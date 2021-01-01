« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: gazzalfc
They have taken the kurb out of turn 8 (entrance to the castle) so it can be taken much faster

I'm not sure what that adds to the track to be honest.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Mercedes are even slower this session

Congratulations to max for Sundays win
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: voodoo ray
in P1 hamilton never got a clean lap in. he went wide on one and the other couple were buggered by yellow flags, so fuck knows how quick the car is or isn't.

Doesn't look good for Mercedes after FP2.  Lewis was way off on the short runs and said on his radio that he doesn't know where time can be found.  Lot of work needed for them for FP3. 

Charles complaining that his mediums were trashed at the end of the session...after 8 laps on them!  That's gotta be a concern for Ferrari.

Red Bull fastest on both long and short runs.  Still time left for things to change before qualifying, but they're looking very strong and like the team to beat so far this weekend.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Mercedes cant get tyres up to temp, again. One more session to fix it.

The Ferrari just looks like a good car...not explosive but a solid package.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: b_joseph
Mercedes cant get tyres up to temp, again. One more session to fix it.

The Ferrari just looks like a good car...not explosive but a solid package.
circuits like this point to a good car and driver more so than an engine although that main straight is bloody huge

I think this track has thrown up some good races

Mercedes might look good again on a faster circuit but it is interesting that Ferrari are suddenly up there on a slower circuit. Would indicate the chassis is good

Not sure what is up with mercedes
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
If Mercedes are really struggling on street circuits this year then they'll be relieved to hear Singapore has been cancelled
