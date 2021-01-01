« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #680 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:01:29 pm
6th, 7th, and 8th have had strange days.

Ricciardo getting a decent result but looking right of the pace.

Stroll getting a good result.

Gasly tumbled right down the order but has recovered well.

Important point for Alfa too with Kimi 9th.
bradders1011:

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
jackh: 4 teams in the top four; 8 in the top ten.  Nice.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Welshred: Nobody says a thing or complains until it's Hamilton that benefits from it  ::)


Hopefully Lando can hold onto third
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Nobody says a thing or complains until it's Hamilton that benefits from it  ::)

Hopefully Lando can hold onto third

High profile examples shine a light on 'it' and get discussion going, don't they...  It's not necessarily bias either way.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Nobody says a thing or complains until it's Hamilton that benefits from it  ::)


Hopefully Lando can hold onto third

mc_red22: I'm a Hamilton fan (after McLaren), it's still bullshit.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Nobody says a thing or complains until it's Hamilton that benefits from it  ::)


Hopefully Lando can hold onto third

Because most of the time it doesnt make a huge difference to the outcome, a driver gets given a lap back and they finish somewhere in the middle, they dont end up back on the podium.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
mc_red22: Excellent work from Lando! Great result. No idea what is going on with Ricciardo but 6th isn't so bad for him either.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
You can't fault Hamilton - he's made the best out of the situation and pushed and pushed - if it were Bottas, he'd still be in 9th!

It's just a shit rule. And no one normally complains about it, because those cars that are lapped are the slowest and lapped for a reason - but when you have the best car (lets be honest, it still is!) you get away really with making mistakes
Mr Mingebag Squid:
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:06:31 pm
Because most of the time it doesnt make a huge difference to the outcome, a driver gets given a lap back and they finish somewhere in the middle, they dont end up back on the podium.

You lose the right to complain about it when it's ok for everyone else but not for Hamilton though

Anyway, Max wins and we've got one hell of a Championship on our hands here! Delighted for Lando Norris getting third.

What a race!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
b_joseph: Sometimes 2nds are wins...that could have been horrendous and ended up fine.

Another good weekend for racing though
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
voodoo ray: amidst all the chaos, verstappen's just gone and done the job today. very impressive.

the unlapping thing is generally bollocks.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Mr Mingebag Squid: On the flip side, I got Verstappen and Hamilton in the fantasy F1 :D
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
mc_red22: Nice scene between Hamilton & Norris.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 04:07:53 pm
You can't fault Hamilton - he's made the best out of the situation and pushed and pushed - if it were Bottas, he'd still be in 9th!

It's just a shit rule. And no one normally complains about it, because those cars that are lapped are the slowest and lapped for a reason - but when you have the best car (lets be honest, it still is!) you get away really with making mistakes

Welshred: Think it's clear that the Red Bull is the best car this year
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
bradders1011: Could be a make or break year for Danny Ric, if he gets shown up by Lando.
bradders1011:

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:12:51 pm
Could be a make or break year for Danny Ric, if he gets shown up by Lando.
Hes not be outpaced by a team mate for a while... 
TepidT2O:
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:08:16 pm
You lose the right to complain about it when it's ok for everyone else but not for Hamilton though

Anyway, Max wins and we've got one hell of a Championship on our hands here! Delighted for Lando Norris getting third.

What a race!

west_london_red: You dont get to decide what people get to complain about on here.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:17:24 pm
You dont get to decide what people get to complain about on here.
meh...

Would anyone have cared if it was Max instead?  I suspect not.

Mind you, its a rare rare thing to see Hamilton make a mistake
TepidT2O:
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:17:24 pm
You dont get to decide what people get to complain about on here.

jackh: Can't decide which one of you is raising a digit to the other and which one of you is clonking the other on the head here... ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:16:39 pm
Hes not be outpaced by a team mate for a while... 

Hes another one of those, give him a Mercedes or a Red Bull and hed be right up there. I also wouldnt count him out of ending up at Mercedes if Hamilton calls it a day or they decide to replace Bottas, and he at least has the experience of racing towards the front of the grid unlike Russell.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:19:24 pm
Can't decide which one of you is raising a digit to the other and which one of you is clonking the other on the head here... ;D

And on that note I think it was Ted Kravitz reminding us that we have seen a lot worse at this circuit then a raised finger and tap on the helmet.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
voodoo ray: norris, sainz, stroll and raikkonen all did nicely today in terms of the result.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
b_joseph: Its crazy how quickly Mercedes have been able to get the car balanced again. Incredible team
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
mc_red22: Damon Hill shitting it in front of Toto and using the "I'm sure Russell believes..." Just speak your mind.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 04:30:40 pm
Its crazy how quickly Mercedes have been able to get the car balanced again. Incredible team

Completely. Lets not kid around, the rule changes have been put in place to slow them down and have worked to a degree but its still early in the season so I wouldnt go much further then to say the Mercedes and RB are neck and neck at this point.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Trump's tiny tiny hands: Question is, what if McLaren had put Norris on the mediums for the restart, do we think he couldve still taken the place off Lecrec? My bet is, if he did take the place, he couldve held Hamilton off for 2nd.
