Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
 Firstly, they don't have the same car.  The different liveries are an important clue there.  Secondly, I don't see how Max wins three without mistakes.  Let's not forget either that Lewis has made a couple of mistakes too.  In Bahrain he went way wide which is what gave Max the opportunity to pass in the first place (which he subsequently blew) and at Imola where he (Lewis) stuck it in the gravel and got very lucky with the safety car.  Neither driver has been perfect; they're about even on fuck-ups so far.

In Bahrain Max tried doing to Lewis what Lewis did to Max yesterday, Max was on fresh tires, Lewis was on old rubber, Max fluffed the opportunity.  Max won Imola, you can argue that Hamiltons mistake (along with a dodgey pitstop) cost him the chance to compete.

I don't think you can say with confidence that either car is quicker either.

On the race though, seen some comments about strategy winning the day.  It played a part, but I also think It could've gone tits up. After Max's pitstop Lewis could've pitted, getting the jump and track position on him, that at the time looked like a missed opportunity and didn't have much of an impact on his middle stint?.  If Perez was further up the grid and was able to cover Max, Lewis's race would've been very different not being able to make his 2nd stop.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
How many times is Mazepin going into the barriers at Monaco then?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
How many times is Mazepin going into the barriers at Monaco then?

no idea but I'm here for it as it could be the most entertaining thing about the weekend.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Leclec is easily the 3rd best driver on the grid. Doing an amazing job.

Agreed. I think that given the right machinery he may possibly even prove to be better than the third best. Was actually driver of the day for me. I hope that when Lewis does retire that Charles gets a car on par with Max as I think that will he a great battle for us to watch.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #964 on: Today at 08:31:10 am »
In Bahrain Max tried doing to Lewis what Lewis did to Max yesterday, Max was on fresh tires, Lewis was on old rubber, Max fluffed the opportunity.  Max won Imola, you can argue that Hamiltons mistake (along with a dodgey pitstop) cost him the chance to compete.

I don't think you can say with confidence that either car is quicker either.

On the race though, seen some comments about strategy winning the day.  It played a part, but I also think It could've gone tits up. After Max's pitstop Lewis could've pitted, getting the jump and track position on him, that at the time looked like a missed opportunity and didn't have much of an impact on his middle stint?.  If Perez was further up the grid and was able to cover Max, Lewis's race would've been very different not being able to make his 2nd stop.

Lewis rubber in Bahrain wasn't gone to anywhere near the same extent that Max's was in Spain though.  As I already stated though, Max did blow his chance. I don't feel that Lewis would have won in Imola regardless of his mistake, but the fact is that he made a mistake, so it's pointless conjecture regardless. I agree that it's been pretty nip and tuck between the two cars overall, but Mercedes were clearly faster last time out. Even Brundle stated as much. I also take your point regarding Perez. He really needs to improve in order for Red Bull to have more options regarding strategy. I'm pretty much neutral in who I want to win the WDC between the two contenders. I think that we can all agree though that it's great to have such a close two team fight again, right?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Lewis rubber in Bahrain wasn't gone to anywhere near the same extent that Max's was in Spain though.  As I already stated though, Max did blow his chance. I don't feel that Lewis would have won in Imola regardless of his mistake, but the fact is that he made a mistake, so it's pointless conjecture regardless. I agree that it's been pretty nip and tuck between the two cars overall, but Mercedes were clearly faster last time out. Even Brundle stated as much. I also take your point regarding Perez. He really needs to improve in order for Red Bull to have more options regarding strategy. I'm pretty much neutral in who I want to win the WDC between the two contenders. I think that we can all agree though that it's great to have such a close two team fight again, right?

The situation was different, but after Max's second stop he was only 9 seconds down with 17ish? laps to go ?, Lewis pitted before lap 30 iirc.  It's a bit of a circular argument though cos we're both agreeing Max missed his chance.  I don't think Lewis would've won in Imola either, but that accident did take him out the running.  I'm not even agreeing with the point that Max could've won 3 without mistakes, just from the 2 examples you gave, mistakes played a big part.

Perez will come good and he's padding out RBs constructors points quite nicely, just like you said, Perez could be a good way for RB to get some extra points by limiting Mercs options.  Lewis aint gonna get any help from Bottas.

It's no secret that I'm a Hamilton fan, but I'm loving the competition.  IMO Hamilton's best comes when he's under pressure and I've been wanting another team mate like Rosberg to push his talent for years.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Mazepin in Monaco is going to be interesting. Hes shown several times already he cant get out of the way in qualifying and during the race, so Im not sure how hes going to handle a track where getting out of the way isnt easy. Hope Haas have got a truckload of spare front wing and suspension components.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #967 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
The situation was different, but after Max's second stop he was only 9 seconds down with 17ish? laps to go ?, Lewis pitted before lap 30 iirc.  It's a bit of a circular argument though cos we're both agreeing Max missed his chance.  I don't think Lewis would've won in Imola either, but that accident did take him out the running.  I'm not even agreeing with the point that Max could've won 3 without mistakes, just from the 2 examples you gave, mistakes played a big part.

Perez will come good and he's padding out RBs constructors points quite nicely, just like you said, Perez could be a good way for RB to get some extra points by limiting Mercs options.  Lewis aint gonna get any help from Bottas.

It's no secret that I'm a Hamilton fan, but I'm loving the competition.  IMO Hamilton's best comes when he's under pressure and I've been wanting another team mate like Rosberg to push his talent for years.

I think that in comparing the Bahrain and Spain battles that you're perhaps paying to much attention to the time differential though and not enough to the relative state of the two cars tyres.  Hamilton had been on hards for 23 laps in Bahrain, whereas Max tyres were eleven laps old when he tried to pass him.  Max had been on mediums for 27 laps in Spain, whereas Lewis were nine laps old. Taking into account the respective tyre compounds and the relative tyre wear at the two tracks that's a significant difference.  Lewis tyres were in nowhere near the state in Bahrain that Max's were in Spain.  Let's be honest here, between the state of Max' tyres and an operpowered DRS zone, that pass in Spain was f'kin easy.  Even in the slow corners coming on to the straight Max had zero grip at that point.  Lewis was able to come from miles back and still comfortably go around the outside (4:45 onward):

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HuLdJLB6sBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HuLdJLB6sBo</a>
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Mazepin in Monaco is going to be interesting. Hes shown several times already he cant get out of the way in qualifying and during the race, so Im not sure how hes going to handle a track where getting out of the way isnt easy. Hope Haas have got a truckload of spare front wing and suspension components.
He will probably bin in on the first couple of laps
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
