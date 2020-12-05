RAWK Holiday World Cup 2020



















this player may not be allowed if he already resides in another players' starting XI in the World Cup

No one knows who has been assigned which team until the end, which will make voting much more interesting.

I'll run this if people are interested --- as I would want this to be a really fun experience for everyone.

Tubby

Claus

Sheer

Samie

Nick

XabiArt

DeFuck It I'm In Facto

Gerry Attrick

Lawnmowerman

VivaBobbyGraham

Hazell

El Lobo

Andy Muller

Max Powers

Betty Blue/King Luis

Drinks Sangria

16 Managers are randomly assigned 2 Countries from which to build their starting XI's for both teams and choose their players (i.e. Brazil and Croatia or Italy and Nigeria)16 Managers build each team assigned from players comprised from the following decades (70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s, to 2020) - 20 cap minimumNo team can have more than 3 players from one decadeEach decade must be represented1 Wildcard Club player is allowed --- of the two countries you are given, you may choose 1 player from a club team who resides only in the countries you've been assigned.* in other words, if I was assigned France and Romania (I could chooseplayer off a team in either country such as Steau Bucharesti or PSG/Lyon/Marseille etc...* however,(so if Veratti is selected for Italy while playing for PSG --- then no go.* I will notify all the teams that their WC player was either selected or not available --- teams may go back and select another if they are not available (this will happen privately in DMs on RAWK)Any player from the 60's from your two teams chosen that you would like to add to your roster does not count in place of the other mandatory slots and would serve as your Wildcard playerSo choose between the Wildcard option (Club team within the country assigned or a 60's era player).Team assignments will be random, but also staggered so as NOT to allow for Germany & Brazil to be captured by one manager randomly. So rankings will apply to even out the disparity and depth of between 2 teams assigned.However, managers will not know how many teams of quality or less than quality are in the tournament until after you submit your lineups to the Commissioner and see the draw.Another way to think about this is that getting Brazil, Germany or Argentina does not mean you win the whole thing as you need two teams doing well to win this contest (usually top teams like these will be paired with more difficult 2 team selections.Brazil might be paired with Tunisia or Germany might get paired with Canada etc.. So, the luck of the draw is only half of it, it is also what you make of it.Once the commissioner has received all 32 lineups, they will be formatted uniformly in buildlineup.com to prevent people knowing who has what team and then we will have a draw. It is important that we try to keep the air of anonymity here, so be extra careful with your posting.Next we complete the World Cup Draw for 2020 - Group A all the way to Group H (no manager will have both his teams in the same group or likely play themselves in 1st round of knockout play).We will go straight to Matchday 1 and keep going until we finish group play. Top 16 teams go through on points (3 points for victory, 1 draw); tie breakers will be settled by vote totals and then pelanties.Next, we will complete another draw for the knockouts portion after tabulating points from group play. Whomever gets the most points through group play will get the #1 seeding and so on down the line (#1 plays #16 etc.) - ties will be broken by vote totals.Each day we'll do two games until we get to the semis and finals.Big Reveal: only at the end, will it be uncovered who won the World Cup and the overall points total for both teams!INLet's say I drew Portugal and Bulgaria for example. Ishow a sample lineup for Portugal because they may be included in this contest or maybe not. But I am willing to say Bulgaria is not in the final 32.Here is a sample team to take a look at:Please consider a couple things here:1. You get to decide the mix and makeup of your team and how they play (in this example, my entire left side is from the 1990's) - The formation you use is important if the bulk of your players are from a certain era2. The wildcard pick for the Bulgarian National Team could be one player from any team in Portugal or from Sofia's top team. They could replace any of the above players provided that 70/80/90/00/10s are all represented and there are no more than 3 from any era. In this particular case, one might consider a better CB from 10s (either Portugal or Bulgarian) to improve Bulgarian National Team here. Ultimately this wildcard pick either makes your weaker team better to pick off someone in group play or it is reserved for your best team --- you choose. Remember if you pick a 60's player, then it will serve as your WC pick.3. This draft presents new ideas for consideration, new combinations of players, and a new way to vote --- so many of the old ideas about who should win, lose or draw do not apply in the same way (imagine playing Egypt with Mo Salah in the first round -- its different than playing Saudi Arabia in a cake walk. The places to evaluate are usually -----> technical skill, tactical nous, physical assets, and teamwork dynamics. This is quite different than looking at the top teams ever and saying they would be the best (after all we remember the French National team Busride bust up with Anelka, and the times Italy failed to get out of their group etc...)This is a totally new World Cup that has never been played before --- so the outcomes are anything but cemented.4. To assist this, the voting will be comprised of three choicesTeam A winTeam B winDrawIf we start seeing a plethora of draws in most of the games, players will be warned, potentially docked points or this World Cup will be voided if this persists.Instead it is there so that we see a few upsets, which from time to time can happen in a World Cup. While the majority of votes will be used to determine the victor and 3 points for each match or the victor in a knockout match, the votes will help determine ties.