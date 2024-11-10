Other posters have stated that perhaps Kelleher has earned his right to keep the jersey, even when Álisson is fit again. I think he should certainly feel hard done by if he maintains his current form.



The issue though is that he is 1 error, or 1 poor game away from everyone saying "Álisson in goal for that game and we would have won it", or "Álisson doesn't make those errors"



He does, and has done so in the past. But one of Álisson's strengths is that an error doesn't faze him. It won't affect his confidence. I think Kelleher is coming to that sort of level as well, perhaps because of the more games he has played in the last year.



Álisson's return might not improve us statistically either. He returned for the last 8 matches at the end of last season. Our goal difference was 15-11. (I know conceding those 11 goals were not his fault)



But we must be coming close to having to consider Álisson's physical condition and make a decision, before we lose Kelleher.