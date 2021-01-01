I'm sure it's happened in ye olden days (before subs), where an injured keeper would switch to a less important outfield position (winger, usually) - but only at a break in play .
Reina played as a centre mid in a pre-season game. Plus David James came on and played upfront for City when Pearce was the manager. The main issue is that only the player in the keeper's Jersey is allowed to handle the ball.
people like big dick nick.
Expected him to play but surprised they're saying it so early. Can't say it's undeserved though.Until then he'll surely start in the Cardiff game.
Klopp on Kelleher: If someone wants to buy him, pffft, thatd be really expensive!
Well worth listening to Kloppo talk about him today:https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1484654815074529289?s=20And giving big credit to John Achterberg as always
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Its brilliant to see an irishman in a great Liverpool again, Internationally we've slid slowly and inexorably to a bad bad place in football ..Its so amazing to to see Kelleher in what everyone who knows football even a bit would recognise as one of the best teams in world football..he should be no.1 for ireland, though glad he stays fit for us and helps bring home the cup..
every keeper and manager has loved John, seems to be only our fans that seem to thnk he's shite or whatever
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Nice for Kelleher though, no anxiety as to if he starts or not, he can just enjoy the run up to it now.
