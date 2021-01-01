Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread (Read 14357 times)
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 8,704
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 11:30:11 am
I actually happen to be on leave today, but F1 is going to make working from home* Fridays quite pleasant during the months ahead...

(*Grateful for this relatively luxury)
(*Grateful for this relatively luxury)
Logged
www.twitter.com/hartejack
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Believer
Posts: 13,851
feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #361 on:
Today
at 11:32:38 am
fuck knows where croft is. hearing pinkham's voice after the f1 intro kind of span me out a bit.
talking of which, the intro for this year is better. the weird extended ending made it sound like a spoof.
Logged
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 8,704
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #362 on:
Today
at 11:34:43 am
I'd missed/forgotten that they'd reduced the Friday sessions down to one hour each - I know that's only a total 60 minute reduction, but I think that's a good thing.
Logged
www.twitter.com/hartejack
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 8,704
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
«
Reply #363 on:
Today
at 12:12:56 pm
I never usually watch this live, and I've gone to fast-forward the ads on every occasion so far
Logged
www.twitter.com/hartejack
