« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 61669 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,357
  • JFT 97
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 05:50:29 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm
I'm sure it's happened in ye olden days (before subs), where an injured keeper would switch to a less important outfield position (winger, usually) - but only at a break in play :(.


Reina played as a centre mid in a pre-season game. Plus David James came on and played upfront for City when Pearce was the manager.



The main issue is that only the player in the keeper's Jersey is allowed to handle the ball.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 06:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:50:29 pm
Reina played as a centre mid in a pre-season game. Plus David James came on and played upfront for City when Pearce was the manager.



The main issue is that only the player in the keeper's Jersey is allowed to handle the ball.

That was mental! I think it was the final day of the seasons and they needed a win to make the Europa League. At some point Pearce subbed off an outfield player for another keeper (Nicky Weaver), and James put his specially made outfield kit in with his name and number in the back.

Imagine that level of detail and planning, and all the while a striker (Jon Macken I think) was left as an unused sub on the bench!

Sort of worked. Amid all the chaos Ciry for a late penalty that Fowler missed. :D Not sure if Macken handed in a transfer request in the changing room afterwards but he certainly should have!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm »
Theres highlights in here and theyre as funny as youd expect.

Also an absolute screamer from Jimmy Floyd.

https://www.givemesport.com/1568520-on-this-day-in-2005-david-james-played-up-front-for-manchester-city-vs-middlesbrough
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm »
Kloppo on Kelleher:

When I saw him first, a skinny boy from Ireland and standing in this big goal, it was like, OK, it could take a while until he fills it. Since then he has made incredible steps and now he is a top-class goalie, definitely.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Klopps confirmed hes starting the final. (Via Paul Joyce)

He has shown he deserves all the trust and faith that we have in him. So that is the situation. He brought the team there [to Wembley]

Made up for him.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Seis Veces
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
Expected him to play but surprised they're saying it so early. Can't say it's undeserved though.

Until then he'll surely start in the Cardiff game.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
Expected him to play but surprised they're saying it so early. Can't say it's undeserved though.

Until then he'll surely start in the Cardiff game.

Nice for Kelleher though, no anxiety as to if he starts or not, he can just enjoy the run up to it now. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Well worth listening to Kloppo talk about him today:

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1484654815074529289?s=20

And giving big credit to John Achterberg as always  8)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Hopefully rewarding his performances by playing him in the Cup Final will help him see he can still play in big games and win trophys at the club even while not first choice. Could make the difference between him staying or looking for a first team place elsewhere
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm »
Apart from the fact that he deserves to play the final, itll stand us good in the long run should he ever have to step in for a champions league quarter or semi final if Ali was injured or anything. Itll be great for him to get that big game experience. Hopefully he wont have to show his penalty saving skills though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,482
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »


Quote
Klopp on Kelleher:

If someone wants to buy him, pffft, thatd be really expensive!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,449
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:49:12 am »
I would be delighted to see Kelleher play in the final. He has been fantastic in the limited number of games that he has played. He has made some excellent saves and he is so calm under pressure. Its hard for a reserve keeper as they dont play that often and so it is natural to feel that they havent played a significant part in winning any trophies.

Id rather we play him and if we dont win then it will be that the team just wasnt good enough. But if we win then it will give him such a lift. He played a big part in us beating Leicester and he deserves to start the final.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #772 on: Today at 02:26:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
Well worth listening to Kloppo talk about him today:

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1484654815074529289?s=20

And giving big credit to John Achterberg as always  8)

every keeper and manager has loved John, seems to be only our fans that seem to thnk he's shite or whatever
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #773 on: Today at 02:43:21 am »
Its brilliant to see an irishman in a great Liverpool again,
Internationally we've slid slowly and inexorably to a bad bad place in football ..
Its so amazing to to see Kelleher in what everyone who knows football even a bit would recognise as  one of the best teams in world football..
he should be no.1 for ireland, though glad he stays fit for us and helps bring home the cup..
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #774 on: Today at 07:59:42 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 02:43:21 am
Its brilliant to see an irishman in a great Liverpool again,
Internationally we've slid slowly and inexorably to a bad bad place in football ..
Its so amazing to to see Kelleher in what everyone who knows football even a bit would recognise as  one of the best teams in world football..
he should be no.1 for ireland, though glad he stays fit for us and helps bring home the cup..


Could he not do a job for you in midfield?
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:06:10 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:26:36 am
every keeper and manager has loved John, seems to be only our fans that seem to thnk he's shite or whatever

I hold my hands up, I was one of them previously, turns out we just had shite goalkeepers that even he couldn't improve to a high enough standard  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Meh sd f
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:59:54 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm
Nice for Kelleher though, no anxiety as to if he starts or not, he can just enjoy the run up to it now.
I mean, I hope Klopp communicates with him outside of media
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #777 on: Today at 09:22:07 am »
He's one of the reasons I fancy us to go all the way in the FA Cup too, would love to win both domestic cups as well as the Champions league
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #778 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Fantastic man management from the Boss, as always.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 