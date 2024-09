That's the point though.. if the offer came well in advance of the deadline we'd have had time to bring in a decent replacement.



Ha.. yeah, that's a joke.



Impressive confidence in our ability to buy players in the face of seeming reluctance! Thing is you’re effectively buying a 3rd choice GK given we’ve already bought a GK this summer. Better to keep Kelleher until we don’t actually need him and then sell. If our backup GK wasn’t really needed it’d be different but given we need them to be good (as they’ll probably have to play PL games) we’d need to buy a quality replacement. But we’d be buying them for just a season given that presumably the Georgian fella will be here in a season.