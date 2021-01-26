I did laugh a couple of days ago, though, when an up & coming Belfast band that I like announced their 11-song album.
The previewed it with a 'single' release (if that even exists any more - basically £1 digital download, or YouTube, stream, etc), and I noticed that 6 of the other songs on the album were 'gathered' onto a digital EP release last summer (which I bought!). Still sort of excited to see them release an official album, but I did have to laugh when I realised this following those posts yesterday!