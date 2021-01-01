6th, 7th, and 8th have had strange days.Ricciardo getting a decent result but looking right of the pace.Stroll getting a good result.Gasly tumbled right down the order but has recovered well.
Nobody says a thing or complains until it's Hamilton that benefits from it Hopefully Lando can hold onto third
Because most of the time it doesnt make a huge difference to the outcome, a driver gets given a lap back and they finish somewhere in the middle, they dont end up back on the podium.
You can't fault Hamilton - he's made the best out of the situation and pushed and pushed - if it were Bottas, he'd still be in 9th!It's just a shit rule. And no one normally complains about it, because those cars that are lapped are the slowest and lapped for a reason - but when you have the best car (lets be honest, it still is!) you get away really with making mistakes
Could be a make or break year for Danny Ric, if he gets shown up by Lando.
You lose the right to complain about it when it's ok for everyone else but not for Hamilton thoughAnyway, Max wins and we've got one hell of a Championship on our hands here! Delighted for Lando Norris getting third.What a race!
You dont get to decide what people get to complain about on here.
Hes not be outpaced by a team mate for a while...
Can't decide which one of you is raising a digit to the other and which one of you is clonking the other on the head here...
Its crazy how quickly Mercedes have been able to get the car balanced again. Incredible team
