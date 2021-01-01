« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 227025 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,020
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:31:51 pm
Yo
Your Troy Deeney and I claim my Five pounds!
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 09:26:17 am »
Allison and Kelleher should split the remaining games 50-50
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,154
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 09:26:17 am
Allison and Kelleher should split the remaining games 50-50

That won't happen mate
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,020
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Chelsea seem to sign about 5 goalkeepers every summer. Can see them actually going for him this coming summer.

Hes great. Too good to be a back up.
Read that like 3 weeks ago? They actually sniffing around already.
That was just a week after we got word they banned us and United from youth games, cause of Rio...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:22:28 am

I actually think there is sense in this crazy idea. It seems like sacrilige to even consider selling Ali.... but.... he's 32 and he's getting injury prone, and Kelleher is very nearly as good. One keeper has to go in the summer, and it might make more sense in the long term to keep Kelleher.

Yes true but Giorgi Mamardashvili was contracted to probably be the Ali replacement and is 2 years Kelleher's junior, so longer stay power here. So who knows. I guess the idea would be to have Ali still and Giorgi as his understudy for a year before moving to number 1, meanwhile soaking up all the Ali experience.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,350
  • ...All the best
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 09:56:07 am »
Giving each keeper two competitions is the way to go imo.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,905
  • The first five yards........
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 10:02:12 am »
I love his calmness. It's almost as if he's meditating. He's very similar to Alisson in that respect. No histrionics, no wild in-game celebrations, no hysterical shouting when he makes a save or when a defender makes an error. Just a Zen-like calm and equanimity. It's almost as if he's looked at another Premier League goalkeeper and decided I will do the exact opposite to what he does.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:02:12 am
I love his calmness. It's almost as if he's meditating. He's very similar to Alisson in that respect. No histrionics, no wild in-game celebrations, no hysterical shouting when he makes a save or when a defender makes an error. Just a Zen-like calm and equanimity. It's almost as if he's looked at another Premier League goalkeeper and decided I will do the exact opposite to what he does.

Yeah, I saved a penalty.



PS - 3 Academy Grads in that photo.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 10:06:20 am »
Kelleher has done a brilliant job. He needs to be a number 1 somewhere. But some of the comments that he should remain in goal and Alisson sit on the bench are a little strange. Alisson is still our number 1, still one of the best GKs in the world, and when hes ready he gets straight back into the team.

I wouldnt rush it though, theres no need to risk a relapse with Kelleher doing so well.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 09:26:17 am
Allison and Kelleher should split the remaining games 50-50

Well, not exactly.

But at a minimum he should get all the domestic cup games and might as well play the rest of the CL group games. He's more than capable (obviously) and no point playing an injury prone player like Allison twice a week when you've got an effective clone of his on the bench.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,020
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
3rd penalty save in 3 games. Lad's a machine!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,541
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
His all round improvement is very impressive but he's had the perfect mentor in Ali to work with. That is the advantage the likes of Ali, Virgil and Mo bring to those that are following them. I would not be at all concerned with him playing Sunday at all.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online demain

  • Shambolic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
I'd be genuinely disappointed if the club prefers Mamardashvili over Kelleher as Alisson's replacement, Kelleher deserves to remain at the club and has done all he could to convince that he's good enough to start for a club challenging for top honours.

Mamardashvili might be a better shot stopper but so far I haven't seen anything to suggest he's good enough to play as sweeper keeper as he's not been coached in a system where the keeper has to be involved heavily in the build-up. I am not implying that the club shouldn't have bought him, that's just hindsight, but surely there has to be room to change the long-term succession plan given how well Kelleher has done in the last two years.

The situation is kinda reminiscent of Barcelona buying Rustu Recber in 2003 after he'd had a great World Cup, and found out that they had a number one at the club well versed with their system in Victor Valdes already, and Frank Rijkaard was ruthless enough to reverse course.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:26 am by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:50:06 am
His all round improvement is very impressive but he's had the perfect mentor in Ali to work with. That is the advantage the likes of Ali, Virgil and Mo bring to those that are following them. I would not be at all concerned with him playing Sunday at all.

We bought a 26 year old Ali for £66.8m in 2018 and are now potentially looking at letting the 2024 version, who got for nothing, for a fraction of that. 🤦‍♂️
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,541
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:04:50 am
We bought a 26 year old Ali for £66.8m in 2018 and are now potentially looking at letting the 2024 version, who got for nothing, for a fraction of that. 🤦‍♂️

There have been some rumours of Ali possibly wanting to leave at the end of the season, not sure how accurate they are. But if that happened could we not keep Kelleher? I guess we need to see at the end of the season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 