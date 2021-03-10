the aston does thankfully look better on track on the telly.



I thought so to.Testing for us fans is to just really see the cars back out on track. Doesn`t tell any of us a great deal as usual. Inevitably there will be mention of "sandbagging" but invariably it's nonsense. No one truly knows until qualifying for the first race. What you can usually tell is which cars are the shittest ! they tend to stick out. Given the development of the likes of Williams last season I don`t think there will be a team that is miles behind anyone. It will the usual suspects at the front with the limited changes to the cars.As for next season however......