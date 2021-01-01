« previous next »
Will this be our version of Mourinho letting De Bruyne and Salah go at Chelsea?  Every day that passes it looks like more and more of a crazy decision not to do absolutely everything in our power to convince him that he's Allison's long-term replacement.

Just think about the risk-reward ratio for moving Kelleher on (at a cut price fee) and bringing in this new guy. Mamardashvilli would have to be absolutely flawlessly perfect. We'd be letting go of the best in-form goalkeeper in the league, in the hope that this new guy could maybe, possible, potentially be just as good.

There is a very realistic scenario that we could have potentially downgraded our goalkeeper and be 20 million in the hole for that privilege (at least he'd be two years younger though). 
Name me a better available keeper right now, in the world
He's not available to others though. Yet.
Will this be our version of Mourinho letting De Bruyne and Salah go at Chelsea?  Every day that passes it looks like more and more of a crazy decision not to do absolutely everything in our power to convince him that he's Allison's long-term replacement.

Just think about the risk-reward ratio for moving Kelleher on (at a cut price fee) and bringing in this new guy. Mamardashvilli would have to be absolutely flawlessly perfect. We'd be letting go of the best in-form goalkeeper in the league, in the hope that this new guy could maybe, possible, potentially be just as good.

There is a very realistic scenario that we could have potentially downgraded our goalkeeper and be 20 million in the hole for that privilege (at least he'd be two years younger though).

We have the best goal keeper in the world called Alisson Becker
That's a pretty small sample size, to be fair
