« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 229157 times)

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,538
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 02:06:18 pm
When do we realistically start talking about Kellerher being our number 1 keeper or is it just set in stone that he can never overtake Alisson in the pecking order?

For me, Kelleher is no 1, he keeps up this level of performances we'll win everything and Alli can warm the bench.

In reality, you expect some dips, an opportunity for Allison to return. If that doesn't happen, Kelleher stays.

Slot probably doesn't think like this, based on his recent comments.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 02:20:40 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
For me, Kelleher is no 1, he keeps up this level of performances we'll win everything and Alli can warm the bench.

In reality, you expect some dips, an opportunity for Allison to return. If that doesn't happen, Kelleher stays.

Slot probably doesn't think like this, based on his recent comments.
for as long as I can remember it's kinda been conventional wisdom to not drop a goalie when they are playing well.  as you say maybe Arne doesn't see things that way.  as we've seen with Quan, player feelings don't seem to be super-high on his radar.

for me I'd 100% play Kell on Sunday.
Logged

Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,239
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 02:30:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:07:12 pm
what's that based on? (I don't track stats)

This is a fair and pertinent question...

I don't think we'll do an about face and decide to sell Giorgi the Georgian, nor do I think Kelleher should remain the number 1 keeper when the best keeper in the world is fit again.

But the hugely important fact is that, during Ali's latest injury absence, Kelleher has demonstrated unequivocally that he can stop shots at the level at which Liverpool play week in and week out...

It's not stats from wildly different levels of play being compared to each other. Kweeve has done it in  the Premier League and in  the Champions League.

With fucking aplomb...

Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,318
  • Seis Veces
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
I would like Alisson to come back in but it's a matter of when you do it now. If you reverse the roles and give Alisson the games against Girona (somewhat dead rubber) and the Southampton cup tie and he gets another injury it'd be infuriating, but that line of thinking speaks to only the league games being important which obviously isn't the case.

If Kelleher plays well at the weekend I expect he'll play against Newcastle and Everton, and then I guess Alisson will play at Girona and maybe keep his place then until he probably gets injured again. If Alisson is back in before Girona I'd still give Kelleher the last three games in Europe and the League Cup/FA Cup games just to minimise the risk of Alisson getting injuries during matches.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,507
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Yesterday at 02:30:23 pm
This is a fair and pertinent question...

I don't think we'll do an about face and decide to sell Giorgi the Georgian, nor do I think Kelleher should remain the number 1 keeper when the best keeper in the world is fit again.

But the hugely important fact is that, during Ali's latest injury absence, Kelleher has demonstrated unequivocally that he can stop shots at the level at which Liverpool play week in and week out...

It's not stats from wildly different levels of play being compared to each other. Kweeve has done it in  the Premier League and in  the Champions League.

With fucking aplomb...



What's a plum got to do with this? Not even a Thanksgiving dish.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 02:45:57 pm »
Allison certainly can't take things for granted anymore
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 02:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:45:57 pm
Allison certainly can't take things for granted anymore

I don't think he's ever been accused of that before
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm »
Slots comments on Ali could relate more contractually that hes number one, as there is absolutely no way on Earth that Queem can be dropped otherwise.

Hindsight means this could be one of the reason why weve heard rumours of him possibly being sold? Lose that contractual obligation means the keeper is done on merit and form?? Just a thought. Someone with some better insight may well shoot that down, but makes sense

Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 06:02:05 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
For me, Kelleher is no 1, he keeps up this level of performances we'll win everything and Alli can warm the bench.

In reality, you expect some dips, an opportunity for Allison to return. If that doesn't happen, Kelleher stays.

Slot probably doesn't think like this, based on his recent comments.

He has played brilliantly but he always has done when he has been in goal for us.

All I is no.1 but the distinction between 1and 2 is less obvious now and if Kelleher keeps his place no one should be surprised.

Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm
Slots comments on Ali could relate more contractually that hes number one, as there is absolutely no way on Earth that Queem can be dropped otherwise.

Hindsight means this could be one of the reason why weve heard rumours of him possibly being sold? Lose that contractual obligation means the keeper is done on merit and form?? Just a thought. Someone with some better insight may well shoot that down, but makes sense
His comments leave little or no room for misinterpretation. The current discussion is probably why he felt the need to address it head on.

"...but the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/11/10/alisson-becker-caoimhin-kelleher-arne-slot-2/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm
Slots comments on Ali could relate more contractually that hes number one, as there is absolutely no way on Earth that Queem can be dropped otherwise.

Hindsight means this could be one of the reason why weve heard rumours of him possibly being sold? Lose that contractual obligation means the keeper is done on merit and form?? Just a thought. Someone with some better insight may well shoot that down, but makes sense

Kelleher will be dropped because Alisson is the best keeper in the world. It's nothing to do with contracts.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,838
  • @tharris113
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm »
We don't need the Georgian kid when we have this fella.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,682
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm
Kelleher will be dropped because Alisson is the best keeper in the world. It's nothing to do with contracts.
True but dropped sounds harsh. He could still play in all the cups, including the CL before the playoff stages. Kelleher has been the hero in getting us one cup, his picture is on the wall, and he might be given the chance to reaffirm his status.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm
Kelleher will be dropped because Alisson is the best keeper in the world. It's nothing to do with contracts.
This is going to come over as harsh, but its hard to be the Worlds best when your injury record is getting worse and your not playing. I could use the same argument about Fabio Aurelio being g the World best left back.

Places should be earned on merit and form/fitness. Kelleher has done everything near flawlessly and has had a masi e part in us being where we are right now. Continuity is everything for a keeper both for him and those around him.


Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,239
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm
This is going to come over as harsh, but its hard to be the Worlds best when your injury record is getting worse and your not playing. I could use the same argument about Fabio Aurelio being g the World best left back.


Aurelio never delivered anywhere close to the consistent number of World's Best performances that Alisson has done.

Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline tyrolean_red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
Dont get me wrong, I'm happy with the capture of the Georgian guy.

But doesnt this make our summer transfer window even more bizzare? As GK seemed to be the least of our concerns last summer with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros (another full international GK) all on the books.

Ali quite qoung still, Kelleher the best Nr 2 out there and Jaros a young and very promising talent.

As I said, i like us being proactive, but all the "we must live within our means" talk all the time, no signings in much more urgent areas...bit strange.

I always thought we should try to get Kelleher to a level of a future LFC No1 GK...
Logged
Thank you Stevie! It was a pleasure.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm
Aurelio never delivered anywhere close to the consistent number of World's Best performances that Alisson has done.
I've never heard anyone suggest Aurelio was world class to be honest.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm »
Imagine if Salah was starting to miss a few games through injury and someone like Ben Doak was putting in good numbers (goals/assists) as his replacement. Would we be too upset if someone came in with a decent offer for him? Probably not.

Money in. Wages down. Academy graduate in.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,239
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm
I've never heard anyone suggest Aurelio was world class to be honest.

Did I misread/misunderstand Kenny's point?

If so, apologies... :wave
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm »
So Alison come back, gets injured again this season.

What do we do?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm »
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Dont get me wrong, I'm happy with the capture of the Georgian guy.

But doesnt this make our summer transfer window even more bizzare? As GK seemed to be the least of our concerns last summer with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros (another full international GK) all on the books.

Ali quite qoung still, Kelleher the best Nr 2 out there and Jaros a young and very promising talent.

As I said, i like us being proactive, but all the "we must live within our means" talk all the time, no signings in much more urgent areas...bit strange.

I always thought we should try to get Kelleher to a level of a future LFC No1 GK...


I think they believe the squad is at the point where theyre just buying the best value in the market they can find. 
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Imagine if Salah was starting to miss a few games through injury and someone like Ben Doak was putting in good numbers (goals/assists) as his replacement. Would we be too upset if someone came in with a decent offer for him? Probably not.

Money in. Wages down. Academy graduate in.
until Doak was putting up jaw-dropping numbers .... nope.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,838
  • @tharris113
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
So Alison come back, gets injured again this season.

What do we do?
Sell him at the end of the season
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
Did I misread/misunderstand Kenny's point?

If so, apologies... :wave
just re-read those posts ... ambiguity I definitely missed.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2584 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
So Alison come back, gets injured again this season.

What do we do?
Put Endo in.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2585 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm
until Doak was putting up jaw-dropping numbers .... nope.

What I'm saying is Kelleher is pretty close to being up there with Ali.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 12:33:38 am »
He should be number 1 till he fucks up.

I think there is a bit of an unrealistic view of Ali in terms of value. Absolutely mad numbers mentioned. His injury record will mean he's worth a fraction of the numbers talked about. Goalkeepers are generally reliable injury wise. No team will pay massive money for a keeper who gets this many injuries. He is also on big money in keeper terms so that's another thing.
Logged

Offline daveymac_4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 03:16:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:33:38 am

I think there is a bit of an unrealistic view of Ali in terms of value. Absolutely mad numbers mentioned. His injury record will mean he's worth a fraction of the numbers talked about. Goalkeepers are generally reliable injury wise. No team will pay massive money for a keeper who gets this many injuries. He is also on big money in keeper terms so that's another thing.

Yeah, I think to counter act that, every time Allison's transfer value goes down after an injury, Kelleher's goes up because he comes in and does so well...

Anyway, this is such a strange situation, and I think the recruitment team could be getting very nervous about the new goalkeeper. We signed him for what, 45 million? We'd probably get a similar figure for Kelleher, so it's near enough a straight swap. How exceptionally perfect will this new guy have to be in order to justify that!?  Like literally if he isn't one of the top three best goalkeepers in the entire league, then we fucked up.

Plus, whichever one out of the three GKs is moved on, good look getting proper transfer value from that when the whole world knows he's our third choice and desperately wants out.

Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 05:18:07 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 03:16:47 am
Yeah, I think to counter act that, every time Allison's transfer value goes down after an injury, Kelleher's goes up because he comes in and does so well...

Anyway, this is such a strange situation, and I think the recruitment team could be getting very nervous about the new goalkeeper. We signed him for what, 45 million? We'd probably get a similar figure for Kelleher, so it's near enough a straight swap. How exceptionally perfect will this new guy have to be in order to justify that!?  Like literally if he isn't one of the top three best goalkeepers in the entire league, then we fucked up.

Plus, whichever one out of the three GKs is moved on, good look getting proper transfer value from that when the whole world knows he's our third choice and desperately wants out.




Not really because Kelleher has been asking to go for years now
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 