It's not unreasonable to implement the circuit based on the plans, and in fact Codemasters have done it before, the Korea international circuit was in F1 2010 despite only being finished after the game's release. By the time the game was released they still hadn't even laid the tarmac.



The decision on whether to do anything like this will be down to the simple calculation of how many dev hours are remaining until release and how best to use those dev hours to in order to ship the best possible product. If they're not making changes like this, it simply means they don't have the dev hour budget to do so and safely make their launch window.