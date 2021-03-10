« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 12:36:47 pm
they can't have that on the car in pretty much any races anyway
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 12:39:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 10, 2021, 12:36:47 pm
they can't have that on the car in pretty much any races anyway
I know. Still a strange design choice, though. How is it in any way aesthetically pleasing?  Its like having teal on a traditionally red and white footie shirt  :D  :-X
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 12:40:21 pm
that is horrible
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 12:55:45 pm
without the thing that won't be on the car anyway it might look alright. though the darker bit at the back might just look a bit burnt.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: jackh on March  9, 2021, 02:50:20 pm
Always loved Imola on the video games - looks a great flowing drive.  I know it's narrow and doesn't have much in the way of slow/fast sections, so isn't the best for overtaking but - a bit like a countryside version of Albert Park - there's just a flow to it I really like.

F1 would be boring if everything was geared towards overtaking opportunities anyway - got to be some circuits/races that place an emphasis on things like qualifying & strategy instead.  It's the field spread that is the bigger issue.

There's room for a few circuits like that, but isn't the issue these days are that the cars turn most tracks into qualifying & strategy instead?

Nice vid, is the steering wheel blurred out as the design is confidential?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 02:41:52 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March  9, 2021, 11:17:24 am
I cant bloody wait for the new season. Ill probably even watch lots of the testing - thats how sad I am  ;D

I'd rather watch that than any football right now to be honest.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 02:55:26 pm
I'll have testing on the telly, it's something to shove on while working from home.

The way they've put it on at a weekend isn't great though. Not that my weekends are all that different to the weekdays as things are.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 03:31:51 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on March 10, 2021, 01:34:34 pm
There's room for a few circuits like that, but isn't the issue these days are that the cars turn most tracks into qualifying & strategy instead?

Yes!  That's what I mean - circuits aren't (usually) the issue; it's a fundamental issue with the 'formula' itself inhibiting the ability to race.

I guess you could liken it to tennis - presumably nobody would want all of the Grand Slam courts to be clay, much as how - in Formula One - we wouldn't want all circuits to be big stop, long straight, big stop artificial overtake-fests.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 03:36:44 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March  9, 2021, 11:17:24 am
I cant bloody wait for the new season. Ill probably even watch lots of the testing - thats how sad I am  ;D

I might have it on for the first day, but I'll likely just stick to the round-up and notebook shows.

On that, actually, do Sky Sports F1 do a round-up show of the support series'?  I always quite fancy taking in some of the F2, F3, and the W-Series but - as mentioned in another post - it's all so bloody time consuming!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 04:01:07 pm
Ferrari. Only one thing for it.  :puke2
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: Qston on March 10, 2021, 04:01:07 pm
Ferrari. Only one thing for it.  :puke2

That's an impressive colour-match.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
March 10, 2021, 05:08:18 pm
If Ferrari don't make steps towards respectability this season, after that livery, well...sparano ai cavalli, no?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 10:45:09 am
Fastest lap time from each session from the Bahrain GP last year for comparison during the testing...

P1 - Hamilton (MERCEDES) 1:29.033
P2 - Hamilton (MERCEDES)   1:28.971
P3 - Verstappen (RED BULL) 1:28.355

Q1 - Hamilton (MERCEDES) 1:28.343
Q2 - Hamilton (MERCEDES) 1:27.586
Q3 - Hamilton (MERCEDES) 1:27.264

Race - Verstappen (RED BULL) 1:32.014
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 12:16:08 pm
Silverstone will host new F1 sprint race before 2021 British Grand Prix

Quote
  • Saturday race will be a third of length of Sundays GP
  • It will give fans more content, says Stefano Domenicali

Silverstone has been chosen to host one of the first sprint races before this years British Grand Prix, it was reported on Thursday.

The Formula One chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, said the Northamptonshire circuit is among the three venues that will trial the new format this season. Fridays second practice session is expected to be replaced by qualifying to make up the grid for Saturdays shortened race, which will be approximately a third of the length of Sundays grand prix.

We are finalising the intricacies of it, Domenicali told the Daily Mail, with those details due to be discussed further at a meeting in Bahrain on Thursday. For sure we do not want to take away the prestige of the grand prix itself. That will remain the climax of the weekend.

We will have the qualifying on Friday and then sprint qualifying on Saturday. It will provide some meaningful action the day before the race. It will give fans, media and broadcasters more content. It will last about half an hour. There will be no podium celebration. That will wait until Sunday.

But points will be awarded  how many is yet to be decided  towards the world championship and determine the grid for the race itself. What I can say is that Silverstone will hold a sprint race.

The Italian, Brazilian and Canadian Grands Prix are reportedly the contenders to host the other two sprint race trials.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/mar/11/silverstone-f1-sprint-race-british-gp
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 12:40:12 pm
Oh thats interesting...I've got weekend tickets for Silverstone this year but was planning on heading up on the Friday evening. If quali is Friday afternoon that changes everything.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 02:23:47 pm
Not keen on it counting towards the grid, won't that either invalidate qualifying or force them to make it all too contrived to make both relevant and they shouldn't be awarding championship points while it is a trial either.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:23:47 pm
Not keen on it counting towards the grid, won't that either invalidate qualifying or force them to make it all too contrived to make both relevant and they shouldn't be awarding championship points while it is a trial either.

Yeah, not a fan either. And not a fan of it giving points either - will just create a bigger gap between the front and the rest.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm
Aren't there usually other races during an F1 weekend anyway?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm
Quote from: jackh on March  9, 2021, 02:50:20 pm
Always loved Imola on the video games - looks a great flowing drive.  I know it's narrow and doesn't have much in the way of slow/fast sections, so isn't the best for overtaking but - a bit like a countryside version of Albert Park - there's just a flow to it I really like.

F1 would be boring if everything was geared towards overtaking opportunities anyway - got to be some circuits/races that place an emphasis on things like qualifying & strategy instead.  It's the field spread that is the bigger issue.

Anyway - enjoy...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncGNJK0ydFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncGNJK0ydFo</a>

I tend to amend video frame ratios to 500,400 (see code above) but it never quite looks right - anyone know what's best?


 :o

I came across this today, Senna chasing Prost before THAT incident at Suzuka in 1989. I did embed it, but it will only play on You Tube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5diMkNEgQYM
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 04:12:31 pm
I'm willing to see how a sprint race goes. We very rarely have cars being driven flat out because of tyre management and such, I wouldn't mind the drivers being able to push more because of the shorter race length.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm
Quote
However when Ferrari launched its new SF21 yesterday a large Mission Winnow logo on the cars engine cover appeared in a new bright green hue. The significant departure from Ferraris past liveries was widely commented on.

Philip Morris International spokesperson Tommaso Di Giovanni said this anticipated reaction was part of the reason for the change.

From the start, Mission Winnow has always experimented with its visual identity, he said. Much like a green screen does for film, the green arrow represents possibility and opens the opportunity to imagine new horizons.

Regardless of opinions about the colour, sparking debate and creating dialogue is exactly what Mission Winnow is meant to do. We have consistently encouraged people to place their preconceptions about our company aside and to open their mind to the transformation we are going through.

More broadly, Mission Winnow focus on promoting [and] driving positive change, fostering engagement and opening conversations around the role that science, technology and innovation can play in helping to address a range of societal challenges  now and into the future.

Wow. If Ferrari's engine is as good as Philip Morris' marketing bullshit generator...

https://www.racefans.net/2021/03/11/ferrari-sponsor-explains-surprise-change-to-bright-green-logo/
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
I still dont understand the rationale (other then financial) behind the sprint races. A race of 30 mins wont mix anything up for the actual race unless theres safety cars involved, it will just mean that that the faster cars and drivers will make their way to the front in the sprint race eventually and then start at the front for the actual race.

Please tell me Im missing something.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:30:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
I still dont understand the rationale (other then financial) behind the sprint races. A race of 30 mins wont mix anything up for the actual race unless theres safety cars involved, it will just mean that that the faster cars and drivers will make their way to the front in the sprint race eventually and then start at the front for the actual race.

Please tell me Im missing something.

Far more out of position drivers who DNF the sprint race.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 08:53:15 am
Nice to see some cars out. The Ferrari looks even worse "in the flesh" !
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 09:31:38 am
The Williams is actually not bad looking on track.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 09:40:29 am
the aston does thankfully look better on track on the telly.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 11:13:05 am
Well the "getting back to the pits after a failure" part of Ferrari's shakedown was a success.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 11:26:55 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:40:29 am
the aston does thankfully look better on track on the telly.

I thought so to.

Testing for us fans is to just really see the cars back out on track. Doesn`t tell any of us a great deal as usual. Inevitably there will be mention of "sandbagging" but invariably it's nonsense. No one truly knows until qualifying for the first race. What you can usually tell is which cars are the shittest ! they tend to stick out. Given the development of the likes of Williams last season I don`t think there will be a team that is miles behind anyone. It will the usual suspects at the front with the limited changes to the cars.

As for next season however......
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 12:08:55 pm
Its difficult to see much through this sandstorm.

Darude, wheres my car?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 12:10:40 pm
bizarre seeing the sand being churned up like that
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 12:26:13 pm
Can't be good for the engines this
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 12:59:50 pm
numbers on the merc really aren't very visible on telly. something should be done about that
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #272 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »


Ugh.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:06:38 pm
buxton with an anakin skywalker reference there on comms which nobody else in the box seemed to get
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:15:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:06:38 pm
buxton with an anakin skywalker reference there on comms which nobody else in the box seemed to get
I can sympathise. There was no love for my topical pop culture joke I made earlier on here.   :P
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:33:10 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:15:56 pm
I can sympathise. There was no love for my topical pop culture joke I made earlier on here.   :P

Oh I got it. I just think that tune has been used in so many different places over the years that I just largely blank it out now.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:33:10 pm
Oh I got it. I just think that tune has been used in so many different places over the years that I just largely blank it out now.
Ill go away and work on my material, Ray  ;D

Merc having a bit of a shocker so far. Very early days, though.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:59:22 pm
Yeah it's not been a very good day for Merc at all has it?!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 03:17:26 pm
55 looks weird on a ferrari.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 10:46:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:17:26 pm
55 looks weird on a ferrari.

Perhaps they should try driving faster than that then.  ;D
