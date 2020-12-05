« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)  (Read 531 times)

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« on: December 5, 2020, 10:56:30 PM »
RAWK Holiday World Cup 2020









Rules

16 Managers are randomly assigned 2 Countries from which to build their starting XI's for both teams and choose their players (i.e. Brazil and Croatia or Italy and Nigeria)

16 Managers build each team assigned from players comprised from the following decades (70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s, to 2020) - 20 cap minimum

No team can have more than 3 players from one decade

Each decade must be represented

1 Wildcard Club player is allowed --- of the two countries you are given, you may choose 1 player from a club team who resides only in the countries you've been assigned. 
       * in other words, if I was assigned France and Romania (I could choose one player off a team in either country such as Steau Bucharesti or PSG/Lyon/Marseille etc...
       * however, this player may not be allowed if he already resides in another players' starting XI in the World Cup (so if Veratti is selected for Italy while playing for PSG --- then no go.
       * I will notify all the teams that their WC player was either selected or not available --- teams may go back and select another if they are not available (this will happen privately in DMs on RAWK)

Any player from the 60's from your two teams chosen that you would like to add to your roster does not count in place of the other mandatory slots and would serve as your Wildcard player
So choose between the Wildcard option (Club team within the country assigned or a 60's era player). 

Team assignments will be random, but also staggered so as NOT to allow for Germany & Brazil to be captured by one manager randomly.    So rankings will apply to even out the disparity and depth of between 2 teams assigned.

However, managers will not know how many teams of quality or less than quality are in the tournament until after you submit your lineups to the Commissioner and see the draw. 

Another way to think about this is that getting Brazil, Germany or Argentina does not mean you win the whole thing as you need two teams doing well to win this contest (usually top teams like these will be paired with more difficult 2 team selections. 
Brazil might be paired with Tunisia or Germany might get paired with Canada etc..  So, the luck of the draw is only half of it, it is also what you make of it.

Once the commissioner has received all 32 lineups, they will be formatted uniformly in buildlineup.com to prevent people knowing who has what team and then we will have a draw.  It is important that we try to keep the air of anonymity here, so be extra careful with your posting.

Next we complete the World Cup Draw for 2020 - Group A  all the way to Group H (no manager will have both his teams in the same group or likely play themselves in 1st round of knockout play).

No one knows who has been assigned which team until the end, which will make voting much more interesting.

We will go straight to Matchday 1 and keep going until we finish group play.   Top 16 teams go through on points (3 points for victory, 1 draw); tie breakers will be settled by vote totals and then pelanties.

Next, we will complete another draw for the knockouts portion after tabulating points from group play.   Whomever gets the most points through group play will get the #1 seeding and so on down the line (#1 plays #16 etc.) - ties will be broken by vote totals.

Each day we'll do two games until we get to the semis and finals.

Big Reveal: only at the end, will it be uncovered who won the World Cup and the overall points total for both teams!

I'll run this if people are interested --- as I would want this to be a really fun experience for everyone.

IN

Tubby
Claus
Sheer
Samie
Nick
XabiArt
DeFuck It I'm In Facto
Gerry Attrick
Lawnmowerman
VivaBobbyGraham
Hazell
El Lobo
Andy Muller
Max Powers
Betty Blue/King Luis
Drinks Sangria


Let's say I drew Portugal and Bulgaria for example.   I will not show a sample lineup for Portugal because they may be included in this contest or maybe not.   But I am willing to say Bulgaria is not in the final 32.

Here is a sample team to take a look at:



Please consider a couple things here: 

1.  You get to decide the mix and makeup of your team and how they play (in this example, my entire left side is from the 1990's) - The formation you use is important if the bulk of your players are from a certain era

2.  The wildcard pick for the Bulgarian National Team could be one player from any team in Portugal or from Sofia's top team.  They could replace any of the above players provided that 70/80/90/00/10s are all represented and there are no more than 3 from any era.  In this particular case, one might consider a better CB from 10s (either Portugal or Bulgarian) to improve Bulgarian National Team here.  Ultimately this wildcard pick either makes your weaker team better to pick off someone in group play or it is reserved for your best team --- you choose.  Remember if you pick a 60's player, then it will serve as your WC pick.   

3.  This draft presents new ideas for consideration, new combinations of players, and a new way to vote --- so many of the old ideas about who should win, lose or draw do not apply in the same way (imagine playing Egypt with Mo Salah in the first round -- its different than playing Saudi Arabia in a cake walk.   The places to evaluate are usually -----> technical skill, tactical nous, physical assets, and teamwork dynamics.   This is quite different than looking at the top teams ever and saying they would be the best (after all we remember the French National team Busride bust up with Anelka, and the times Italy failed to get out of their group etc...)   

This is a totally new World Cup that has never been played before --- so the outcomes are anything but cemented.

4.  To assist this, the voting will be comprised of three choices
          Team A win
          Team B win
          Draw

    *** the draw feature in the voting is not there to sabotage every other opponent so that you win.  If we start seeing a plethora of draws in most of the games, players will be warned, potentially docked points or this World Cup will be voided if this persists. 
          Instead it is there so that we see a few upsets, which from time to time can happen in a World Cup.   While the majority of votes will be used to determine the victor and 3 points for each match or the victor in a knockout match, the votes will help determine ties.
 


              National Team Points                                                              Manager Ranking
            (Points  ---- Total Votes For)                                                    (2 Team Combined Point Total)
1.                                                                                                   1.
2.                                                                                                   2.
3.                                                                                                   3.
4.                                                                                                   4.
5.                                                                                                   5.
6.                                                                                                   6.
7.                                                                                                   7.
8.                                                                                                   8.
9.                                                                                                   9.
10.                                                                                               10.
11.                                                                                               11.
12.                                                                                               12.
13.                                                                                               13.
14.                                                                                               14.
15.                                                                                               15.
16.                                                                                               16.

32.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:03 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,757
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #1 on: December 5, 2020, 10:59:00 PM »
Can you choose which decade you allocate a player to if they span more than one?
Logged

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #2 on: December 5, 2020, 11:16:27 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS on December  5, 2020, 10:59:00 PM
Can you choose which decade you allocate a player to if they span more than one?

Yes totally! Flexibility is crucial here... 

They have to have 20 caps in that decade though for their International side.   We can talk about the # of caps issue if the rules seem too harsh or too easy to game the system
« Last Edit: December 5, 2020, 11:43:42 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Chestnut Cuddletree

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:41:19 AM »
Fair fucks to you, Trend, could be epic. The anonymity means I have the possibility of actually winning the fucking thing. I'm bang up for this you fuckers!

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,167
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:29:15 AM »
Knowing your luck VBG you'll get Honduras and Bolivia.  :D
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:35:54 AM »
If there is space, count me in as well. Sounds like a fun idea.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
  • JFT96
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:02:13 AM »
I'm completely jam packed busy until the 10th, but if I don't need to do anything in a rush before then then I will play  :)

Nice idea, Trend. I always wondered what would happen if we drafted anonymously.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:45:14 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 02:02:13 AM
I'm completely jam packed busy until the 10th, but if I don't need to do anything in a rush before then then I will play  :)

Nice idea, Trend. I always wondered what would happen if we drafted anonymously.

Max, you're in.

Betty, how about this mate? 

Sunday Dec 6th
We'll wrap up and confirm the managers by the end of tomorrow. 

Monday Dec 7th
I'll use Monday to get organized (making final decisions on the 32 countries/pairings) ---->  if managers want to make a case for/or against the final 4-6 national teams to be included, people can make their arguments here.  It will not be a back and forth, but your opinions will be assessed

Tuesday Dec 8th
Preparing the randomized draw & Notify Teams of their assignments (2 Teams)
Managers get 2 days to think/build their teams

Thursday Dec 10th
Submissions & Wildcard Assignments (yea or ne)
I will format all 32 teams in one style for the viewing pleasure and verify with each manager accuracy

Friday Dec 11th
The World Cup Draw comes out and is official - Teams are put into their groups and the fixture schedule is released.
The draw and each group with all players are posted

Saturday Dec 12th
Play begins and points get accumulated

I think we can time this perfectly BB.   Let us know if you are in, as we would enjoy having you and if the time is too much at work presently to consider this workable, how about a co-manager?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:48:39 AM »
For those wondering how the draw will be completed, here is the main tool of randomization :)



Unless there is a non-participating Manager who would like to take the reigns :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:54:27 AM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:26:47 AM »
Don't put my name on a piece of paper if you're drawing it at work, I don't want any evidence of my existence at the DoD.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:31:36 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:26:47 AM
Don't put my name on a piece of paper if you're drawing it at work, I don't want any evidence of my existence at the DoD.

Stay at home dad here mate. 


Keep it together, before you start showing it to the Laker girls :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:33:32 AM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:49:23 AM »
Up for this if theres space  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:49:23 AM
Up for this if theres space  ;D

You're in  Dr Sang...

Just need confirm from Betty that the schedule works and we've got 16.

If not, one more maybe they could partner with Betty if he can't make the early parts?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:26:01 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Treeisdecoratively on Yesterday at 02:48:39 AM
For those wondering how the draw will be completed, here is the main tool of randomization :)


It's full proof Mr. Trend.

On a completely unrelated note, do you fancy a gold watch?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,167
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:16:21 PM »
Trend I was going to get my ma a sapphire broach for Christmas, you can have it.
Logged

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:59:10 PM »
Gefeliciteerd - The 2020 RAWK WORLD CUP DRAFT HAS BEEN AWARDED TO THE NETHERLANDS







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q76CaChQpHk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q76CaChQpHk</a>




                      Dutch City Locations                     Venue/Stadium            Capacity/Year Built/Location         Referee Assignments (Bjorn Kuipers)

Group A               Amsterdam                           Johan Cruijff Arena           55K/ 1996 / West Netherlands          Pierluigi Collina
Group B                 Utrecht                                   Galgenwaard                 24K/ 1930/ Central Netherlands       Mark Clattenburg
Group C               Groningen                               The Euroborg                22.5K/ 2004/ North Netherlands       Milorad Mazic
Group D                Enschede                               Grolsch Fortress              30K/ 1998/ NE Holland                    Markus Merk
Group E                  Breda                                  Rat Verleigh Stadium        19K/ 1996/ SW Holland                    Felix Brych
Group F               Eindhoven                                Philips Stadium               35K/ 1910/ SE Holland                    Damir Skomina
Group G                Arnhem                                    Gelredome                    25K/ 1998/ Eastern Holland            Mike Dean
Group H               Rotterdam                                   De Kuip                       51K/ 1937/ SE Holland                    Cuneyt Cakir

Knockout

QF/Elite 8           Rotterdam/Eindhoven             De Kuip/Philips                         SE Holland                              Top Rated Referees (Group Play)
Semi Finals             Amsterdam                           Johan Cruijff                           West Holland                           Top Rated Referees (Knockout Rounds)
Finals                     Amsterdam                           Johan Cruijff                           West Holland                           Top Rated Referees (Semi-Finals)


Tot Ziens

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:09:09 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:12:26 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Yesterday at 03:00:45 PM
It's full proof Mr. Trend.

On a completely unrelated note, do you fancy a gold watch?

I suppose I could ask my friend Chakan to help me do an online randomizer :)

Fool-proof vs Full proof (Hazell, once again you were being kind!!!!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online only 6 ppl in your xmas day bubb!e please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:22:18 PM »
Needs more poffertjes, Trend.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:41:31 PM »
Quote from: Treeisdecoratively on Yesterday at 04:12:26 PM
I suppose I could ask my friend Chakan to help me do an online randomizer :)

Fool-proof vs Full proof (Hazell, once again you were being kind!!!!

ha ha, it's both!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:20:54 PM »
Nice, Team Claus will have home field advantage
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 05:20:54 PM
Nice, Team Claus will have home field advantage

1 in 16 odds
2 in 32 odds = 6.25% chance
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:54:26 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 PM »
Hurry up and draw the teams already
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online only 6 ppl in your xmas day bubb!e please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:10:46 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:08:14 PM
Hurry up and draw the teams already

Preach, brother.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
  • JFT96
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Treeisdecoratively on Yesterday at 02:15:53 PM
You're in  Dr Sang...

Just need confirm from Betty that the schedule works and we've got 16.

If not, one more maybe they could partner with Betty if he can't make the early parts?


I'm sure I can pull it off. Might call on KL for back up if I'm struggling  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 PM »
Okay lads.... we have our managers set and the assignment will be up by Tuesday (DM's to your RAWK mail). 

I'm almost done whittling down the 32 teams to use for this competition.

If you have opinions on teams (the last 4 - on the fringe type teams), speak tomorrow or forever hold your piece.

Not gonna tell you who is in consideration, but you may advocate for or against any team you wish (and will be heard, at least for a few seconds)!!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:42 PM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Treeisdecoratively on Yesterday at 09:41:13 PM
Okay lads.... we have our managers set and the assignment will be up by Tuesday (DM's to your RAWK mail). 

I'm almost done whittling down the 32 teams to use for this competition.

If you have opinions on teams (the last 4 - on the fringe type teams), speak tomorrow or forever hold your piece.

Not gonna tell you who is in consideration, but you may advocate for or against any team you wish (and will be heard, at least for a few seconds)!!!

Quite interested to see who makes the top 16 too.

I assume you've got a fair few African teams in there, just make sure we can research the earlier decades easily enough!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:10:33 AM »
One more thing:

For each team, the manager may submit to me (one sentence about each one of your players) ---- I can format them in the game group thread underneath the Lineup visual and voting areas.

The key is that each player gets 1 sentence, and you do not want to use your own speaking voice (i.e.  - Samie: " Willy Sagnol is the fucking bomb and will rule all of your worlds at RB" <==== this is a no go

This feature is here to bring up a piece of information that voters were not aware of prior to voting.  It is not a feature to influence, but more to describe new knowledge.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:04 AM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:46:16 AM »
Hey lads! 

Moving ahead of schedule on the organizing side - prepared to send out your two teams by tomorrow morning around 10am (EST).  Be looking for them.

You still get 2 full days to analyze, build, and submit your teams to me --- I am sure there will be questions.

My RAWK handle changed with the holidays so it is treeisdecoratively instead of trendisdestiny (if you would help me keep your names straight, please send me a pm with your old name so I can pair it).

Thanks
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:40 AM by Treeisdecoratively »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:34:24 AM »
I havent got the first clue what Ive signed up for here.
Logged

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:53:13 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:34:24 AM
I havent got the first clue what Ive signed up for here.

You are given 2 National teams from which to build your best 11
You are given criteria - 70, 80, 90, 00, 10 plus one wildcard pick you have to meet
You send me your choices by Wednesday - Ill format them so that theyre anonymous
Then Ill put all 32 teams into a draw - Group A etc
Play games each day - vote on them, teams accrue points
The manager who does the best with his/her teams wins in the end
But no one knows until the end - big reveal

* its the idea that anonymity and removing the luck of the draw order will make for some fun
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:00:18 PM »
Teams and managers have been finalized. 



Prepare yourself for the chosen countries you'll be managing.  You will be contacted shortly (or as soon as Claus wakes up :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:08:06 PM »
Looking forward to being given Saudi Arabia and China.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,608
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:10:49 PM »
Wow. Can't believe i got those two teams! truly is christmas time!
Logged

Online only 6 ppl in your xmas day bubb!e please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:55:02 PM »
Still haven't read the rules for this, but looking forward to whatever it is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
  • JFT96
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:00:08 PM »
I bet I get Honduras. Samie will definitely fluke Brazil or Argentina.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,167
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:01:42 PM »
Funny you should say that...Just been Pm'd by trend I got Argentina and Sweden, not bad.  ;)
Logged

Online Treeisdecoratively

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: RAWK Holiday World Cup Draft (Anonymous)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:07:15 PM »
Haha - not sent out any PMs lads yet - told Claus I would wait until 10am (time he wakes up)..

And Im not allowed to comment publicly on any teams in the WC - the only guaranteed team in that you can count on is the host country team ⭐️👍🏼⚽️
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 