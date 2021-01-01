He might be, he might not, but honestly how many other PL keepers would you be happy with? Raya, Martinez, maybe? Its not a long list though

Were currently being spoilt with one of the best to ever do it, which perhaps makes it harder for Kelleher to be viewed fairly



did you also miss the 'But Id say Kelleher is the second best keeper weve had since Grobbelaar in the very comment you quoted?



Yeah, Kelleher isnt lacking for hype here for sure - nothing wrong with that.



Im surprised he didnt push for a move this summer, maybe he will in Jan. Having the best goalie in Europe ahead of you and the club sending a clear message they dont see you as good enoiugh to be number 1, by buying another goalie this summer at great expense, surely he wont want to stick around much longer.



He's really not the second best goalkeeper in the league. Raya, Martinez, Ederson, Pope, Vicario at the very minimum are better than him and there's probably a few more too. If he was the second best goalkeeper in the league we wouldn't be spending £30m on another goalkeeper to replace Alisson in a year or two instead of telling him the clear succession plan you have in mind to make him stay. Yeah Ali is one of the best to have ever done it but there has to be some realism here with Kelleher, he's not a top 6 goalkeeper and would probably be more suited to a team in mid table than a team challenging for titles. There's absolutely nothing wrong with admitting he's a good goalkeeper without hyping him up to be something he isn't.Didn't answer it because there's slim pickings to be fair. Duvva has already said Reina and who else would we be looking at? Possibly Dudek really, Westerveld is a no, Mignolet isn't worth a conversation over, James had far too many mistakes in him, Friedel wasn't great for us. The pool between Grobbelaar and Ali isn't littered with any greats at all so its a little bit easier to make that claim.