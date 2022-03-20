« previous next »
Offline Legs

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #960 on: March 20, 2022, 10:58:14 pm »
Any idea why he wasnt on the bench today ?
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #961 on: March 20, 2022, 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 20, 2022, 10:58:14 pm
Any idea why he wasnt on the bench today ?
Lol, just asked this in the Alisson thread.
"Did we hear why Kelleher wasn't on the bench today? I'm aware of the Covid issues with milner and Robertson, but heard nothing about Kelleher?"
You are correct. I guess the Kelleher thread would be more appropriate.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #962 on: March 21, 2022, 06:10:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  2, 2022, 10:02:21 am
That's a very impressive set of goalkeepers and coaches!  Three of the current group on the wall (and another a beaten CL finalist) shows how much football has changed from the days of one senior goalkeeper being supported by a lottery winner for years on end.
Fantastic pic,  look at Bruce and James  ☺️
Offline pa

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #963 on: March 21, 2022, 06:32:26 am »
Amazing picture. So many memories back (good and bad, but mostly good).
Clem looks strange in the picture.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm »
Caoimhín Kelleher: Liverpool keeper 'not sure' over Anfield future

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61711579
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm »
He signed a long-term deal recently right?

He's not going anywhere
Offline Samie

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
Yeah.

Maybe a loan deal after next season though.
Offline farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm »
How about we promise him the League and FA Cup games?
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 06:48:51 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
He signed a long-term deal recently right?

He's not going anywhere

Maybe. If I were in charge of recruitment for a good team in need of a keeper I'd pay a fair whack for him (and I think if we received a good bid we'd sell). He's quality, but just unfortunately sitting behind the best keeper in the world.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm »
He needs to play and is probably desperate to play. Send him on loan and bring in a decent second choice. Someone like Sam Johnstone would be ideal but looks like he's on his way to Palace.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm »
This is an interesting one. Alisson turns 30 later in the year which isn't too old for a goalkeeper. While I wouldn't bank on him going until he's 40 odd, if he avoids injuries I'd be surprised not to see him still playing in five or six years, hopefully still with the reds. Kelleher won't want to sit around for that long and nor should he.

He's not actually played many first team games but even so he's became a very good young keeper and has experienced a couple of trophy wins already, and at 23 he could have another fifteen years ahead of him. I think a lot will come down to who wants to take a chance on him whether it be a loan or transfer. This time last year I was thinking let him go on loan to the Championship for experience, now I'm almost certain he could do better, unless there was another Fulham say who you know where going to be promoted, and you could see the player making the drop and keeping his place upon promotion to the PL.

I wonder if a loan could interest him, because he obviously can't take a step up from LFC, but if he went elsewhere and became number 1 at a good level he may be keen to continue that in the future.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 07:05:58 pm »
Figured we might lose him this summer. He made a name for himself this year so teams will be interested

Alisson still has 4-6 years at the top level if not more and his contract is until 2027 so its not like Kelleher is going to displace him

Maybe Pitaluga is ready for some minutes next year, let Kelleher go on loan

Wouldnt be shocked if someone offered 10-15m though and we sold him
Offline Samie

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 07:10:59 pm »
He signed a new contract less than a year ago. Why the heck are we going to lose him for 10 million?  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
Caoimhín Kelleher: Liverpool keeper 'not sure' over Anfield future

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61711579
Is it because he hasn't got a song?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Kelleher was clearly saying he doesn't know if he's going to be loaned out next season or stay here. Amazing how desperate some people are to make a mountain out of a molehill.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #975 on: Today at 12:05:13 am »
It's amazing to think that both of our keepers have scored important winners.

I wonder if that has ever been the case before.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #976 on: Today at 01:15:50 am »
We can't expect Nigeria's first choice goalkeeper to sit on our bench.

Am I doing this right?
Online newterp

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #977 on: Today at 02:28:01 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:15:50 am
We can't expect Nigeria's first choice goalkeeper to sit on our bench.

Am I doing this right?

Not for 100k a week
Online Henderson19

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #978 on: Today at 02:51:38 am »
Couldnt begrudge him a move, temporary or permanent. Hes probably keen to get playing every week.

Even before this news I wondered whether a club might make a decent offer for him this summer.

Would have to be a fair bit more than £10 million.
