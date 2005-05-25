« previous next »
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:52:42 PM
Thanks for yet another write up. You were a Liddell bit naughty in the picture of Milner.

Its nice to have a game where some of the regulars can be rested.

My guess for the starting 11..........a total stab in the dark.


Kelleher, R. Williams, N. Williams,  Koumetio, Tsimikas, Cain, Jones, Keita, Minamino, Origi, Millar.

Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 PM
Quote from: Jillc Bell Rock on Yesterday at 07:14:56 PM
Hardy is injured.

My bad! Stewart or Millar then
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:48:09 PM
Hopefully Thiago is ready for this.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:02:46 PM
Origi, Minamino and Tsimikas should be the only from the first team squad near this match.

The rest should be in nappies.

Looking forward to seeing Billy Koumetio get a run out (he's got to play, isn't he?)

Wouldn't have either of the Williams brothers in the side, not worth the risk, but of course Klopp will make that decision. Wouldn't risk Keita either.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 PM
This is quite a welcome game at this point, the result doesn't matter too much and with all the games we've played/have to play, we won't get a better chance for rotation. I was surprised Atalanta didn't beat these, which allowed us to seal the group last week, a nice little treat I didn't expect

Kelleher
Neco   Rhys   Koumetio   Tsimikas
Cain   Clarkson   Keita
Minamino   Origi   Jones

I'm sure I'm missing names out but that's what I'd choose from what I think we have fit. I'm not even sure Cain and Clarkson are both centre mids, but considering they've been on the bench for some of these you might as well get them in there. Keita could do with the minutes too, and would bring a bit of experience to the midfield. Ideally, I wouldn't even start Jones, but he's an option of course and can play from the left. I'm not sure how many of the younger lads are registered, I'd maybe go Sepp instead of Koumetio but not sure he's available. Trent got on last night and looked lively so I don't think it's worth risking him here, Neco has played well in the last two, and could benefit from another 90 mins. As for the keeper, I wouldn't mind him playing Adrian, but Kelleher is at that point where he needs games, and he should continue here, IMO. Can't go into this expecting a great result or performance, but I think it should be a decent watch knowing we've already won the group, and a good chance for a few youngsters to play a Champions League match.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 PM
I suspect Trent will start, 60 minutes or so to get game time...
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 PM
Not that it makes any difference to watch team we should pick, but these are a decent enough side. Got a draw at Atalanta and nearly got a draw at Anfield against a strong Liverpool side. They aren't quite the no hopers you can tend to go in pot 4, although they're the weak team in what is a strong group.

Being realistic it's a game we'd be likely to lose if they're really up for it. It's a chance for the fringe and younger players to make an impression.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:32 PM by Fromola »
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:31:24 PM
Koumetio has been really poor recently. Probably been the worst performer out of all our players this season from Under 18's up to the first team.

I don't think anyone could've watched his performances recently and said he deserves to start for the first team (even a weakened one).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:53 PM by momo22 »
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:30:00 PM
Being realistic it's a game we'd be likely to lose if they're really up for it.

That's an unusually cheery take mate.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 09:31:24 PM
Koumetio has been really poor recently. Probably been the worst performer out of all our players this season from Under 18's up to the first team.

I don't think anyone could've watched his performances recently and said he deserves to start for the first team (even a weakened one).

Phillips and van den Berg are not eligible and we need to find someone to partner Rhy Williams that isn't Matip or Fabinho. So it's Koumetio or we play someone out of position.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 PM
Quote from: T₂O Little Town Of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 09:18:38 PM
I suspect Trent will start, 60 minutes or so to get game time...

I was thinking along those lines. Naby likewise. Maybe Henderson and Fabinho for the first 45? So hard to guess what Klopp will do for this one, but I'd be mildly surprised if he doesn't include one or two seniors to add a bit of experience and leadership. Hopefully we'll see Ox at some point too.

I don't usually do team predictions but in the spirit of the thread...

Kelleher

Trent - R.Williams - Fabinho - Tsimikas

Henderson - Shaqiri - Keita

Minamino - Origi - Jota


...with lots of changes at half-time and again at 65 minutes.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 PM
Quote from: Not the Messiah but Very Naughty Boy. No 'Santa Specials'! on Yesterday at 09:02:46 PM
Origi, Minamino and Tsimikas should be the only from the first team squad near this match.

The rest should be in nappies.

Looking forward to seeing Billy Koumetio get a run out (he's got to play, isn't he?)

Wouldn't have either of the Williams brothers in the side, not worth the risk, but of course Klopp will make that decision. Wouldn't risk Keita either.

Koumetio has been really disappointing for the under 18's, they immediately improved when he was replaced. There is something which is a bit off in his performances for them, but I suspect he will play as Klopp seems to think a lot of him.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 PM
This game means absolutely nothing, who cares if Koumetio has been stinking up the joint in the U18.  Better him going and playing than a first teamer in my mind with how snake bitten we've been this year.  I wouldn't put a single one of them onto the plane unless it's absolutely necessary and even then would prefer an u18 or even an u16 player to playing a first teamer if it didn't earn us a fine for disrespecting the competition
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:27:06 PM
This game means absolutely nothing, who cares if Koumetio has been stinking up the joint in the U18.  Better him going and playing than a first teamer in my mind with how snake bitten we've been this year.  I wouldn't put a single one of them onto the plane unless it's absolutely necessary and even then would prefer an u18 or even an u16 player to playing a first teamer if it didn't earn us a fine for disrespecting the competition

Koumetio isn't the only young CB at the club. I know VDB and Phillips are ineligible. Honestly, not only have his performances been bad, but his attitude during games hasn't been great. He's just breezing through them without much willingness to track runners and his concentration levels have been poor. Picking another academy lad ahead of him, for this, might give him the nudge he needs,to take the youth games more seriously. Again I'm not advocating for more first team players playing.

After saying all that I do actually think he's going to start, as he was taken off early during the game on the weekend.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 11:50:59 PM
Koumetio isn't the only young CB at the club. I know VDB and Phillips are ineligible. Honestly, not only have his performances been bad, but his attitude during games hasn't been great. He's just breezing through them without much willingness to track runners and his concentration levels have been poor. Picking another academy lad ahead of him, for this, might give him the nudge he needs,to take the youth games more seriously. Again I'm not advocating for more first team players playing.

After saying all that I do actually think he's going to start, as he was taken off early during the game on the weekend.

I would rather we play an u12 at CB than Matip or Fabinho.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:52:40 PM
I would rather we play an u12 at CB than Matip or Fabinho.

Can't play a u12. A player can only make List B if he is born on or after 1 January 1994. ;D

On a serious note, again I agree I would not play Matip or Fabinho.
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:09:36 AM
This is nothing more than

a) Game time for those who need it
b) Giving out some valuable european experience
c) Preserving the overused
d) Fulham and Spurs
e) Not losing too much face

Given above, except for Shaqiri, Minamino, Williams, the Greek lad and Origi, I will not try too much to read Jurgen's mind

What happened to Van Den Berg?, did I miss something excepting he's behind Williams, Phillips and Koumetio
Re: PRE MATCH - Midtjylland v Liverpool FC, MCH Arena 9th Dec KO 17:55
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:10:30 AM
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:32:08 PM
I'd expect Tsimikas to get a game at least. Taki, Adrian, Nat Phillips - and the usual bunch of ragtag squad men.

Nat Phillips wasn't named in the Champions league squad, so you'll to make one or two ch-ch-changes, David.
