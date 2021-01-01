« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1200
And then they will changes the regulations that will open the field out again.

Best and worst and strangest qually of the year
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1201
Norris gets a 3 place penalty for not pitting straight away after the red flag so starts 9th.

Bit harsh as it would have been a very tight turn into the pit lane.
