It's not unreasonable to implement the circuit based on the plans,  and in fact Codemasters have done it before, the Korea international circuit was in F1 2010 despite only being finished after the game's release. By the time the game was released they still hadn't even laid the tarmac.

The decision on whether to do anything like this will be down to the simple calculation of how many dev hours are remaining until release and how best to use those dev hours to in order to ship the best possible product. If they're not making changes like this, it simply means they don't have the dev hour budget to do so and safely make their launch window.
I just expect more from 'the official f1 game' myself.

usage of the same style of on-screen tv graphics would be a fucking start instead of the 'almost' the same they use at the moment.
The decision on whether to do anything like this will be down to the simple calculation of how many dev hours are remaining until release and how best to use those dev hours to in order to ship the best possible product. If they're not making changes like this, it simply means they don't have the dev hour budget to do so and safely make their launch window.

I'm a developer myself so not disputing that  ;D I was just responding to the idea that they couldn't do it without visiting
slight contrast in track between this one and the last couple.
I'm a developer myself so not disputing that  ;D I was just responding to the idea that they couldn't do it without visiting

Ah fair play. On that note, it's a nice idea to have tracks scanned and 100% accurate, but I can't say I care too much as long as the game is fun.
Truly dismal circuit this is.
Stolen from Put It In MGU-H on Facebook.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,774
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,809
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
Im still on Geoff Crammonds  Grand Prix game

;D
Im still on Geoff Crammonds  Grand Prix game

;D
Fucking loved that game. Makes me want to crack out my old Amiga from the loft.
Truly dismal circuit this is.

cheers yoda. nice to have you along
