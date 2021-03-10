they can't have that on the car in pretty much any races anyway
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Always loved Imola on the video games - looks a great flowing drive. I know it's narrow and doesn't have much in the way of slow/fast sections, so isn't the best for overtaking but - a bit like a countryside version of Albert Park - there's just a flow to it I really like.F1 would be boring if everything was geared towards overtaking opportunities anyway - got to be some circuits/races that place an emphasis on things like qualifying & strategy instead. It's the field spread that is the bigger issue.
I cant bloody wait for the new season. Ill probably even watch lots of the testing - thats how sad I am
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
There's room for a few circuits like that, but isn't the issue these days are that the cars turn most tracks into qualifying & strategy instead?
Ferrari. Only one thing for it.
Saturday race will be a third of length of Sundays GPIt will give fans more content, says Stefano DomenicaliSilverstone has been chosen to host one of the first sprint races before this years British Grand Prix, it was reported on Thursday.The Formula One chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, said the Northamptonshire circuit is among the three venues that will trial the new format this season. Fridays second practice session is expected to be replaced by qualifying to make up the grid for Saturdays shortened race, which will be approximately a third of the length of Sundays grand prix.We are finalising the intricacies of it, Domenicali told the Daily Mail, with those details due to be discussed further at a meeting in Bahrain on Thursday. For sure we do not want to take away the prestige of the grand prix itself. That will remain the climax of the weekend.We will have the qualifying on Friday and then sprint qualifying on Saturday. It will provide some meaningful action the day before the race. It will give fans, media and broadcasters more content. It will last about half an hour. There will be no podium celebration. That will wait until Sunday.But points will be awarded how many is yet to be decided towards the world championship and determine the grid for the race itself. What I can say is that Silverstone will hold a sprint race.The Italian, Brazilian and Canadian Grands Prix are reportedly the contenders to host the other two sprint race trials.
Not keen on it counting towards the grid, won't that either invalidate qualifying or force them to make it all too contrived to make both relevant and they shouldn't be awarding championship points while it is a trial either.
Always loved Imola on the video games - looks a great flowing drive. I know it's narrow and doesn't have much in the way of slow/fast sections, so isn't the best for overtaking but - a bit like a countryside version of Albert Park - there's just a flow to it I really like.F1 would be boring if everything was geared towards overtaking opportunities anyway - got to be some circuits/races that place an emphasis on things like qualifying & strategy instead. It's the field spread that is the bigger issue.Anyway - enjoy...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncGNJK0ydFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncGNJK0ydFo</a>I tend to amend video frame ratios to 500,400 (see code above) but it never quite looks right - anyone know what's best?
However when Ferrari launched its new SF21 yesterday a large Mission Winnow logo on the cars engine cover appeared in a new bright green hue. The significant departure from Ferraris past liveries was widely commented on.Philip Morris International spokesperson Tommaso Di Giovanni said this anticipated reaction was part of the reason for the change.From the start, Mission Winnow has always experimented with its visual identity, he said. Much like a green screen does for film, the green arrow represents possibility and opens the opportunity to imagine new horizons.Regardless of opinions about the colour, sparking debate and creating dialogue is exactly what Mission Winnow is meant to do. We have consistently encouraged people to place their preconceptions about our company aside and to open their mind to the transformation we are going through.More broadly, Mission Winnow focus on promoting [and] driving positive change, fostering engagement and opening conversations around the role that science, technology and innovation can play in helping to address a range of societal challenges now and into the future.
I still dont understand the rationale (other then financial) behind the sprint races. A race of 30 mins wont mix anything up for the actual race unless theres safety cars involved, it will just mean that that the faster cars and drivers will make their way to the front in the sprint race eventually and then start at the front for the actual race.Please tell me Im missing something.
the aston does thankfully look better on track on the telly.
buxton with an anakin skywalker reference there on comms which nobody else in the box seemed to get
I can sympathise. There was no love for my topical pop culture joke I made earlier on here.
Oh I got it. I just think that tune has been used in so many different places over the years that I just largely blank it out now.
55 looks weird on a ferrari.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]