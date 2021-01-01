« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 230412 times)

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:33:17 am
So we paid £29m for someone who has the potential to be exceptional to replace someone who is exceptional and will likely leave for £30m. Both to cover a 32-year old keeper who's starting to pick up injuries and is on nearly £8m per year.

What happens if Ali keeps on getting crocked at Machiavelli and the Four Seasons doesn't adapt?

So you're saying we should have sold / should sell Alisson? Because that's really the only alternative. We can't keep both Alisson and Kelleher here and are very lucky we still have the latter this season.

I also think we can be quite confident of a new goalkeeper adapting. It's not the same as an outfield player moving to a new league.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:53 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:33:44 pm »
Offer him an wage increase 2 year contract, keep his value.

Sell him for 30ish then have a buy back for 45-50m valid for 2 years.

Or we sell him on the cheap 10m and then have a buy back for 30m - if he doesn't sign a new contract.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:33:44 pm
Offer him an wage increase 2 year contract, keep his value.

Sell him for 30ish then have a buy back for 45-50m valid for 2 years.

Or we sell him on the cheap 10m and then have a buy back for 30m - if he doesn't sign a new contract.

general question:
do players have to agree to buy-back clauses when they move?  I've always assumed they do.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:39:36 pm »
Can we have a squad next season with Alisson, Mamardashvili, Kelleher and Jaros and everyone would be happy? No

One of Allison or Kelleher gets sold in the Summer. At this point there is not much debate about that.

Who would I want in goal next season? The short sighted approach would be Allison. He's the worlds best keeper and has been an incredible player for us

Who would I want in goal for us in 2029? I want a really nice competition with Mamardashvili and Kelleher.

Allison gets sold in the Summer and I think that has always been the plan for the club.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:41:17 pm »
whoever is in goal for us on Sunday -- god help us if they let in a howler, this thread's gonna go mental.  :)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:41:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:36:03 pm
general question:
do players have to agree to buy-back clauses when they move?  I've always assumed they do.

I'd assume the buying club agrees, then its up to the player when its time if its actually activated in the future.

Good question to be honest.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:39:36 pm
Can we have a squad next season with Alisson, Mamardashvili, Kelleher and Jaros and everyone would be happy? No

One of Allison or Kelleher gets sold in the Summer. At this point there is not much debate about that.

Who would I want in goal next season? The short sighted approach would be Allison. He's the worlds best keeper and has been an incredible player for us

Who would I want in goal for us in 2029? I want a really nice competition with Mamardashvili and Kelleher.

Allison gets sold in the Summer and I think that has always been the plan for the club.

Where though?

RM don't need him, I don't really see him going to Saudi but then again I didn't think Bobby would either.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:42:32 pm
Where though?

RM don't need him, I don't really see him going to Saudi but then again I didn't think Bobby would either.

Saudi. PSG can afford him and could do with a decent keeper.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:44:57 pm
Saudi. PSG can afford him and could do with a decent keeper.

Yeh PSG makes sense, maybe if Juve wen't skint either.

I really don't know if he'd go to Saudi.
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:48:13 pm »
I just can't see why we signed Mamardashvili (Really need to learn how to spell his name. He really is a copy and paste guy :P ) if there wasn't a long term plan to have him and Kelleher in the squad
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:48:13 pm
I just can't see why we signed Mamardashvili (Really need to learn how to spell his name. He really is a copy and paste guy :P ) if there wasn't a long term plan to have him and Kelleher in the squad

The way I see it, the Georgian is 2 years younger than Kelleher he'll come in and be understudy to Alisson for 2 seasons.

He'd clearly get games anyway. Maybe the deal dragged on a big for him since they were trying to see if they could get Kellehers worth and when they didn't they tried to organise a loan to Bournemouth and ended up just being happy to sign him 12 months later.

Purely my thoughts.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:41:31 pm
I'd assume the buying club agrees, then its up to the player when its time if its actually activated in the future.

that makes sense.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 01:16:32 pm »
Kelleher is in his sixth season playing for us as No 2 keeper to Alisson during which time he has improved every season and won things on the pitch as well as from on the bench.

He told the club during the summer that he wanted to be a No 1 keeper after this current season. The club understood his ambitions and as Alisson had received offers from Saudi, which he turned down, they decided to buy a young promising keeper in Mamardashvili who is highly rated.

Our No 3 keeper, Jaros, also wants to leave in 2025 as he will be receiving offers such is his status.
I thought it was a lot of money to spend on another keeper but the club would be without a class backup keeper if they hadnt.

If we had to buy then go for the best you can find. Kelleher could tell the club he wants to stay and take his chance on Ali being injury prone next season but at 26 he probably isnt willing to do that. Having said that it may well be that he will look back on his 6 years here as his best.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:48:13 pm
I just can't see why we signed Mamardashvili (Really need to learn how to spell his name. He really is a copy and paste guy :P ) if there wasn't a long term plan to have him and Kelleher in the squad

From everything we know from reports, it very much looks like Kelleher has made it clear he wants to leave, if he can't be our number one, which is highly unlikely with Ali staying. So, we basically signed a replacement for him in terms of being a good prospect, who might take over as number one once Ali's contract runs out or he's ready to leave/be the number two.

It looks like the situation between the two is reversed. Kelleher has been a great number 2 for us and needs to be the number 1 keeper somewhere at this point of his career. Mamardashvili has that "number-1-experience" and is probably more willing to be our number 2 for a season or two until he can take over from Ali, while he has time to adjust to the new surroundings and learn a bit from his colleagues.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:36:03 pm
general question:
do players have to agree to buy-back clauses when they move?  I've always assumed they do.

Yep. All the terms of what their contract would be etc. are agreed at the time of sale.

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:41:31 pm
I'd assume the buying club agrees, then its up to the player when its time if its actually activated in the future.

Good question to be honest.

This would just make the buy back pretty pointless!

Isak is a good example. Dortmund had a buy back for him in place, but he really didn't want to go back - yet he would have had no choice if they activated it. Real Sociedad in the end bought it out.

Then there are some examples of Real Madrid activating the clause just to immediately sell the player on.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:02 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:54:54 pm
Yep. All the terms of what their contract would be etc. are agreed at the time of sale.

This would just make the buy back pretty pointless!

Isak is a good example. Dortmund had a buy back for him in place, but he really didn't want to go back - yet he would have had no choice if they activated it. Real Sociedad in the end bought it out.

Then there are some examples of Real Madrid activating the clause just to immediately sell the player on.
Have no legal knowledge but I can't believe that is true. It's 2024. No-one can force a player, or any other employee, go and work where they don't wish to. There'd be a simple way out for him if he didn't want to go back to the club who invokes the buy-back.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 02:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:01:46 pm
Have no legal knowledge but I can't believe that is true. It's 2024. No-one can force a player, or any other employee, go and work where they don't wish to. There'd be a simple way out for him if he didn't want to go back to the club who invokes the buy-back.
that's my thinking as well.  post-Bosman and all.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:54:54 pm
Yep. All the terms of what their contract would be etc. are agreed at the time of sale.

This would just make the buy back pretty pointless!

Isak is a good example. Dortmund had a buy back for him in place, but he really didn't want to go back - yet he would have had no choice if they activated it. Real Sociedad in the end bought it out.

Then there are some examples of Real Madrid activating the clause just to immediately sell the player on.

Yeh I had no clue was just speculating.

Thanks for the clarification :D

So what happens with wages for example then? Surely that wouldn't be agreed before hand?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:20:09 pm
From everything we know from reports, it very much looks like Kelleher has made it clear he wants to leave, if he can't be our number one, which is highly unlikely with Ali staying. So, we basically signed a replacement for him in terms of being a good prospect, who might take over as number one once Ali's contract runs out or he's ready to leave/be the number two.

It looks like the situation between the two is reversed. Kelleher has been a great number 2 for us and needs to be the number 1 keeper somewhere at this point of his career. Mamardashvili has that "number-1-experience" and is probably more willing to be our number 2 for a season or two until he can take over from Ali, while he has time to adjust to the new surroundings and learn a bit from his colleagues.

Hell of a lot of money spent on a backup keeper, even with hopes to succeed Ali no?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:01:46 pm
Have no legal knowledge but I can't believe that is true. It's 2024. No-one can force a player, or any other employee, go and work where they don't wish to. There'd be a simple way out for him if he didn't want to go back to the club who invokes the buy-back.

I mean whether it would stand up in court or not I don't know, but it's 100% what happens. Long story short but I once ended up at an event with a semi-big agent and this is the one question I asked as I'd always wondered.

The counter argument to what you've said is that the player isn't being forced to go back, he literally signed contracts that allowed it to happen when he first moved. If he didn't want it, he shouldn't have signed up to it? I'm sure players have refused the term in the past and still got their move.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:14 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm »
Mama is a #1 keeper for club and country and is 2 years younger than Kelleher. He isn;t coming here to sit on his arse, he even said that himself.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:07:34 pm
Yeh I had no clue was just speculating.

Thanks for the clarification :D

So what happens with wages for example then? Surely that wouldn't be agreed before hand?

Yeah the contract they would be on upon returning is agreed when the initial sale happens. Not sure on the specifics of this element, but I'd imagine a lot of the time it's basically just porting their contract over from the club they moved to?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 02:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:10:12 pm
Mama is a #1 keeper for club and country and is 2 years younger than Kelleher. He isn;t coming here to sit on his arse, he even said that himself.

Doesn't mean he thinks he'd walk in day 1 and be the number 1.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:10:33 pm
Yeah the contract they would be on upon returning is agreed when the initial sale happens. Not sure on the specifics of this element, but I'd imagine a lot of the time it's basically just porting their contract over from the club they moved to?
no way I see that happening.  it could be years later and his value could go through the roof.

a player/agent would be crazy to agree to that.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 02:17:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:09:03 pm
I mean whether it would stand up in court or not I don't know, but it's 100% what happens. Long story short but I once ended up at an event with a semi-big agent and this is the one question I asked as I'd always wondered.

The counter argument to what you've said is that the player isn't being forced to go back, he literally signed contracts that allowed it to happen when he first moved. If he didn't want it, he shouldn't have signed up to it? I'm sure players have refused the term in the past and still got their move.
But employment contracts esp regarding things several years in the future are usually contingent, with break clauses. The player's wishes, ambitions, life situation, home and family situation etc may well have changed in the intervening time since he signed that contract. He might have met someone in the new country, decided to settle down and start a family.

You can't be held to something you signed several years or more ago. There'll be a way out, probably some financial penalty, but I can't believe a player in 2025 will be told "tough shit, you signed up to this three years ago so now you HAVE to uproot your life and move back to this other town/country/continent whether you want to or not"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:13:45 pm
no way I see that happening.  it could be years later and his value could go through the roof.

a player/agent would be crazy to agree to that.

Most buy backs have an expiry date. As I said, not sure exactly on how the "new" contract is agreed but it's definitely set out when the sale happens. The terms are probably different each time it happens.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 02:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:17:13 pm
But employment contracts esp regarding things several years in the future are usually contingent, with break clauses. The player's wishes, ambitions, life situation, home and family situation etc may well have changed in the intervening time since he signed that contract. He might have met someone in the new country, decided to settle down and start a family.

You can't be held to something you signed several years or more ago. There'll be a way out, probably some financial penalty, but I can't believe a player in 2025 will be told "tough shit, you signed up to this three years ago so now you HAVE to uproot your life and move back to this other town/country/continent whether you want to or not"

But that's no different to clubs signing players from South America a couple of years in advance of them moving. What if they change their mind? What if Mamardashvilli decides he doesn't actually want to come to Liverpool next summer? Or if Keita had?

I'm sure there are break clauses though you're right. And as I said, the Isak example provides a different way out of it, plus there are usually expiry dates.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:17:13 pm
But employment contracts esp regarding things several years in the future are usually contingent, with break clauses. The player's wishes, ambitions, life situation, home and family situation etc may well have changed in the intervening time since he signed that contract. He might have met someone in the new country, decided to settle down and start a family.

You can't be held to something you signed several years or more ago. There'll be a way out, probably some financial penalty, but I can't believe a player in 2025 will be told "tough shit, you signed up to this three years ago so now you HAVE to uproot your life and move back to this other town/country/continent whether you want to or not"
probably work in the Saudi league mind you.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 02:24:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:17:34 pm
Most buy backs have an expiry date. As I said, not sure exactly on how the "new" contract is agreed but it's definitely set out when the sale happens. The terms are probably different each time it happens.
completely disagree - Ghost lays it out well.  players aren't objects.  :)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:20:17 pm
But that's no different to clubs signing players from South America a couple of years in advance of them moving. What if they change their mind? What if Mamardashvilli decides he doesn't actually want to come to Liverpool next summer? Or if Keita had?

I'm sure there are break clauses though you're right. And as I said, the Isak example provides a different way out of it, plus there are usually expiry dates.
It's a bit different because Mamardashvilli is now a Liverpool player with a current, in-force, finite, contract with LFC, who is on loan to Valencia. His plans will all be based around that. But yes, there'll be a way out even from that contract, no doubt with a penalty.

A buy-back clause, by contrast, is uncertain. The player's current contract and registration will be with the new club, but with the possibility that his old club can suddenly come back for him. Will they? Maybe, maybe not. That uncertainly will have a material effect upon a player's life plans. There's no certainty. It leaves him in a kind of limbo.

It's a fair point you make about expiry dates to buy back clauses; that would give a player concrete certainties about how long he is in this uncertain state.

I don't know. I might be totally off beam here, but I know employment law, in the EU especially, is very strong from an employee point of view.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:08:59 pm
Hell of a lot of money spent on a backup keeper, even with hopes to succeed Ali no?

Depends on how highly we rate him. I'm not saying we've signed him to be our permanent backup keeper, but it's a move to buy time. Ali is not getting any younger and his contract is getting closer to its end. Kelleher (who would be a good successor) is clearly not prepared to wait any longer. Mamardashvili is younger and therefore probably more prepared to wait a bit to become our number one. From our point of view, we clearly think he can become our new number one at one point, so we paid a lot of money to get him early and give him time to get settled instead of having to pay double that amount in two years time, when we absolutely need to replace Ali.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:24:54 pm
completely disagree - Ghost lays it out well.  players aren't objects.  :)

Then where are all the examples of players turning down their former clubs? Why would Sociedad feel the need to pay off Dortmund to get rid of Isak's clause? Why do players go back to their former clubs just to immediately be sold on?

Without the terms being agreed from the outset, a buyback clause would effectively be worthless.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:30:28 pm
It's a bit different because Mamardashvilli is now a Liverpool player with a current, in-force, finite, contract with LFC, who is on loan to Valencia. His plans will all be based around that. But yes, there'll be a way out even from that contract, no doubt with a penalty.

A buy-back clause, by contrast, is uncertain. The player's current contract and registration will be with the new club, but with the possibility that his old club can suddenly come back for him. Will they? Maybe, maybe not. That uncertainly will have a material effect upon a player's life plans. There's no certainty. It leaves him in a kind of limbo.

It's a fair point you make about expiry dates to buy back clauses; that would give a player concrete certainties about how long he is in this uncertain state.

I don't know. I might be totally off beam here, but I know employment law, in the EU especially, is very strong from an employee point of view.

Maybe this is why buyback clauses are actually relatively rare, in the grand scheme of things? Again I get your point around it providing uncertainty, but again this is uncertainty that the player signed up to when he didn't need to.

When we sold Brewster I think his buy back clause lasted 3 seasons. City's for Lavia was similar too but didn't come into affect for the first 12 months.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:31:53 pm
Then where are all the examples of players turning down their former clubs? Why would Sociedad feel the need to pay off Dortmund to get rid of Isak's clause? Why do players go back to their former clubs just to immediately be sold on?

Without the terms being agreed from the outset, a buyback clause would effectively be worthless.
As I said there would be financial penalties if the player decides not to honour the contractual terms of the buy-back clause. I imagine most players will play along esp. when they know they will immediately be sold on (to a club they agree to go to).

My point is simply that these days, in Europe especially, I don't think any employee can be forced to do something against their current will, whatever they might have signed up to a year or more ago. There'll be a way out for them, probably with a penalty.
