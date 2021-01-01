Reina played as a centre mid in a pre-season game. Plus David James came on and played upfront for City when Pearce was the manager.







The main issue is that only the player in the keeper's Jersey is allowed to handle the ball.



That was mental! I think it was the final day of the seasons and they needed a win to make the Europa League. At some point Pearce subbed off an outfield player for another keeper (Nicky Weaver), and James put his specially made outfield kit in with his name and number in the back.Imagine that level of detail and planning, and all the while a striker (Jon Macken I think) was left as an unused sub on the bench!Sort of worked. Amid all the chaos Ciry for a late penalty that Fowler missed.Not sure if Macken handed in a transfer request in the changing room afterwards but he certainly should have!