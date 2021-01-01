I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.



We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.



GKs do work in a different way as normally you have a clear number one goalkeeper, who will be playing every game (except maybe for cups). The "problem" for us is that Kelleher had quite a few opportunities to show that he is on the level of a goalkeeper who could easily be the number one at a (big) club. It's more or less a crossroads for us and a decision needs to be made: do we see our future with Alisson or do we see it with Kelleher? I think that decision has already been made last summer by signing Mamardashvili and being open to selling Kelleher, even though we were holding back on actually letting him go mainly due to Mamardashvili staying at Valencia for another year. So, our short-term future has Ali as our number one keeper with Mamardashvili being at the club to take over from him in the mid- or long-term.