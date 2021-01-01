Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
26
27
28
29
30
[
31
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread (Read 36291 times)
b_joseph
Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,863
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #1200 on:
Today
at 03:04:02 pm »
And then they will changes the regulations that will open the field out again.
Best and worst and strangest qually of the year
Logged
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,475
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #1201 on:
Today
at 05:21:27 pm »
Norris gets a 3 place penalty for not pitting straight away after the red flag so starts 9th.
Bit harsh as it would have been a very tight turn into the pit lane.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
26
27
28
29
30
[
31
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2