I think people are taking the 2000 min mentioned by the analytical team too literally. They would work with fewer minutes, fewer data if need be. The issue with Kelleher is that he won't displace Alisson in the next 2-3 years. By that time he'd be 28 and short on experience. He needs to play week in and week out now. I wouldn't be surprised if we sell him in January; it's best for all sides, I think. Jaros can be a good deputy if given the chance, as good as any other young No.2 with good experience albeit in a different league.
Regarding Mama, he's considered a generational talent. Whether he will realize that or not, we are yet to see. But he was in the right age range with the right qualifications. This was an opportunistic buy and kudos to the club. If Kelleher was Mama's age, I don't think the club would have been lookning to bring in a keeper. I know it's only two years difference, but that would mean that kelleher has to sit tight for extra two years to get his chance. That's too much to ask of him.