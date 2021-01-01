The situation was different, but after Max's second stop he was only 9 seconds down with 17ish? laps to go ?, Lewis pitted before lap 30 iirc. It's a bit of a circular argument though cos we're both agreeing Max missed his chance. I don't think Lewis would've won in Imola either, but that accident did take him out the running. I'm not even agreeing with the point that Max could've won 3 without mistakes, just from the 2 examples you gave, mistakes played a big part.



Perez will come good and he's padding out RBs constructors points quite nicely, just like you said, Perez could be a good way for RB to get some extra points by limiting Mercs options. Lewis aint gonna get any help from Bottas.



It's no secret that I'm a Hamilton fan, but I'm loving the competition. IMO Hamilton's best comes when he's under pressure and I've been wanting another team mate like Rosberg to push his talent for years.



I think that in comparing the Bahrain and Spain battles that you're perhaps paying to much attention to the time differential though and not enough to the relative state of the two cars tyres. Hamilton had been on hards for 23 laps in Bahrain, whereas Max tyres were eleven laps old when he tried to pass him. Max had been on mediums for 27 laps in Spain, whereas Lewis were nine laps old. Taking into account the respective tyre compounds and the relative tyre wear at the two tracks that's a significant difference. Lewis tyres were in nowhere near the state in Bahrain that Max's were in Spain. Let's be honest here, between the state of Max' tyres and an operpowered DRS zone, that pass in Spain was f'kin easy. Even in the slow corners coming on to the straight Max had zero grip at that point. Lewis was able to come from miles back and still comfortably go around the outside (4:45 onward):