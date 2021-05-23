Monaco is a useless circuit for racing as proven today. But you can't cut it from the calendar for obvious reasons. Outside of its tradition in F1, It's the FIA money spinner and attracts the most interest from celebs...



It's also a pretty useless circuit in terms of speed. But what Monaco is is a highly technical track requiring probably the most precise driving out of any of the tracks on the calendar. You're talking millimetres between a perfect corner or a Charles Leclerc.



So I think for Monaco only, you throw racing out the window and you change it to a time trial track. You do quali as normal and that sets the driver order. Then each driver then gets 5 laps with a pit stop half way through. Driver with the fastest 5 lap time wins. You get the unpredictablility of pit stops and the opportunity to see cars being driven to their limits at a track not really designed for racing