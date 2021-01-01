I'd be genuinely disappointed if the club prefers Mamardashvili over Kelleher as Alisson's replacement, Kelleher deserves to remain at the club and has done all he could to convince that he's good enough to start for a club challenging for top honours.



Mamardashvili might be a better shot stopper but so far I haven't seen anything to suggest he's good enough to play as sweeper keeper as he's not been coached in a system where the keeper has to be involved heavily in the build-up. I am not implying that the club shouldn't have bought him, that's just hindsight, but surely there has to be room to change the long-term succession plan given how well Kelleher has done in the last two years.



The situation is kinda reminiscent of Barcelona buying Rustu Recber in 2003 after he'd had a great World Cup, and found out that they had a number one at the club well versed with their system in Victor Valdes already, and Frank Rijkaard was ruthless enough to reverse course.