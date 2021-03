Yeah people sick of Mercedes winning forgetting how smug Horner and Vettel used to be. Will be same if not worse with Max.

Seeing on twitter people bashing Hamilton with any excuse they can find reminds me of rivals last season when we won the title.



We won one title in 30 years, Hamilton has won 6/7 so not sure that’s a particular accurate comparison, but I’d happily see us win 6/7 titles so we can revisit that!Anyways, disappointed with the result but it’s a huge step forward in terms of competitiveness, not just at the front of the grid but the midfield too looks like it will produce some excellent battles. Was a shame Perez had such a disjointed race as it would have given us a better idea of how close he can get to Verstappen, and likewise with Mazapan crashing so early would have been good to get an idea of where Schumacher Jr actually is although the car looks like an absolute dog and if Ferrari really want to get an idea of his potential they might end up regretting putting him in the Haas and not the Alfa.