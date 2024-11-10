« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 215544 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2320 on: November 10, 2024, 07:19:15 am »
Kelleher is going to get picked up by a top team. At this point you cant count the amount of better keepers on one hand and we have two of them.
Offline Elisha S

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2321 on: November 10, 2024, 07:32:33 am »
The new Georgian keeper better be close to the best keeper in the league on day one if he`s replacing Kelleher.
Offline MD1990

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2322 on: November 10, 2024, 07:39:46 am »
we need to get him a new contract.
Online spider-neil

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2323 on: November 10, 2024, 07:40:11 am »
Quote from: Elisha S on November 10, 2024, 07:32:33 am
The new Georgian keeper better be close to the best keeper in the league on day one if he`s replacing Kelleher.

Im thinking the same thing. I hope we know what were doing especially given the frequency of Allisons injuries.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2324 on: November 10, 2024, 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on November 10, 2024, 07:14:38 am
It would actually be unfair on Kelleher if he is dropped when Alisson is fit...maybe Kelleher knows his ranking and accepts the situation.
Does Alisson get straight back in the team ?
I was thinking this at the end of the game. I'm not saying Ali doesnt come straight back in, but we would be fools if it wasn't being discussed.

Seriously I'd be floating that idea of him being eventually number 1. Forget Marmadashvili or whatever, Kelleher has shown up for us.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2325 on: November 10, 2024, 08:59:13 am »
And he's won us two fucking trophies!
Online spider-neil

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2326 on: November 10, 2024, 09:16:27 am »
If we sell and its looking likely we had better insert a buy back clause.
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2327 on: November 10, 2024, 11:00:40 am »
Other posters have stated that perhaps Kelleher has earned his right to keep the jersey, even when Álisson is fit again. I think he should certainly feel hard done by if he maintains his current form.

The issue though is that he is 1 error, or 1 poor game away from everyone saying "Álisson in goal for that game and we would have won it", or "Álisson doesn't make those errors"

He does, and has done so in the past. But one of Álisson's strengths is that an error doesn't faze him. It won't affect his confidence. I think Kelleher is coming to that sort of level as well, perhaps because of the more games he has played in the last year.

Álisson's return might not improve us statistically either. He returned for the last 8 matches at the end of last season. Our goal difference was 15-11. (I know conceding those 11 goals were not his fault)

But we must be coming close to having to consider Álisson's physical condition and make a decision, before we lose Kelleher.
Offline Samie

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2328 on: November 10, 2024, 01:35:34 pm »
Mama is 2 years younger than Kelleher and has been a #1 keeper for the past few years. So he's had time to be more conssitant and also make mistakes which awould be highlighted. Kelleher only plays when Ali is injured and in cup games.  He has proven he can be #1 somewhere but we've signed a keeper for 30 million to not be sitting on the bench long term.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2329 on: November 10, 2024, 06:45:51 pm »
I think it was two years ago, dead rubber game away to Southampton 4-4...he looked like an amateur keeper to me.

If you told me then that he would go on to take over big chunks of games from Allison for two years and that there almost wouldn't be any drop-off I would have called you mad. Our GK coaching must have been insanely good last few years.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2330 on: November 10, 2024, 07:00:41 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on November 10, 2024, 11:00:40 am
Other posters have stated that perhaps Kelleher has earned his right to keep the jersey, even when Álisson is fit again. I think he should certainly feel hard done by if he maintains his current form.

The issue though is that he is 1 error, or 1 poor game away from everyone saying "Álisson in goal for that game and we would have won it", or "Álisson doesn't make those errors"

He does, and has done so in the past. But one of Álisson's strengths is that an error doesn't faze him. It won't affect his confidence. I think Kelleher is coming to that sort of level as well, perhaps because of the more games he has played in the last year.

Álisson's return might not improve us statistically either. He returned for the last 8 matches at the end of last season. Our goal difference was 15-11. (I know conceding those 11 goals were not his fault)

But we must be coming close to having to consider Álisson's physical condition and make a decision, before we lose Kelleher.

Alisson is so good that hes your number one before anyone else in world football

Kelleher is great, I think hes better than the vast majority of the keepers in the league but Alisson is a wholeeeee other level and showing no signs of decline. Kelleher isnt displacing Alisson and he also wants to be a number 1. The only option really is to sell him
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2331 on: November 10, 2024, 08:40:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 10, 2024, 07:00:41 pm
Alisson is so good that hes your number one before anyone else in world football

Kelleher is great, I think hes better than the vast majority of the keepers in the league but Alisson is a wholeeeee other level and showing no signs of decline. Kelleher isnt displacing Alisson and he also wants to be a number 1. The only option really is to sell him

Yeah, I think I agree with you, apart from Álisson showing no signs of decline. There's a possibility that the muscular injuries are the start of his physical decline? He also doesn't look as 'Athletic' as the current breed of keepers. Somewhat 'heavier'? So his body may not hold up, as well as someone like Mo, as he gets older?
But yeah, he's still world number one. It's unfortunate that they play in a position where we won't be able to accommodate them both.
Offline MD1990

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2332 on: November 11, 2024, 08:31:43 am »
ive no doubt he is better than Pope,Sanchez & Vicario who is awful from crosses
Offline Realgman

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2333 on: November 11, 2024, 08:54:57 am »
He should stay, another average keeper in our goal for that match and we could easily dropped points...
Every keeper is liable to the odd mistake, Alisson included as we know..
He's proven his worth as a top class keeper time and again for us, everyone knows this.
Offline nayia2002

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2334 on: November 11, 2024, 02:03:58 pm »
Slot gonna have a very difficult decision to make if Kelleher continues playing like this over the next 4-5 games.
He's been superb last few games
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2335 on: November 11, 2024, 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on November 10, 2024, 08:59:13 am
And he's won us two fucking trophies!


And he takes penalties as well!
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2336 on: November 11, 2024, 02:59:24 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on November 10, 2024, 08:40:04 pm
Yeah, I think I agree with you, apart from Álisson showing no signs of decline. There's a possibility that the muscular injuries are the start of his physical decline? He also doesn't look as 'Athletic' as the current breed of keepers. Somewhat 'heavier'? So his body may not hold up, as well as someone like Mo, as he gets older?
But yeah, he's still world number one. It's unfortunate that they play in a position where we won't be able to accommodate them both.

Gotta say I disagree wholeheartedly. I feel like the injuries have been happening for years and arent something thats developed recently and in terms of athleticism, could you expand as I think I may be misunderstanding. Hes incredibly athletic and I dont think you can really be regarded as the best in the world for a sustained period without that being one of your strengths
Offline CraigDS

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2337 on: November 11, 2024, 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on November 11, 2024, 02:03:58 pm
Slot gonna have a very difficult decision to make if Kelleher continues playing like this over the next 4-5 games.
He's been superb last few games

Its not difficult at all tbf.

Alisson is the best keeper in the world. Kelleher been amazing but hes not better than him by a long way and I would imagine he knows that and where he is in the pecking order.
Offline suede lady

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2338 on: November 12, 2024, 08:04:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 11, 2024, 04:16:22 pm
Its not difficult at all tbf.

Alisson is the best keeper in the world. Kelleher been amazing but hes not better than him by a long way and I would imagine he knows that and where he is in the pecking order.

Well he (Kelleher) has spoken about trying to change Slots mind by playing so well he can not be dropped. But Slot was quite clear about Becker being first choice.

I wonder where Kelleher will end up. Top keeper, I hope he goes to a good club. Chelsea maybe? Their goalie dose not seem too confident. I have not seen enough of Tottenhams but he was highly regarded.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2339 on: November 12, 2024, 08:08:10 am »
Slots already said when Alisson is fit he is the number 1 for Liverpool, think it was the post match press conference.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2340 on: November 12, 2024, 08:08:55 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on November 11, 2024, 02:03:58 pm
Slot gonna have a very difficult decision to make if Kelleher continues playing like this over the next 4-5 games.
He's been superb last few games

What difficult decision will Slot have? What to have for tea? As it certainly isnt whos first choice goalkeeper. Alisson is light years ahead of anybody.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2341 on: November 12, 2024, 08:19:14 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on November 11, 2024, 02:03:58 pm
Slot gonna have a very difficult decision to make if Kelleher continues playing like this over the next 4-5 games.
He's been superb last few games
No. Alisson is an automatic starter. Yes, Kelleher has been so good that Alisson wasn't missed.
Offline joezydudek

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2342 on: November 12, 2024, 11:17:03 am »
He's not going to displace Alisson as first choice for as long as Ali's at the club.
However, if his hamstrings continue to play up and Kelleher keeps impressing every time he plays, then there could be a possibility of us deciding to move on without Ali and let Mama and Kelleher battle it out to be first choice.
Not saying that's what we should do, but it's a possibility.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2343 on: November 12, 2024, 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 10, 2024, 07:39:46 am
we need to get him a new contract.

We need to sell him for £30-35 million is what we need, and he REALLY needs.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 09:20:51 pm »
Cracking penalty save
