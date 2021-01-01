His all round improvement is very impressive but he's had the perfect mentor in Ali to work with. That is the advantage the likes of Ali, Virgil and Mo bring to those that are following them. I would not be at all concerned with him playing Sunday at all.



Absolutely. He's also had Mo and our other forwards firing shots at him every day in training, which will help massively. Keepers and strikers help each other become better players, so its no coincidence that Ali and Mo are two of the best players in the world in their positions, and that Kelleher has so much ability considering his relatively few first team appearances for a 26 year-old.It's been interesting watching Kelleher develop, and its clear to see he has his own style but also has a lot of Ali about him - especially with 1 on 1's and being calm under pressure. He can also go for long periods doing nothing, but be in exactly the right place when called upon - particularly in transition when he needs to come out and clear the danger early. It's such a shame he's not a couple of years younger, otherwise he would be the perfect successor for Ali in 2-3 years. Maybe he can do the next few CL games, and continue being our LC keeper (and even the first few FA cups rounds). That would leave Ali with the PL plus the latter stages of the CL/FA cup, with Kelleher as an excellent backup.Mamardashvili's's arrival next summer complicates matters, but it's a nice problem to have. If Kelleher does leave next summer I'd certainly like a buy-back clause just in case Ali's injuries become more frequent or there's any sudden drop off in form. Whatever happens, I think Kelleher has already secured cult hero status, and he deserves massive credit for stepping up when we've needed him and being a more than able deputy for the best keeper in the world.