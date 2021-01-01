« previous next »
losCHUNK

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 07:42:47 am
 Firstly, they don't have the same car.  The different liveries are an important clue there.  Secondly, I don't see how Max wins three without mistakes.  Let's not forget either that Lewis has made a couple of mistakes too.  In Bahrain he went way wide which is what gave Max the opportunity to pass in the first place (which he subsequently blew) and at Imola where he (Lewis) stuck it in the gravel and got very lucky with the safety car.  Neither driver has been perfect; they're about even on fuck-ups so far.

In Bahrain Max tried doing to Lewis what Lewis did to Max yesterday, Max was on fresh tires, Lewis was on old rubber, Max fluffed the opportunity.  Max won Imola, you can argue that Hamiltons mistake (along with a dodgey pitstop) cost him the chance to compete.

I don't think you can say with confidence that either car is quicker either.

On the race though, seen some comments about strategy winning the day.  It played a part, but I also think It could've gone tits up. After Max's pitstop Lewis could've pitted, getting the jump and track position on him, that at the time looked like a missed opportunity and didn't have much of an impact on his middle stint?.  If Perez was further up the grid and was able to cover Max, Lewis's race would've been very different not being able to make his 2nd stop.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 08:04:26 am
How many times is Mazepin going into the barriers at Monaco then?
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 08:10:23 am
How many times is Mazepin going into the barriers at Monaco then?
How many times is Mazepin going into the barriers at Monaco then?

no idea but I'm here for it as it could be the most entertaining thing about the weekend.
