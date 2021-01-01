I liked the radio message. He's far too passive usually and is treated like a doormat. At least he spoke out and I'm no huge fan of Valteri.



As for the racing line I don't think it would of mattered by the next corner anyway, he had no traction as Perez showed.



As a doormat for that money, sign me up. Anyway he has a right to put his case, to design his race as he sees fit. It is where you do it though, in team meetings before the race or at some stage during the race, should be critical and factual for the team. At that stage though it was all about holding upVerstappen, which he fucked up. Did you hear the mechanics response and see T. Wolfs reaction?