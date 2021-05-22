« previous next »
Reply #1040 on: Today at 12:41:48 am
Knew before I clicked on this thread that it'd be full of people selling him off and loaning him out.

Just an amazing keeper who despite claims to the contray seems happy to be here as a No.2 knowing he will get whole cup campaigns to himself and opportunities to deputise for Alisson and chances every season to win big trophies. Why would you give that up to be No.1 at Villa or Spurs and never win anything?

No reason to think he'll want to leave; hardly any LFC players ever want to leave
.
Reply #1041 on: Today at 12:52:37 am
Why would we do that,really ?

No2 is only ever a stubbed toe away from being No1.

He's a footballer and wants to play. I can't see him being a backup forever unless he's promised something.
Reply #1042 on: Today at 12:57:08 am
He's a footballer and wants to play. I can't see him being a backup forever unless he's promised something.
Footballers want to play at the top clubs. He's at a top club. If he leaves he can't guarantee he will play at this level again. Why would he leave? He already has trophies to his name that most players will never win and can win more of them...by staying here.
Reply #1043 on: Today at 01:15:15 am
Footballers want to play at the top clubs. He's at a top club. If he leaves he can't guarantee he will play at this level again. Why would he leave? He already has trophies to his name that most players will never win and can win more of them...by staying here.

Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.
Reply #1044 on: Today at 01:19:10 am
Imagine being in his position. Being the hero with three penalty saves in front of 50,000 and then going back to training with the team knowing you aren't going to play.

It is in his best interests to let him fly. When we have a good backup keeper sell him with a buy back an get the best of both worlds.
The problem, Al, is that most of the buy back clauses expire in a year or two. Realistically, we are not buying him back, unless on market value as for any other club.

But I agree with you, he is way too good to stay as No.2 for too long.
Reply #1045 on: Today at 01:29:30 am
Can see him being happy enough as no 2 for a couple more seasons - hes young, getting to train with probably the best in the world in a top club where hes winning things.
Reply #1046 on: Today at 02:01:45 am
I think this is most likely Kelleher last season with us, hes just too good and hes behind the best GKer in the world who still has lots of years left at the top in him. I would love to keep him but can't see him wanting to only get cup games and be a back-up for much longer

I don't think a loan helps us as the end result will be him wanting to leave. Its not like we are going to loan him out for 4-6 years. So sell next season if he wants to go with a buy back clause/first refusal imo, can't see a world where he doesn't fetch 20-25 million if not more considering Bazunu went for 12m with no top flight experience
Reply #1047 on: Today at 02:06:03 am
The problem, Al, is that most of the buy back clauses expire in a year or two. Realistically, we are not buying him back, unless on market value as for any other club.

But I agree with you, he is way too good to stay as No.2 for too long.

It is a conundrum.

If you were being brutal would you try to sell Ali for a massive fee and promote Kelleher ?
Reply #1048 on: Today at 02:08:27 am
It is a conundrum.

If you were being brutal would you try to sell Ali for a massive fee and promote Kelleher ?

Nah, Alisson is way clear of Kelleher currently and I rate Kelleher but Alisson is the best in the world and in his prime for a GKer. Just have to take the money you make off Kelleher
Reply #1049 on: Today at 02:12:32 am
Lol. It's extraordinary. I wonder if this happens among other big clubs' fans or is there something peculiarly self-abnegating about Liverpool fans in the current era (cos we never used to be like this)?

Just enjoy this amazing player instead of wishing him gone to win a debating point.

SMH
Reply #1050 on: Today at 02:14:39 am
Lol. It's extraordinary. I wonder if this happens among other big clubs' fans or is there something peculiarly self-abnegating about Liverpool fans in the current era (cos we never used to be like this)?

Just enjoy this amazing player instead of wishing him gone to win a debating point.

SMH

I don't think anyone is "wishing" him gone

Its called living in reality and reality is he most likely knows and he is good enough to be starting for a good club vs getting 5-10 games a season as a back-up. He has aspirations of being Ireland #1. I think everyone would love if he stayed and was happy to be our back-up until Alisson left or retired. But your living in dream land if you think thats a possibility
Reply #1051 on: Today at 02:15:09 am
Nah, Alisson is way clear of Kelleher currently and I rate Kelleher but Alisson is the best in the world and in his prime for a GKer. Just have to take the money you make off Kelleher

If you were going to sell off players to fund spending on rebuilding the midfield then selling Ali and promoting Kelleher makes sense.
