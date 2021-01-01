« previous next »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:45 am
We seriously overrate our players in our fanbase. He's a good goalkeeper, he's a great back up, but there's not a chance he starts for City, Arsenal, Villa, Spurs, Newcastle and probably a few others. There is a reason why Nottingham Forest have been the only team to have bid for him in the last 2 years when he's been looking to leave and the club have been happy to sell for the right price.

If he's good enough to take over from Alisson when the times comes why have the club just spent £30m on a goalkeeper to take over from Alisson?

Hehe, quite. We also underrate our players sometimes of course. But when it comes to Kelleher, definite overrating!
Re: Camomile Kelleher
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:13:15 pm
Hehe, quite. We also underrate our players sometimes of course. But when it comes to Kelleher, definite overrating!
Completely the opposite in Kellehers case.
Hardly ever put a foot wrong for us, and played some excellent games.
Hes never going to be as good as Alisson but neither is the next guy whoever it is. But Id say Kelleher is the second best keeper weve had since Grobbelaar, although Reina had some good years so at worst the third best
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:06:26 pm
Completely the opposite in Kellehers case.
Hardly ever put a foot wrong for us, and played some excellent games.
Hes never going to be as good as Alisson but neither is the next guy whoever it is. But Id say Kelleher is the second best keeper weve had since Grobbelaar, although Reina had some good years so at worst the third best

We've got someone in this thread saying he's the second best goalkeeper in the league how can you say he's underrated? ;D
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:15:17 pm
We've got someone in this thread saying he's the second best goalkeeper in the league how can you say he's underrated? ;D
He might be, he might not, but honestly how many other PL keepers would you be happy with? Raya, Martinez, maybe? Its not a long list though
Were currently being spoilt with one of the best to ever do it, which perhaps makes it harder for Kelleher to be viewed fairly
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:15:17 pm
We've got someone in this thread saying he's the second best goalkeeper in the league how can you say he's underrated? ;D

did you also miss the 'But Id say Kelleher is the second best keeper weve had since Grobbelaar in the very comment you quoted?  :P

Yeah, Kelleher isnt lacking for hype here for sure - nothing wrong with that.

Im surprised he didnt push for a move this summer, maybe he will in Jan. Having the best goalie in Europe ahead of you and the club sending a clear message they dont see you as good enoiugh to be number 1, by buying another goalie this summer at great expense, surely he wont want to stick around much longer.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:23:55 pm
He might be, he might not, but honestly how many other PL keepers would you be happy with? Raya, Martinez, maybe? Its not a long list though
Were currently being spoilt with one of the best to ever do it, which perhaps makes it harder for Kelleher to be viewed fairly

He's really not the second best goalkeeper in the league. Raya, Martinez, Ederson, Pope, Vicario at the very minimum are better than him and there's probably a few more too. If he was the second best goalkeeper in the league we wouldn't be spending £30m on another goalkeeper to replace Alisson in a year or two instead of telling him the clear succession plan you have in mind to make him stay. Yeah Ali is one of the best to have ever done it but there has to be some realism here with Kelleher, he's not a top 6 goalkeeper and would probably be more suited to a team in mid table than a team challenging for titles. There's absolutely nothing wrong with admitting he's a good goalkeeper without hyping him up to be something he isn't.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:24:55 pm
did you also miss the 'But Id say Kelleher is the second best keeper weve had since Grobbelaar in the very comment you quoted?  :P

Yeah, Kelleher isnt lacking for hype here for sure - nothing wrong with that.

Im surprised he didnt push for a move this summer, maybe he will in Jan. Having the best goalie in Europe ahead of you and the club sending a clear message they dont see you as good enoiugh to be number 1, by buying another goalie this summer at great expense, surely he wont want to stick around much longer.

Didn't answer it because there's slim pickings to be fair. Duvva has already said Reina and who else would we be looking at? Possibly Dudek really, Westerveld is a no, Mignolet isn't worth a conversation over, James had far too many mistakes in him, Friedel wasn't great for us. The pool between Grobbelaar and Ali isn't littered with any greats at all so its a little bit easier to make that claim.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reina was a very good goalie and a level above Caoimhin imo.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:40:23 pm
He's really not the second best goalkeeper in the league. Raya, Martinez, Ederson, Pope, Vicario at the very minimum are better than him and there's probably a few more too. If he was the second best goalkeeper in the league we wouldn't be spending £30m on another goalkeeper to replace Alisson in a year or two instead of telling him the clear succession plan you have in mind to make him stay. Yeah Ali is one of the best to have ever done it but there has to be some realism here with Kelleher, he's not a top 6 goalkeeper and would probably be more suited to a team in mid table than a team challenging for titles. There's absolutely nothing wrong with admitting he's a good goalkeeper without hyping him up to be something he isn't.

Didn't answer it because there's slim pickings to be fair. Duvva has already said Reina and who else would we be looking at? Possibly Dudek really, Westerveld is a no, Mignolet isn't worth a conversation over, James had far too many mistakes in him, Friedel wasn't great for us. The pool between Grobbelaar and Ali isn't littered with any greats at all so its a little bit easier to make that claim.
Im not sure how you can say the likes of Pope and Vicario are better than Kelleher with any certainty, in my opinion they arent. Ederson at a push, but if were talking about over rated Id put him in that category for sure.
I suppose the point is you can name those and others if you wish but there really isnt much between any of them - which is why its not that outlandish to say Kelleher is one of the best in the PL. I personally dont think hed be a bad buy for most PL teams, and if you look at the teams hoping to be top six hed probably improve most of them.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:45 am
We seriously overrate our players in our fanbase. He's a good goalkeeper, he's a great back up, but there's not a chance he starts for City, Arsenal, Villa, Spurs, Newcastle and probably a few others. There is a reason why Nottingham Forest have been the only team to have bid for him in the last 2 years when he's been looking to leave and the club have been happy to sell for the right price.

If he's good enough to take over from Alisson when the times comes why have the club just spent £30m on a goalkeeper to take over from Alisson?

£30m now or £60m when we're desperate, could've even have made clear that he wanted to leave & we're covering ourselves.

Who here wasn't excited when we signed Giorgi ?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Sorry but Ederson is miles clear of Kelleher and to say its "at a push" just goes to show how overrated Kelleher is. If a team in the top 6 or a team hoping to be in the top 6 thought he'd improve them then they'd have looked to sign him whilst we've been open to selling at the right price. Instead Spurs and Newcastle have bought two goalkeepers who you think are inferior to him whilst the only team that have bid for him in that time is Nottingham Forest. Surely that's a sign?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:14:34 pm
£30m now or £60m when we're desperate, could've even have made clear that he wanted to leave & we're covering ourselves.

Who here wasn't excited when we signed Giorgi ?

Look at the transfer thread and there's plenty ;D signing Mamardashvili was great business and it shored up a top class goalkeeper for years and years.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:14:43 pm
Sorry but Ederson is miles clear of Kelleher and to say its "at a push" just goes to show how overrated Kelleher is. If a team in the top 6 or a team hoping to be in the top 6 thought he'd improve them then they'd have looked to sign him whilst we've been open to selling at the right price. Instead Spurs and Newcastle have bought two goalkeepers who you think are inferior to him whilst the only team that have bid for him in that time is Nottingham Forest. Surely that's a sign?

You get weird about Kelleher. Is it really that big a problem if some Liverpool supporters rate him highly?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:14:43 pm
Sorry but Ederson is miles clear of Kelleher and to say its "at a push" just goes to show how overrated Kelleher is. If a team in the top 6 or a team hoping to be in the top 6 thought he'd improve them then they'd have looked to sign him whilst we've been open to selling at the right price. Instead Spurs and Newcastle have bought two goalkeepers who you think are inferior to him whilst the only team that have bid for him in that time is Nottingham Forest. Surely that's a sign?
Thats your opinion. I see a massively over rated keeper whos probably better with the ball at his feet than most but just above average at the rest. Thats my opinion. Maybe neither of us are right. But hes in no way miles clear.
It wasnt that long ago in the Arsenal thread people were saying Raya was rubbish and not an upgrade on Ramsdale. Which I found hard to believe. Perhaps were not very good at rating keepers on RAWK.

None of this means I dont think the Georgian fella is a cracking signing by the looks of things and will hopefully be a good replacement for Alisson eventually. He looks very good and I think it was the right move to bring him in. But I still think many are too harsh about Kelleher.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:18:53 pm
You get weird about Kelleher. Is it really that big a problem if some Liverpool supporters rate him highly?

Not just Kelleher either. Has a penchant for being very critical of some players.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Kelleher is a brilliant back up, but that's all he's really proven so far.  He's had so little game time at the top level for his age and had that run a season or so ago where he was really struggling and didn't look ready at all.  Which is fine, he's inconsistent because he's not getting a proper run of games.

I don't buy that he's the second best keeper in the league, but top 10 isn't a stretch.  He needs a move to show people how good he really can be.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:27:50 pm
Kelleher is a brilliant back up, but that's all he's really proven so far.  He's had so little game time at the top level for his age and had that run a season or so ago where he was really struggling and didn't look ready at all.  Which is fine, he's inconsistent because he's not getting a proper run of games.

I don't buy that he's the second best keeper in the league, but top 10 isn't a stretch.  He needs a move to show people how good he really can be.
I think he proved plenty last season, he played a similar number of games to Alisson, and despite some jumping on any mistake I thought he didnt really look out of place most of the time. Particularly when you consider defensively we were a bit of a mess at times so he was facing far more shots etc than he probably should have been given who was playing in front of him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Thats your opinion. I see a massively over rated keeper whos probably better with the ball at his feet than most but just above average at the rest. Thats my opinion. Maybe neither of us are right. But hes in no way miles clear.
It wasnt that long ago in the Arsenal thread people were saying Raya was rubbish and not an upgrade on Ramsdale. Which I found hard to believe. Perhaps were not very good at rating keepers on RAWK.

None of this means I dont think the Georgian fella is a cracking signing by the looks of things and will hopefully be a good replacement for Alisson eventually. He looks very good and I think it was the right move to bring him in. But I still think many are too harsh about Kelleher.



Whether RAWK is good at rating keepers or not, I think Manchester City have been pretty good at picking the right players (with the help of financial doping of course) over recent years and the fact that Ederson has been seen fit to be their no.1 for a number of years suggests he's likely to be better than a sub keeper with 15 Premier League appearances to his name.
Ederson has also challenged Alisson for Brazil in a way Kelleher hasn't been able to do at club level - no shame in that, but Ederson is one of few who could do that.
I'm delighted we've been able to have Kelleher as a number two for as long as we have, we really couldn't have asked for more for a back-up keeper, but putting him on pedestal with the best goalkeepers in the league outside the top one seems pretty wild to me.
Maybe at some point in his career he'll prove he's that good and we'll hopefully have a buy back clause good to go if he is, but it's a stretch to put him at that level already based on the limited number of games he's played.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
I think he proved plenty last season, he played a similar number of games to Alisson, and despite some jumping on any mistake I thought he didnt really look out of place most of the time. Particularly when you consider defensively we were a bit of a mess at times so he was facing far more shots etc than he probably should have been given who was playing in front of him.

Nah he had a stretch where he just didn't look the part at all, can't remember if it was last season or the one before.  He just wasn't making the saves you'd expect.

When he first came in he looked better, and he's since got over that hump and looks worthy again.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Some posters have very short memories.
Have a look back at page 47 for instance.(Random pick) Kelleher was immense last season when he replaced Ali.
This isn't a keeper who played random league games. He had a run of very intense games for us, in Europe, the league (he was brilliant v City),  League Cup (including yet another fantastic performance in the final with game winning saves at vital moments,)
And not once did he look out of place. Not once did we worry that Ali wasn't starting.
The amount of one v ones he stopped was incredible too.

Look he's obviously not going to get the chance to replace Álisson, but let's not revise what actually happened.
Only time will tell if the decision to go with the Georgian keeper is the right one.
Kelleher however is an outstanding keeper. If we're going to compare any future keepers with Ali, we're going to be disappointed.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:42:18 pm
Nah he had a stretch where he just didn't look the part at all, can't remember if it was last season or the one before.  He just wasn't making the saves you'd expect.

When he first came in he looked better, and he's since got over that hump and looks worthy again.
He did have a patch when hed hardly played first team for over a season due to injury, us going out of cups early and Alisson being fit. He seemed to have lost confidence and was making poor decisions but as you say he came through that and proved he was much better than he looked in those few games. Personally I think that shows that those few bad performances were all wrong and that he is a very good keeper.

Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 03:41:56 pm


Whether RAWK is good at rating keepers or not, I think Manchester City have been pretty good at picking the right players (with the help of financial doping of course) over recent years and the fact that Ederson has been seen fit to be their no.1 for a number of years suggests he's likely to be better than a sub keeper with 15 Premier League appearances to his name.
Ederson has also challenged Alisson for Brazil in a way Kelleher hasn't been able to do at club level - no shame in that, but Ederson is one of few who could do that.
I'm delighted we've been able to have Kelleher as a number two for as long as we have, we really couldn't have asked for more for a back-up keeper, but putting him on pedestal with the best goalkeepers in the league outside the top one seems pretty wild to me.
Maybe at some point in his career he'll prove he's that good and we'll hopefully have a buy back clause good to go if he is, but it's a stretch to put him at that level already based on the limited number of games he's played.

Im not sure the Ederson challenging Alisson situation is anything but terrible decision making by the Brazilian coach. Hes not even in the same post code as Alisson. So there we have it, if managers of top international teams cant tell how much better Alisson is than Ederson what chance have we :)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:53:43 pm
Some posters have very short memories.
Have a look back at page 47 for instance.(Random pick) Kelleher was immense last season when he replaced Ali.
This isn't a keeper who played random league games. He had a run of very intense games for us, in Europe, the league (he was brilliant v City),  League Cup (including yet another fantastic performance in the final with game winning saves at vital moments,)
And not once did he look out of place. Not once did we worry that Ali wasn't starting.
The amount of one v ones he stopped was incredible too.

Look he's obviously not going to get the chance to replace Álisson, but let's not revise what actually happened.
Only time will tell if the decision to go with the Georgian keeper is the right one.
Kelleher however is an outstanding keeper. If we're going to compare any future keepers with Ali, we're going to be disappointed.

He looked out of place against Atalanta at home when he cost us two of three we conceded.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:26:23 pm
Not just Kelleher either. Has a penchant for being very critical of some players.

I'm not even being very critical of Kelleher so that's wrong for a start. I've said he's a good goalkeeper and a great back up, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that and its really not weird to say so. So show me another player in very critical of other than the indescribably useless Nat Phillips?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 07:48:54 pm
Such a shame, hard to see what more he could have done... still, a few shiny medals in his time as a Liverpool player, and some of them all his, not just as a squad member.. He earned them.. will have achieved more than many Liverpool players have done.

Let's not be too sentimental about this. Throughout the history of this club, there have been loads of players who have achieved great things for us while never being quite good enough to cut it at the very highest level - Origi being another recent example. Kelleher has done enough to earn his place in our hearts but that shouldn't colour our judgment over his long-term future with the club.

Being a perennial reserve player may be good enough for Nat Phillips but clearly Kelleher has set his sights higher. As he should - even if he's not good enough to be our number one, he's too good to stay as number two forever.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:43:44 pm
Reina was a very good goalie and a level above Caoimhin imo.

Yeah, mad that people seem to be forgetting how good Reina was at his best. He did turn to absolute shite towards the end of his time with us though.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:01:45 pm
He looked out of place against Atalanta at home when he cost us two of three we conceded.


Not being funny but making mistakes doesn't equal looking out of place. Alisson has made many in his time here, including some in huge, huge matches.

The truth is no one really knows just how good Kelleher is and how he compares to other keepers because he hasn't really played much, notwithstanding Alisson's injuries. Last season was the first time he's been able to put a proper run of games together instead of just coming in for a few weeks at a time or playing in the cups. As such, anyone categorically stating that he's a world beater or not good enough is in equal measures being silly.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:11:53 pm
Being a perennial reserve player may be good enough for Nat Phillips but clearly Kelleher has set his sights higher. As he should - even if he's not good enough to be our number one, he's too good to stay as number two forever.

This. He's far too good imo to be a backup and is at a point in his career where a decision needs to be made. He's obviously not at the level of Ali but he deserves to be first choice somewhere.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote
"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands".
Quote
"I made it clear in the last few years that I want to go somewhere and be a number one. The club has made that decision to get a goalkeeper which makes it look like theyve made a decision to go another direction[/i]".

I wonder why he signed a new 5 year contract on bigger wages with us 3 years ago if he already wanted to leave and be #1 elsewhere?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:24:04 pm
I wonder why he signed a new 5 year contract on bigger wages with us 3 years ago if he already wanted to leave and be #1 elsewhere?

because its hard for young players (and their families/agents) to say no to life altering contracts Id guess! He, like Philips would have been on the very lowest end of Liverpool player wages scale when they signed those contracts.

But I am surprised he didnt push more for a move in the summer. Players want to leave, but are afraid of really pushing hard for it.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:24:04 pm
I wonder why he signed a new 5 year contract on bigger wages with us 3 years ago if he already wanted to leave and be #1 elsewhere?

Lets not eh.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:24:04 pm
I wonder why he signed a new 5 year contract on bigger wages with us 3 years ago if he already wanted to leave and be #1 elsewhere?
Was that after he won the cup and was probably considered a successor to Alisson?

Was the signing of Mamardashvili the chicken or the egg?
