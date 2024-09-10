« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 186779 times)

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2080 on: September 10, 2024, 10:27:49 pm »
I reserve my right to sentimentality  :P
But the rest of what you say isn't unfair..
I wish he could have stayed all the same.

Quote from: smutchin on September 10, 2024, 04:11:53 pm
Let's not be too sentimental about this. Throughout the history of this club, there have been loads of players who have achieved great things for us while never being quite good enough to cut it at the very highest level - Origi being another recent example. Kelleher has done enough to earn his place in our hearts but that shouldn't colour our judgment over his long-term future with the club.

Being a perennial reserve player may be good enough for Nat Phillips but clearly Kelleher has set his sights higher. As he should - even if he's not good enough to be our number one, he's too good to stay as number two forever.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2081 on: September 10, 2024, 11:25:40 pm »
Kelleher has largely been excellent for us whenever he's had to fill in, once he's had two or three games to reacclimatise. I really don't understand people suggesting someone like Vicario is far ahead - the only difference is that one has had more of a chance as a first choice, which is what Keheller wants.

Or to come at it from a different direction, for the people who think Kelleher is nowhere near most of the keepers in the division, what are his weaknesses? Because I see an excellent shot stopper who's also very good with the ball at his feet.
Logged

Online suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2082 on: September 11, 2024, 12:17:18 pm »
At the moment Id argue that the lack of game time counts against Caoimhin. There simply is not enough data for analysts to reach an informed opinion. Let look at it this way. Mamardashvili was born in 2000 and had more than 120 senior high level appearances since 2021. That is the equivalent of 40 games a year. Our analysts could drawn conclusions from this set of data and liked his stats. Kelleher on the other side is 2 years older and has played 63 games over a six year period - less than 10 games a season (and this is quite skewed towards the one season Allison was injured). We would most likely not have bought CK based on this.

Can he be as good as Mama? Perhaps, but he really needs to play consistently for two - three season before that conclusion can be drawn. Can he deal physically with the increased game time? Can he keep up his concentration during a long season? Can he deal with setbacks and injury? We dont know because he has not played enough. CK has many qualities that will enable him to have a good career in football but Liverpool have seemingly decided to look elsewhere.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,294
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2083 on: September 12, 2024, 02:52:54 am »
I think people are taking the 2000 min mentioned by the analytical team too literally. They would work with fewer minutes, fewer data if need be. The issue with Kelleher is that he won't displace Alisson in the next 2-3 years. By that time he'd be 28 and short on experience. He needs to play week in and week out now. I wouldn't be surprised if we sell him in January; it's best for all sides, I think. Jaros can be a good deputy if given the chance, as good as any other young No.2 with good experience albeit in a different league.

Regarding Mama, he's considered a generational talent. Whether he will realize that or not, we are yet to see. But he was in the right age range with the right qualifications. This was an opportunistic buy and kudos to the club. If Kelleher was Mama's age, I don't think the club would have been lookning to bring in a keeper. I know it's only two years difference, but that would mean that kelleher has to sit tight for extra two years to get his chance. That's too much to ask of him.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,966
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2084 on: September 13, 2024, 12:04:54 pm »
https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1834503220732866792

Quote
Slot on Kelleher comments: "I would be worried if a player came out and said he loved it on the bench and wants to stay there for the rest of his life."
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm »
What a stand-in keeper to have, walks in to most PL sides.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,429
  • Dutch Class
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
What a stand-in keeper to have, walks in to most PL sides.

That save on the line was class. It's bizarre that the clubs who have shown interest in him only want to lowball. He's the best back-up in the league.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 09:34:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm
That save on the line was class. It's bizarre that the clubs who have shown interest in him only want to lowball. He's the best back-up in the league.

Its a very small sample size for him is the issue id of thought. We wouldnt pay big money for a player with such a small sample size. Given that everyone else (or nearly everyone) is much smarter than they used to be, and more like us in terms of use of analytics etc in recruitment, Im not sure its a massive surprise that no one has paid big money yet. The more Allisson is injured this season the more chance weve got of making serious money on him.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm
That save on the line was class. It's bizarre that the clubs who have shown interest in him only want to lowball. He's the best back-up in the league.
His overall shot stopping been pretty average overall small sample but some good some bad.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm »
Bournemouth, Ipswich, Southampton and Wolves all signed goalkeepers this summer that are worse than Kelleher.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Kelleher could score a hat trick from goals, and still some posters wouldn't be happy.
This is a keeper who I have total faith in. The best compliment I can give him is that I'm not in the slightest bit concerned when he's playing. He just brings calmness to the team.
He's played in big league games for us (v City at home last year), and made numerous one v one saves in those games.

He has played in 2 cup finals too, is yet to concede a goal, and made several game winning stops in them.

Allison is the best keeper in the world, but our defensive record didn't improve when he returned from injury last season. In fact it was worse.
Kelleher is a step above the vast majority of premier league first choice keepers. I wish we could just acknowledge that.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm »
If Raya put in a performance like that we wouldnt hear the end of it. Two saves that any keeper in the World would be proud of.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,294
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm »
Caoimh is not a No 2, he's No 1.5. He's so god damn good... And I think he's great with the ball at his feet.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm »
I never worry when he has to step in. He is a super keeper.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
That fucking save

Looked an inevitable own goal but he did amazingly to reactand claw that away
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,154
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm »
Cant believe hell go. Ive said it before, were the only team in the league he wouldnt start for.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm
Cant believe hell go. Ive said it before, were the only team in the league he wouldnt start for.

I love Caoimhin.  He is a very good keeper.  Will hate to see him leave us.   

It's enough to say that we would start for MANY PL clubs without resorting to this kind of hyperbole though. 

(Had a good match today except for maybe one potential error that he recovered from.)
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,154
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
I love Caoimhin.  He is a very good keeper.  Will hate to see him leave us.   

It's enough to say that we would start for MANY PL clubs without resorting to this kind of hyperbole though. 

(Had a good match today except for maybe one potential error that he recovered from.)
Which keepers do you think are better?
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,451
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 12:06:56 am »
The best No.2 keeper in the world.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 05:25:10 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm
Cant believe hell go. Ive said it before, were the only team in the league he wouldnt start for.

Thats just not true though is it?

None of these teams are signing him and replacing their current number 1. Arsenal, City, Spurs, Everton, Villa, Newcastle, Brentford, Chelsea, arguably a couple of others.

Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 06:29:37 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 05:25:10 am
Thats just not true though is it?

None of these teams are signing him and replacing their current number 1. Arsenal, City, Spurs, Everton, Villa, Newcastle, Brentford, Chelsea, arguably a couple of others.
I think he would start for Newcastle,Brentford,Everton & Chelsea
Logged

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 06:47:37 am »
I dont think the managers of those sides would see it like that. At best you can argue the case but its not like hes head and shoulders above everyone else.

In any case its a needless claim to make. Hes a good keeper, were well covered and whatever happens in the next 2-3 years this is a position we look good in. I dont think LFC or Kelleher need worry about things too much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 