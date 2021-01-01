But that's no different to clubs signing players from South America a couple of years in advance of them moving. What if they change their mind? What if Mamardashvilli decides he doesn't actually want to come to Liverpool next summer? Or if Keita had?
I'm sure there are break clauses though you're right. And as I said, the Isak example provides a different way out of it, plus there are usually expiry dates.
It's a bit different because Mamardashvilli is now a Liverpool player with a current, in-force, finite, contract with LFC, who is on loan to Valencia. His plans will all be based around that. But yes, there'll be a way out even from that contract, no doubt with a penalty.
A buy-back clause, by contrast, is uncertain. The player's current contract and registration will be with the new club, but with the possibility that his old club can suddenly come back for him. Will they? Maybe, maybe not. That uncertainly will have a material effect upon a player's life plans. There's no certainty. It leaves him in a kind of limbo.
It's a fair point you make about expiry dates to buy back clauses; that would give a player concrete certainties about how long he is in this uncertain state.
I don't know. I might be totally off beam here, but I know employment law, in the EU especially, is very strong from an employee point of view.