Kelleher is in his sixth season playing for us as No 2 keeper to Alisson during which time he has improved every season and won things on the pitch as well as from on the bench.



He told the club during the summer that he wanted to be a No 1 keeper after this current season. The club understood his ambitions and as Alisson had received offers from Saudi, which he turned down, they decided to buy a young promising keeper in Mamardashvili who is highly rated.



Our No 3 keeper, Jaros, also wants to leave in 2025 as he will be receiving offers such is his status.

I thought it was a lot of money to spend on another keeper but the club would be without a class backup keeper if they hadnt.



If we had to buy then go for the best you can find. Kelleher could tell the club he wants to stay and take his chance on Ali being injury prone next season but at 26 he probably isnt willing to do that. Having said that it may well be that he will look back on his 6 years here as his best.