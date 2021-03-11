There's room for a few circuits like that, but isn't the issue these days are that the cars turn most tracks into qualifying & strategy instead?



Yes! That's what I mean - circuits aren't (usually) the issue; it's a fundamental issue with the 'formula' itself inhibiting the ability to race.I guess you could liken it to tennis - presumably nobody would want all of the Grand Slam courts to be clay, much as how - in Formula One - we wouldn't want all circuits to be big stop, long straight, big stop artificial overtake-fests.