Unfortunately hes significantly worse than his reputation - hard to judge at first because he plays so little but his positioning, presence when he closes space and shot stopping all look pretty poor



I just think people have a tendency to go way overboard on players. He's a decent back up goalie who people genuinely think is worth 30 million after playing 25 career games at the age of 25. People on here last season were saying Tottenham and Brighton should sign him, teams with ambitions of their own to play in the Champions League and he's obviously not at that level. If he played for another club you'd have people saying he's bang average but that's more of a reflection on your typical internet shite talkers than on Kelleher himself.In the knockouts he'll surely go back to Alisson which will greatly improve our chances of winning the tournament. Alisson himself is the reason why we're in this competition this season. If he'd have been injured for a period of time during last season we wouldn't have made the Conference League. It's a testament to how good he is, and we also have to remember that 99% of the times back up goalkeepers are back ups for a reason.On Kelleher's game as a whole, I'd say his positioning has always been somewhat suspect, his shot stopping has always been decent, and his greatest strength has always been distribution. The last one is harder to reap the rewards of when you barely play, generally speaking you'll always be judged by how many you let in, he also hasn't been aided by poor defending on all four goals Toulouse scored across both games.