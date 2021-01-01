Thats your opinion. I see a massively over rated keeper whos probably better with the ball at his feet than most but just above average at the rest. Thats my opinion. Maybe neither of us are right. But hes in no way miles clear.
It wasnt that long ago in the Arsenal thread people were saying Raya was rubbish and not an upgrade on Ramsdale. Which I found hard to believe. Perhaps were not very good at rating keepers on RAWK.
None of this means I dont think the Georgian fella is a cracking signing by the looks of things and will hopefully be a good replacement for Alisson eventually. He looks very good and I think it was the right move to bring him in. But I still think many are too harsh about Kelleher.
Whether RAWK is good at rating keepers or not, I think Manchester City have been pretty good at picking the right players (with the help of financial doping of course) over recent years and the fact that Ederson has been seen fit to be their no.1 for a number of years suggests he's likely to be better than a sub keeper with 15 Premier League appearances to his name.
Ederson has also challenged Alisson for Brazil in a way Kelleher hasn't been able to do at club level - no shame in that, but Ederson is one of few who could do that.
I'm delighted we've been able to have Kelleher as a number two for as long as we have, we really couldn't have asked for more for a back-up keeper, but putting him on pedestal with the best goalkeepers in the league outside the top one seems pretty wild to me.
Maybe at some point in his career he'll prove he's that good and we'll hopefully have a buy back clause good to go if he is, but it's a stretch to put him at that level already based on the limited number of games he's played.