I reserve my right to sentimentality  :P
But the rest of what you say isn't unfair..
I wish he could have stayed all the same.

Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:11:53 pm
Let's not be too sentimental about this. Throughout the history of this club, there have been loads of players who have achieved great things for us while never being quite good enough to cut it at the very highest level - Origi being another recent example. Kelleher has done enough to earn his place in our hearts but that shouldn't colour our judgment over his long-term future with the club.

Being a perennial reserve player may be good enough for Nat Phillips but clearly Kelleher has set his sights higher. As he should - even if he's not good enough to be our number one, he's too good to stay as number two forever.
Kelleher has largely been excellent for us whenever he's had to fill in, once he's had two or three games to reacclimatise. I really don't understand people suggesting someone like Vicario is far ahead - the only difference is that one has had more of a chance as a first choice, which is what Keheller wants.

Or to come at it from a different direction, for the people who think Kelleher is nowhere near most of the keepers in the division, what are his weaknesses? Because I see an excellent shot stopper who's also very good with the ball at his feet.
