they'd stuck with their usual policy of pitting the lead car first they'd have run the race. So, so poor.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
Always had that in the bag Max. Beating Mercedes at there so called stronghold to boot.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:33:54 pm
If they'd stuck with their usual policy of pitting the lead car first they'd have run the race. So, so poor.

Or even if they pitted Hamilton a lap after Bottas. Would have meant Max would have stayed out as doubt he would have pitted same time as Lewis. Max would have been 3rd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,921
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:32:18 pm
Great race for McLaren.

Great race for the team, its so funny to hear those having a moan about Mercedes, I'd give anything to see McLaren get up on the podium. It's the way the cookie crumbles in F1.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
A lot of talk obviously about merc binning bottas, but if you're bottas do you even really want to be there any more? Unless Hamilton quits (and I don't see that) he's never going to be world champ there.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:37:40 pm
A lot of talk obviously about merc binning bottas, but if you're bottas do you even really want to be there any more? Unless Hamilton quits (and I don't see that) he's never going to be world champ there.

He must be so annoyed. He said so many times after his first stop he needed to stop again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 03:42:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:37:40 pm
A lot of talk obviously about merc binning bottas, but if you're bottas do you even really want to be there any more? Unless Hamilton quits (and I don't see that) he's never going to be world champ there.
If he doesnt want to be there, feels hard done by or is not dedicated to the team then he needs to be replaced ASAP. Whining fucker knew what he was doing when he took the job.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 03:42:22 pm »
the team can tell him that he's equal as much as they like, but it's clear to everyone in practice he'll always be the #2 and nothing more.

hamilton fairly sanguine about the result.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,939
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:39:33 pm
He must be so annoyed. He said so many times after his first stop he needed to stop again.
What was his realistic result if he pitted again? 3rd?

Once they screwed up the pits on the first go round. The only way to win was going to be staying out there, especially when Max pitted so early the 2nd time
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 03:43:28 pm »
Hamilton took that loss well. Was expecting him to question the strategy on first pitstops at least. He would then have been in prime decision to make a 2nd stop.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,829
  • YNWA
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:42:22 pm
the team can tell him that he's equal as much as they like, but it's clear to everyone in practice he'll always be the #2 and nothing more.

Lets be honest, he knows himself hes #2 and always was. He took the job anyway and stayed there anyway.

Not like hes going anywhere else competitive and getting in as the main driver.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:42:22 pm
the team can tell him that he's equal as much as they like, but it's clear to everyone in practice he'll always be the #2 and nothing more.

hamilton fairly sanguine about the result.

Judging by the way he defended Verstappen, taking the line he did, he will never be number one anywhere.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:45:32 pm
Judging by the way he defended Verstappen, taking the line he did, he will never be number one anywhere.
What line would you have him take?
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 03:48:09 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:42:14 pm
If he doesnt want to be there, feels hard done by or is not dedicated to the team then he needs to be replaced ASAP. Whining fucker knew what he was doing when he took the job.

 Mercedes are always banging on about letting their drivers race and equal treatment, so the "he knew what he was doing" comment is nonsense.  As for feeling hard done by, he has every right to today as the team completely ignored his input regarding making a 2 stopper, which turned out to be completely correct. 

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:37:40 pm
A lot of talk obviously about merc binning bottas, but if you're bottas do you even really want to be there any more? Unless Hamilton quits (and I don't see that) he's never going to be world champ there.

 Is there anywhere that he would be world champion though?  Any of the teams capable of that have quicker drivers than Bottas.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:20 pm
What line would you have him take?

He should have stayed on the racing line, at that point there was no way Verstappen could get by. He moved over anticipating an attack that wasnt coming.

Ralf Schumacher called it Amateur and it will probably, together with his radio message cost him his job. Be it now or the end of the season.   
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:49:39 pm
He should have stayed on the racing line, at that point there was no way Verstappen could get by. He moved over anticipating an attack that wasnt coming.

Ralf Schumacher called it Amateur and it will probably, together with his radio message cost him his job. Be it now or the end of the season.

I liked the radio message. He's far too passive usually and is treated like a doormat. At least he spoke out and I'm no huge fan of Valteri.

As for the racing line I don't think it would of mattered by the next corner anyway, he had no traction as Perez showed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 03:52:44 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:42:14 pm
If he doesnt want to be there, feels hard done by or is not dedicated to the team then he needs to be replaced ASAP. Whining fucker knew what he was doing when he took the job.

You could literally say that about any driver. He isnt the first driver to have a moan at the team for a tactical mistake, his teammate does it, so does Verstappen and every driver.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
something sounded off with that band.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:51:10 pm
I liked the radio message. He's far too passive usually and is treated like a doormat. At least he spoke out and I'm no huge fan of Valteri.

As for the racing line I don't think it would of mattered by the next corner anyway, he had no traction as Perez showed.
As a doormat for that money, sign me up. Anyway he has a right to put his case, to design his race as he sees fit. It is where you do it though, in team meetings before the race or at some stage during the race, should be critical and factual for the team. At that stage though it was all about holding up
Verstappen, which he fucked up. Did you hear the mechanics response and see T. Wolfs reaction?
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:52:44 pm
You could literally say that about any driver. He isnt the first driver to have a moan at the team for a tactical mistake, his teammate does it, so does Verstappen and every driver.

Yes and virtually every team has a number one driver. Was it a tactical mistake? The Race strategy is decided before the race, if he wanted a two stopper in that meeting and was denied it then the team might have deserved some ironic payback but not like that. We heard you was the reply.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,921
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Yes and virtually every team has a number one driver. Was it a tactical mistake? The Race strategy is decided before the race, if he wanted a two stopper in that meeting and was denied it then the team might have deserved some ironic payback but not like that. We heard you was the reply.

Excuse me? Hamilton is not one to suffer in silence so why he should his team mate have too?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Yes and virtually every team has a number one driver. Was it a tactical mistake? The Race strategy is decided before the race, if he wanted a two stopper in that meeting and was denied it then the team might have deserved some ironic payback but not like that. We heard you was the reply.

You dont think teams adapt strategies as the race evolves?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 04:08:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:07:10 pm
Excuse me? Hamilton is not one to suffer in silence so why he should his team mate have too?  ;D

Its not just Hamilton, they all do it.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:07:10 pm
Excuse me? Hamilton is not one to suffer in silence so why he should his team mate have too?  ;D

He can, absolutely have as much input on his side of the garage as Hamilton does on his side. Timo Wolf will the decide on an overall tactic, for the team. Hamiltons word, moaning, whining or whatever will have more weight purely because he proves time and again that he can do the job. We all moan and gripe, what does me and it must be a frustration that is getting him down, is the timing of the whinge, gripe or moan. Do it in the right place.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,921
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:08:27 pm
Its not just Hamilton, they all do it.

Especially today it felt llike half the grid was doing it today, including young Norris.  ;D I don't see anything wrong with it anyway, it at least adds a bit to the overall race and sometimes makes up for the lack of competitive race as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:07:31 pm
You dont think teams adapt strategies as the race evolves?

I refer you to my earlier post.

in team meetings before the race or at some stage during the race, should be critical and factual for the team. At that stage though it was all about holding up
Verstappen, which he fucked up. Did you hear the mechanics response and see T. Wolfs reaction?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,921
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 04:13:36 pm
He can, absolutely have as much input on his side of the garage as Hamilton does on his side. Timo Wolf will the decide on an overall tactic, for the team. Hamiltons word, moaning, whining or whatever will have more weight purely because he proves time and again that he can do the job. We all moan and gripe, what does me and it must be a frustration that is getting him down, is the timing of the whinge, gripe or moan. Do it in the right place.

When is the right place though? If we have the right to listen into their conversations we are obviously going to hear stuff like this which to me is fine if everyone is happy with it. I think it adds something to the whole occasion anyway. There's been many a time when I have found the conversations more fascinating than the actual races.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1599 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:19:31 pm
When is the right place though? If we have the right to listen into their conversations we are obviously going to hear stuff like this which to me is fine if everyone is happy with it. I think it adds something to the whole occasion anyway. There's been many a time when I have found the conversations more fascinating than the actual races.  :D
The right place for me is behind closed doors, in team meetings or debriefs.. I agree it can get tasty on the radio sometimes and Räikkönnen is renowned for his reposts but usually he just tells them to F-off or leave him alone. Botass message today had no race validity at all it was a whinge at the strategy department, people he will be hoping can help him in the near future.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 