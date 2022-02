Loved how he was just calm and reserved when facing penalties, straight on his line, no fuss, no muss. In contrast to the fucking idiot most expensive goalkeeper in history jumping around like a kid who has had too many orange smarties, playing mind-games with players who have won the biggest trophies in football.



Have to say, Kelleher wasn't exactly great at saving them, but that's usually something that comes with age and experience. He was brilliant in the game though. Always willing to take a pass, starting position was great and got a few really good saves in. You can really see the influence the goalkeeping team have had in his growth.