I'm yet to see kelleher make the howlers Reina was making at his age.



Kelleher has played 347 less games than Reina for Liverpool to be fair, and even then hasnt been flawless. Hes a very good keeper but I dont think its right to put him up there with Reina at this point. He has potential but Reina was one of the best in the world for much of his time here and hailed. A few howlers sprinkled throughout shouldnt taint what was a stellar Liverpool career. Alisson has made more errors than Kelleher too, but its just a numbers game. With time comes errors, all keepers make them. Perhaps he will have a career that puts him in that conversation but theres no rush to decide.What I would say is that the club have made an informed decision and that has been seemingly to not trust him as the successor. Its a shame I think, but there decisiveness is clear. And that could be for two reasons either they think Mamardashvili is just that good to warrant their favouring him over a keeper with a lot of potential, or theyve seen flaws in Kellehers game that will limit him from becoming the great keeper we need, so felt the need to look elsewhere, and feel Mama the best available option, or most likely the truth is between the two, with Kelleher having great potential, but flaws too, more so than our new signing.However people might judge our transfer business, one aspect has been brilliant throughout and thats our assessment of ability and potential, with very few misjudgements being made by our transfer team. Time will tell what the truth of this is, but either way weve done well to have a top keeper for a long time, develop another who has been a great deputy, sign another who looks the best in class for the next generation and put ourselves in a position to profit from our aging world class keeper and our great deputy, after having signed the replacement for a relative bargain.