Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher

  Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1320 on: October 27, 2023, 12:13:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 27, 2023, 08:05:52 am
Hows he going to get those games if we bring Alisson in?

I think his development may have been halted a little as last year we went out of the cups early and were in the CL so he only played 4 times.

So often it seems our players are one bad game away from it being doubted they have the required quality to be a Liverpool player.

The biggest error last night for me was back tracking rather than coming out for their first goal, but that can be learnt from and coached.

Hes far better than a second choice keeper and were lucky to have someone as good as him for that role.

The team comes first though. If it was CL group stages he wouldn't be playing at all (unless last game is a dead rubber) and he doesn't start PL games.

We want to win the competition.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1321 on: October 27, 2023, 12:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 27, 2023, 12:06:33 pm
I find the Kelleher love in strange at times - he is a good back up but we seem to go a bit overboard with the praise for him.  If he really is that good somebody would have bought him.   
Or he's reluctant to leave.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1322 on: October 27, 2023, 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 27, 2023, 12:13:28 pm
The team comes first though.

We want to win the competition.
Absolutely get that and agree the latter stages of the Europa League Alisson comes in. But very happy for him to play all the League Cup games, and even early FA Cup rounds. I cant recall a game he has cost us in.

And in answer to some other posts this isnt a love in, its recognising a very good keeper who considering hes played so few games is better than quite a few PL keepers. And would surely improve further for more games
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1323 on: October 27, 2023, 04:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 27, 2023, 12:06:33 pm
I find the Kelleher love in strange at times - he is a good back up but we seem to go a bit overboard with the praise for him.  If he really is that good somebody would have bought him.   
He has his picture on the wall of great keepers with just two dozen appearances or so. He's young, he's erratic, but he needs game time to rectify that, which he won't get here. It's a conundrum but we should enjoy him while he's here.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1324 on: October 27, 2023, 04:45:17 pm »
We will sell him next summer with a buy back clause. Easy said, easy done.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1325 on: October 27, 2023, 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 27, 2023, 12:06:33 pm
I find the Kelleher love in strange at times - he is a good back up but we seem to go a bit overboard with the praise for him.  If he really is that good somebody would have bought him.

I dont find it strange, as supporters often go overboard with praise, its sort of how it goes, its a sporting phenomena  ;D

But for sure, when you take a step back and look at him objectively, hes a 24 year old goalie, still here, playing a handful of games a season, and seemingly no sign anyone made a real push to sign him. Hes an ok goalie, but Ive never seen the comments that hes better than most other PL keepers as anything other than home fans backing their player and yes, overhyping.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1326 on: October 27, 2023, 05:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 27, 2023, 04:52:38 pm
I dont find it strange, as supporters often go overboard with praise, its sort of how it goes, its a sporting phenomena  ;D

But for sure, when you take a step back and look at him objectively, hes a 24 year old goalie, still here, playing a handful of games a season, and seemingly no sign anyone made a real push to sign him. Hes an ok goalie, but Ive never seen the comments that hes better than most other PL keepers as anything other than home fans backing their player and yes, overhyping.
I really dont think it is overhyping him. Hes good enough.

Go back to the start of this thread and people were falling over themselves to praise his performances. It seems one bad game and a quiet season last season due to us going out of the cups early and all of a sudden hes over hyped and people seem a bit meh about him.

Is it that much of a stretch to see him as a PL starter.I dont know enough about all the keepers but Id have him as better than what Utd, Chelsea and Everton have
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1327 on: October 27, 2023, 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 27, 2023, 04:52:38 pm
I dont find it strange, as supporters often go overboard with praise, its sort of how it goes, its a sporting phenomena  ;D

But for sure, when you take a step back and look at him objectively, hes a 24 year old goalie, still here, playing a handful of games a season, and seemingly no sign anyone made a real push to sign him. Hes an ok goalie, but Ive never seen the comments that hes better than most other PL keepers as anything other than home fans backing their player and yes, overhyping.

A couple of keepers who are known to be good with their feet whilst being slightly dodgy keeping goal are Ederson and Onana. Leaving Ederson out of it, as he's won multiple trophies and outside Kelleher's range, how does Kelleher compare with Onana? Who's a better member of the back line, and who's a better keeper of the goal? Of course, the comparison might just be due to Man Utd signing a dud.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1328 on: October 27, 2023, 07:31:47 pm »
Name me 9 PL keepers that are significantly more assured than Kelleher? He's learnt from the best after all, won every trophy and very settled in Liverpool. He's been here as long as Klopp after all.

Sure, he'll need to move on very soon if he wants to strike out on his own, but he'll want to make the right move not just for the sake of it.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1329 on: November 2, 2023, 01:49:17 pm »
Well done Caoimhín! Named in League Cup team of the round.

Assured display in dreadful conditions - apart from wearing Jaros' number 56 shorts!



Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1330 on: November 2, 2023, 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on November  2, 2023, 01:49:17 pm
Well done Caoimhín! Named in League Cup team of the round.

Assured display in dreadful conditions - apart from wearing Jaros' number 56 shorts!





made an important early save getting down quickly to block a shot that should have been flagged for offside - but wasn't.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:17:04 pm »
Unfortunately hes significantly worse than his reputation - hard to judge at first because he plays so little but his positioning, presence when he closes space and shot stopping all look pretty poor
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:17:04 pm
Unfortunately hes significantly worse than his reputation - hard to judge at first because he plays so little but his positioning, presence when he closes space and shot stopping all look pretty poor

I just think people have a tendency to go way overboard on players. He's a decent back up goalie who people genuinely think is worth 30 million after playing 25 career games at the age of 25. People on here last season were saying Tottenham and Brighton should sign him, teams with ambitions of their own to play in the Champions League and he's obviously not at that level. If he played for another club you'd have people saying he's bang average but that's more of a reflection on your typical internet shite talkers than on Kelleher himself.

In the knockouts he'll surely go back to Alisson which will greatly improve our chances of winning the tournament. Alisson himself is the reason why we're in this competition this season. If he'd have been injured for a period of time during last season we wouldn't have made the Conference League. It's a testament to how good he is, and we also have to remember that 99% of the times back up goalkeepers are back ups for a reason.

On Kelleher's game as a whole, I'd say his positioning has always been somewhat suspect, his shot stopping has always been decent, and his greatest strength has always been distribution. The last one is harder to reap the rewards of when you barely play, generally speaking you'll always be judged by how many you let in, he also hasn't been aided by poor defending on all four goals Toulouse scored across both games.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm »
Was he overrated previously or has he regressed significantly? Wasn't that long ago that people were saying he's too good to be a back-up keeper and on the evidence of his performances this season he's not even at that level - no-one's expecting Ali level goalkeeping but he's letting in some pretty easy shots and his positioning and command of his area look really poor. Conceded 3 of 5 shots on target tonight and was also dreadful for the one they had disallowed for the foul on Matip.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 09:00:00 pm »
Feels like one we will regret not selling when his stock was high, like Origi.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:28:20 pm
I just think people have a tendency to go way overboard on players. He's a decent back up goalie who people genuinely think is worth 30 million after playing 25 career games at the age of 25. People on here last season were saying Tottenham and Brighton should sign him, teams with ambitions of their own to play in the Champions League and he's obviously not at that level. If he played for another club you'd have people saying he's bang average but that's more of a reflection on your typical internet shite talkers than on Kelleher himself.

In the knockouts he'll surely go back to Alisson which will greatly improve our chances of winning the tournament. Alisson himself is the reason why we're in this competition this season. If he'd have been injured for a period of time during last season we wouldn't have made the Conference League. It's a testament to how good he is, and we also have to remember that 99% of the times back up goalkeepers are back ups for a reason.

On Kelleher's game as a whole, I'd say his positioning has always been somewhat suspect, his shot stopping has always been decent, and his greatest strength has always been distribution. The last one is harder to reap the rewards of when you barely play, generally speaking you'll always be judged by how many you let in, he also hasn't been aided by poor defending on all four goals Toulouse scored across both games.

I'm not convinced he is a decent backup. I've not seen enough to think he is.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:00:00 pm
Feels like one we will regret not selling when his stock was high, like Origi.

He hasnt come anywhere near the heights of previous seasons.
#JFT97

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 09:16:06 pm »
At least people will stop stressing about him being too good to sit on the bench.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:17:04 pm
Unfortunately hes significantly worse than his reputation - hard to judge at first because he plays so little but his positioning, presence when he closes space and shot stopping all look pretty poor

I am concerned by the fact that in a one v one situation he seems to shrink and look smaller than he is. He should be spreading his body to be as big as possible but he does the opposite.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
Should have gone on loan a season or two ago. In any case, he's never going to come near his true ability going in and out the team, playing eight games or so a year.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:19:08 pm
I am concerned by the fact that in a one v one situation he seems to shrink and look smaller than he is. He should be spreading his body to be as big as possible but he does the opposite.

Dean Henderson syndrome.
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:19:08 pm
I am concerned by the fact that in a one v one situation he seems to shrink and look smaller than he is. He should be spreading his body to be as big as possible but he does the opposite.

Alisson is so good on one v one as not only does he make himself big but he comes out at the right moment ,and makes himself in command of the situation. Unfair to expect Kelleher to be as good as Alisson but he needs to at least try and improve with this technique,
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:25:52 pm
Should have gone on loan a season or two ago. In any case, he's never going to come near his true ability going in and out the team, playing eight games or so a year.

Yep. In ten years time if he's still Liverpool's backup he'll still be the same keeper he is today. Go and play elsewhere and I think his game goes up a level. Simple as that really, I stand by saying he's a decent back up for the time being.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 09:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:25:52 pm
Should have gone on loan a season or two ago. In any case, he's never going to come near his true ability going in and out the team, playing eight games or so a year.

This exactly.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:17:04 pm
Unfortunately hes significantly worse than his reputation - hard to judge at first because he plays so little but his positioning, presence when he closes space and shot stopping all look pretty poor

Nonsense. He next to never plays with the first choice other 10 players in front of him especially defenders. He's an excellent goalkeeper
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
