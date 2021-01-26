« previous next »
It is I suppose but you have artists bringing an album out then months down the line bringing a deluxe version out with a whole new album of mediocre throwaways added on to it and calling it the same album but a deluxe version. It harps back to what I was saying about quantity over quality with the bigger artists. It's a tactic to keep getting high streaming numbers and to always be in the charts.

I remember this being discussed by a guest on Steve Lamacq's show about eighteen months ago.  It was mentioned that years ago you'd get a single release in promotion of an album, and the single would feature a couple of b-sides - I was a big Oasis fan during my teenage years, and (people can say what they want about Oasis! but) they were always regarded to have excellent b-side output.  Nowadays it feels as though you're more likely to get a remix and/or a demo and/or live version of the a-side.

Less outlay to produce variations of the same content, within the context of diminishing returns.

I'd be inclined to add that quite often the artists themselves are passengers to the process though - from a creative perspective, they'll produce what they can; from a content perspective, they probably put out what they're told.
I remember this being discussed by a guest on Steve Lamacq's show about eighteen months ago.  It was mentioned that years ago you'd get a single release in promotion of an album, and the single would feature a couple of b-sides - I was a big Oasis fan during my teenage years, and (people can say what they want about Oasis! but) they were always regarded to have excellent b-side output.  Nowadays it feels as though you're more likely to get a remix and/or a demo and/or live version of the a-side.

Less outlay to produce variations of the same content, within the context of diminishing returns.

I'd be inclined to add that quite often the artists themselves are passengers to the process though - from a creative perspective, they'll produce what they can; from a content perspective, they probably put out what they're told.

Spot on mate. I don't use Spotify, I use Apple Music. Is there a difference to what artists are receiving on each platform or is it the same? I haven't looked into it.
It is I suppose but you have artists bringing an album out then months down the line bringing a deluxe version out with a whole new album of mediocre throwaways added on to it and calling it the same album but a deluxe version. It harps back to what I was saying about quantity over quality with the bigger artists. It's a tactic to keep getting high streaming numbers and to always be in the charts.

But again, thats exactly how it was with physical media too. A few additional tracks that werent good enough to make the original cut, some extended tracks and some additional artwork... Deluxe.
But again, thats exactly how it was with physical media too. A few additional tracks that werent good enough to make the original cut, some extended tracks and some additional artwork... Deluxe.

Nah, these are full albums added on. 16 new original tracks added on to the album months down the line. You also see some artists making bloated, longer albums to ensure they get the steaming numbers in.
I remember this being discussed by a guest on Steve Lamacq's show about eighteen months ago.  It was mentioned that years ago you'd get a single release in promotion of an album, and the single would feature a couple of b-sides - I was a big Oasis fan during my teenage years, and (people can say what they want about Oasis! but) they were always regarded to have excellent b-side output.  Nowadays it feels as though you're more likely to get a remix and/or a demo and/or live version of the a-side.

Less outlay to produce variations of the same content, within the context of diminishing returns.
Think you may have a selective memory here. The 90's were notorious for bands/labels ripping off consumers by releasing multiple editions of the same single with slightly different artwork filled out with remixes and live versions as well as often mediocre B-sides, though to be fair a lot of the better Britpop bands had comparitively impressive B-side outputs.
Think you may have a selective memory here. The 90's were notorious for bands/labels ripping off consumers by releasing multiple editions of the same single with slightly different artwork filled out with remixes and live versions as well as often mediocre B-sides, though to be fair a lot of the better Britpop bands had comparitively impressive B-side outputs.

Just going by experience!  ;D

Obviously you often get albums released in various formats - standard edition, one with a couple of bonus tracks or the b-sides, one with a demo/live disc, etc - but I do also recall a spell (in my experience) probably around the turn of the millennium when you might get a single released in two or three different versions.  Think I've got one by The Libertines upstairs.
I did laugh a couple of days ago, though, when an up & coming Belfast band that I like announced their 11-song album.

The previewed it with a 'single' release (if that even exists any more - basically £1 digital download, or YouTube, stream, etc), and I noticed that 6 of the other songs on the album were 'gathered' onto a digital EP release last summer (which I bought!).  Still sort of excited to see them release an official album, but I did have to laugh when I realised this following those posts yesterday!
The mention of Spotify's Daniel Ek in the Arsenal thread has prompted me to update this with the latest developments in the #BrokenRecord campaign:

https://twitter.com/MrTomGray/status/1384416974919307264
Quote
Tom Gray #BrokenRecord @MrTomGray

The letter and signatories to the letter we've sent to @BorisJohnson this morning.  #BrokenRecord

9:01 AM · Apr 20, 2021



Wow some big hitters in that list.

Thank god this Spotify guy isn't a red, such an unsavoury character, i do not know how he sleeps at night, he's like the Don King of the music industry.
