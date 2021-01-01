The mad thing is there's still gonna be a pretty limited market for him IMO, realistically speaking. According to wikipedia, 5 of the top 10 goalkeeper transfer fees have been paid by English clubs, and that doesn't include Mamardashvili who I think would be around 7th on that list.



Nobody outside the Prem will be able to afford him unless it's one of the very major clubs, but I can't really see the likes of a Barcelona or Bayern Munich spending big on a 26 year old Irish goalkeeper who'll have played under 70 odd games. Think some of them might have missed a trick with Mamardashvili who's young/experienced and looks like he'll be one of the top European keepers.



Kelleher should obviously think highly of himself, so there's the chance someone like Forest who might still want him isn't really the level he's aiming for. Also, it's rarer goalkeepers are replaced IMO, he might be better than quite a few Prem keepers but the lack of huge fees spent in that position tells me clubs are usually happy going with what they've got.



I am surprised nobody has became desperate enough to pay the money yet even though he is quality.