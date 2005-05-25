This is quite a welcome game at this point, the result doesn't matter too much and with all the games we've played/have to play, we won't get a better chance for rotation. I was surprised Atalanta didn't beat these, which allowed us to seal the group last week, a nice little treat I didn't expect



Kelleher

Neco Rhys Koumetio Tsimikas

Cain Clarkson Keita

Minamino Origi Jones



I'm sure I'm missing names out but that's what I'd choose from what I think we have fit. I'm not even sure Cain and Clarkson are both centre mids, but considering they've been on the bench for some of these you might as well get them in there. Keita could do with the minutes too, and would bring a bit of experience to the midfield. Ideally, I wouldn't even start Jones, but he's an option of course and can play from the left. I'm not sure how many of the younger lads are registered, I'd maybe go Sepp instead of Koumetio but not sure he's available. Trent got on last night and looked lively so I don't think it's worth risking him here, Neco has played well in the last two, and could benefit from another 90 mins. As for the keeper, I wouldn't mind him playing Adrian, but Kelleher is at that point where he needs games, and he should continue here, IMO. Can't go into this expecting a great result or performance, but I think it should be a decent watch knowing we've already won the group, and a good chance for a few youngsters to play a Champions League match.



COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!