I would be delighted to see Kelleher play in the final. He has been fantastic in the limited number of games that he has played. He has made some excellent saves and he is so calm under pressure. Its hard for a reserve keeper as they dont play that often and so it is natural to feel that they havent played a significant part in winning any trophies.



Id rather we play him and if we dont win then it will be that the team just wasnt good enough. But if we win then it will give him such a lift. He played a big part in us beating Leicester and he deserves to start the final.