when is his contract up? that will influence his price tag.



He is doing really well. Must be frustrated knowing he has played well when given a chance but the club still signed another keeper to replace Allison.



He signed a new long term contract in June 2021 - the announcement by the club didn't give the length, but all reports suggest its until June 2026On the second point, I'd say its more that the club are well aware that he wants to be a starter NOW and Ali isn't going anywhere, so they've gone for a new No2 who accepts he's got to wait a few years to be our No1 - Mamardashvilli has only just turned 24, so he can be patient, Kelleher is 26 next month.