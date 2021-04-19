« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 02:56:25 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on April 19, 2021, 02:50:04 pm
He 100% caused it.

He tried to overtake with DRS, Bottas moved right and forced him onto the grass, he lost traction and spun into Bottas. It's a racing incident and it seems the stewards agree
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 03:05:59 pm
He is going through a Kink and following the dry line. On Kimi's onboard it's clear as day, he didn't force anyone off. If anything he moved left when he saw him but Russell had already binned it. Russell should have factored that in and gave him the space. No one else that weekend ended up spearing the car at 180 mph when they were trying to overtake at that corner.

That's all on him. And yeah emotions are high just after so will give him a pass for that, but in all his interviews afterwards he came across as a prat. Bit disappointed as, like I say i'm a big fan of his. If he thinks Bottas is a ruthless driver to pass he'll get a shock when he's in a position to fight Max or Lewis

YNWA

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 03:08:33 pm
And Russell had the right to attempt the overtake, especially with DRS. No one is to blame for it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 03:15:09 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April 19, 2021, 03:08:33 pm
And Russell had the right to attempt the overtake, especially with DRS. No one is to blame for it.
If you go for that move on the outside, and you crash. It's your fault. It's pretty simple

If it was Mazepin he'd be getting nailed to the wall  ;D
YNWA

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 03:22:57 pm
Again, not according to the stewards or literally anyone involved in professional racing...

If it was Mazepin I'm sure people would be saying the same thing, just like the incident he had yesterday where people were saying it wasn't his fault...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 03:30:43 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April 19, 2021, 03:22:57 pm
Again, not according to the stewards or literally anyone involved in professional racing...

If it was Mazepin I'm sure people would be saying the same thing, just like the incident he had yesterday where people were saying it wasn't his fault...
Funny I've heard no1 apportion blame to Bottas on this except Russell. Most neutral analysts and non Brits put it on Gorgeous George, everyone else says "racing incident"

It was so obvious it wasn't Mazepins fault with his shunt it would've been stupid to say otherwise once the replay was shown. But if he was in the Russell incident like the one i was actually talking about I guarantee the reaction would be different.
YNWA

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 05:52:34 pm
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 06:15:15 pm
Good move releasing that and a good statement.
YNWA

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 08:47:00 pm
Tottos obviously had a word.

Personally he's got nothing to apologise for. Think anyone thats been in a car crash can let shock take over at first.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Quote from: clinical on April 19, 2021, 11:12:25 am
Can't stand him either. But it's always good to have someone you don't like in a sport.

A man who thinks people asking for help is showing weakness? A man who justified shoving someone because 'he didn't punch him'?

It's good to have his talent in the sport, not his personality.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 09:58:30 pm
I cant find anything to really dislike about max to be honest
TepidT2O:
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 11:06:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 19, 2021, 09:58:30 pm
I cant find anything to really dislike about max to be honest

He was a really dangerous driver early in his F1 career. He basically knew he had a slower car so the only way he could drive was to either force his car into gaps it had no right being or take really aggressive defensive moves under breaking.

He has mellowed that aggression alot since then (does help when your car is more competitive).

Also doesn't take the knee against racism.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 11:10:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 19, 2021, 11:06:53 pm
He was a really dangerous driver early in his F1 career. He basically knew he had a slower car so the only way he could drive was to either force his car into gaps it had no right being or take really aggressive defensive moves under breaking.

He has mellowed that aggression alot since then (does help when your car is more competitive).
He joined a little too early. He was impetuous on the track, but the grew up.

Nice guy though.
TepidT2O:
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 11:19:21 pm
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 19, 2021, 11:20:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 19, 2021, 11:06:53 pm

Also doesn't take the knee against racism.

Neither does Wilf Zaha.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 12:36:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 19, 2021, 11:20:23 pm
Neither does Wilf Zaha.

Was going to post the same thing.  Given the edit and the "Also..." in the earlier post, I presume that was the addition, and it seems unnecessary.  Many people have many different reasons for what the do & don't choose to do, and I think that's a really unfair stick to beat him with without hearing him out on it (I also have no idea to what extent he's under obligation from the team/sport to discuss his own views).

---

To me, Max comes across as quite charming, engaging, and witty in the more relaxed scenarios such as a planned interviews.  In the heat of the moment, I feel he can come across as a bit of a petulant, spoiled prick.  I'm sure we all could, so he's mostly alright by me and the sport is far, far, far better off for his presence than without.  I also get the impression pundits & people in the paddock seem to like him, and that he has the respect of his peers.

Seems absurd to me that anyone who browses an LFC-related message board in their spare time could be moved to "hate" Max Verstappen, based on the publicly-available information we have to hand.  This thread does seem one of the tetchier corners of RAWK, though ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 12:44:40 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 19, 2021, 11:19:21 pm

Seems to be sharing out the love a bit recently, does Lewis (is this Russell, Norris, & Russell again over six months/two events at Imola?).  Good on him.  His ability & performances command respect, and a certain - what I'd describe as - aloof-ness probably makes comments/statements such as this all the more powerful.

I think once that initial hype had worn off (in 2007), I cooled on Hamilton a lot - felt he was a bit of a 'company man' who seemed to speak in soundbites (probably a McLaren thing).  For the sake of the competition, I've enjoyed every moment when his seemingly relentless success has been slowed over the years...can't deny that my respect for him has just increasingly increased though.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 09:47:21 pm
TepidT2O:
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 11:15:12 pm
I'm really not sure why they've had such a hard-on for that change. but there we go.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 11:15:37 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 20, 2021, 11:15:12 pm
I'm really not sure why they've had such a hard-on for that change. but there we go.
Yeah.. whats the point?
TepidT2O:
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
April 20, 2021, 11:30:01 pm
Just re watched highlights of both races.
Genuinely think this could be a classic season in the making. Battles all through the field.. except Haas 🤣
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 10:42:02 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 20, 2021, 11:15:12 pm
I'm really not sure why they've had such a hard-on for that change. but there we go.

Probably because in all probability it will slow the cars down significantly.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 12:06:14 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 20, 2021, 11:15:12 pm
I'm really not sure why they've had such a hard-on for that change. but there we go.

There was a bit in the Sky Sports coverage at the weekend actually (can't remember at what point), during which they were talking about the tyres & the cars and saying that the cars were becoming so good during recent years that it was nearing the point of impossibility to design tyres that could withstand the (presumably) lateral loads at circuits such as Silverstone, Spa, and Suzuka.

Not sure of that is linked to this change.  Smaller tyre walls (on larger wheel rims) would seem to suggest to me that they'd have to endure more pressure, not less (assuming greater pressure dispersal against a larger surface area), and that the issue would increase - I'm not paid the big money to know, however ;D

Are the tyres wider again?  I presume one of the things 'they' will want is to continue down the path of generating greater mechanical grip and a reduction of reliance on the aerodynamics.

Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:42:02 am
Probably because in all probability it will slow the cars down significantly.

What's the science behind that?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 12:18:22 pm
it's also amusing to me that they're being tested on a spec of car that they'll never be raced on.

but they have no alternatives I guess.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 01:53:32 pm
Since Hamilton managed to take a fastest lap point and remain top of the drivers table, Sebastian Vettel is still the only non-Mercedes driver to lead the drivers championship since 2014.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:42:02 am
Probably because in all probability it will slow the cars down significantly.

Yes but also allow teams to simplify aero packages, which may or may not equal cost savings and the pack closing up performance wise.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 03:49:23 am
