Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #600 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 07:07:29 pm
He's barely played any first team football, he's not ready to start for a top level team yet.  But he's coming along very nicely and is perfectly suited to our style of football.  Looks composed and confident on the pitch and has pulled off some very nice saves for us.

Could start for a big number of prem sides IMO.

Excellent keeper and he's not ruffled much. If he concedes he still wants the ball to feet and has great confidence in his own ability.

His recovery from Trents blocked pass hasn't been mentioned enough, reminded me of Alisson vs Lingard instantly. Brilliant goalkeeping in a high pressure situation
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #601 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm »
Excellent today. Massive game and didnt look out of place in the slightest. Really cool, calm and collected and made a couple of important stops
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:16:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:12:56 pm
Excellent today. Massive game and didnt look out of place in the slightest. Really cool, calm and collected and made a couple of important stops

Agree. He was superb, two good saves, especially the one against Pulisic and all round good game. The players seem to have confidence in playing it to his feet which bodes well.
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
He's playing the FA Cup game next weekend and depending on how strongly we take the League Cup semis then he could play those as well. So 4 games in a row will do him wonders.
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:19:29 pm »
Thought he was excellent.
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:29:33 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:41:50 pm
Why? Unless he wants a move then theres no reason for him to go. Hes great cover and if he goes who will be 2nd choice? Plenty people have moaned about our 2nd choice keepers in the past, so why ship him out when we have a good one? Hell get games with us in the cups and Alisson has had his share of injuries since hes come.

Did well today, looked calm and composed. Make a couple of good saves.

Because he could potentially replace Alisson some day and needs to play first team football.
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm »
The lad played well.  Good prospect
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:27:26 pm »
He did very well. Brilliant goalkeeping for the 1 on 1 with Pulisic early on and another excellent point blank save in the second half.
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:12:19 pm »
He's our official number 2 keeper now and he shouldn't be going anywhere. Alisson is 29 and there is no certainty he'll finish his career with us. Young Caoimhin is about as good as you could hope for as a back up keeper. Give him all the domestic cup games and the odd prem start and he'll be right.
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:14:13 pm »
Alisson signed a new deal till 2027, the lad isn't going to want to sit on his arse for the best part of 5 years. He might stay with us for a couple more season's tops.
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:14:13 pm
Alisson signed a new deal till 2027, the lad isn't going to want to sit on his arse for the best part of 5 years. He might stay with us for a couple more season's tops.



A lot will depend on how good Marcelo is looking
« Reply #611 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm »
He's brilliant
« Reply #612 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:29:33 pm
Because he could potentially replace Alisson some day and needs to play first team football.

Alisson will be the number 1 for a long time, but yes potentially he could replace him in 5 or 6 years time. He will still get games here and if he went out on loan I dont see him playing for a top 10 club in the PL, so IMO the lad shouldnt be going anywhere, unless its his choice and he wants to force a move. 

For too long weve moaned about not having a quality keeper and good backup keeper, weve got that now so why would you change that?
« Reply #613 on: Today at 10:26:18 pm »
He should go out on loan next season to a top 10-12 PL side, then we see from there, either way he has a big future in top flight football.
« Reply #614 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:26:18 pm
He should go out on loan next season to a top 10-12 PL side, then we see from there, either way he has a big future in top flight football.

Why the fuck would he go on loan? We need a quality #2 keeper and have one in him. The only way he goes is if he want's to go.
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:26:18 pm
He should go out on loan next season to a top 10-12 PL side, then we see from there, either way he has a big future in top flight football.

And sit on the bench for them? Great idea  ;) If you look at the current top 10 teams who of them actually NEED to replace their keeper? Hell learn more by staying with us for the next couple of seasons, Im sure our setup is much better than the likes of Brighton and Wolves and hes gonna get some game time with us. Training alongside Alisson is going to do him much more good than training alongside someone else.

Who would then be our number 2. Adrian? Lets wait for RAWK to then go into meltdown when Alisson misses a game, or he plays a cup game.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:35:48 pm
Why the fuck would he go on loan? We need a quality #2 keeper and have one in him. The only way he goes is if he want's to go.

Amen
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:35:48 pm
Why the fuck would he go on loan? We need a quality #2 keeper and have one in him. The only way he goes is if he want's to go.

He needs more games than he would get over here as a #2.
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:42:32 pm
He needs more games than he would get over here as a #2.

And we would be stuck with Adrien as our #2. Pitaluga isn't ready yet.  ???
« Reply #618 on: Today at 10:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:42:32 pm
He needs more games than he would get over here as a #2.

So who would be our number 2?

Its all very well saying send him on loan, but to where? I dont think any of the top 10 PL clubs need to replace their number 1 keeper. Does he then go to a championship club?

Really dont see the point in weakening our squad. For years the GK positions has been a big bear of the club, now that we have sorted that issue out people seem to want to mess it up again.
« Reply #619 on: Today at 10:49:40 pm »
What ya all expect from an Irishman ;D

Done well today and Klopp does like him so happy days we have a solid but young number 2 keeper.
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:59:33 pm »
He saved our arses a few times today. God bless him.  :-*
« Reply #621 on: Today at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:26:18 pm
He should go out on loan next season to a top 10-12 PL side, then we see from there, either way he has a big future in top flight football.

So how much should we spend on the new No2 ?
« Reply #622 on: Today at 11:06:27 pm »
Love this lad. Cool and composed and I've yet to see him make a mistake. Seems comfortable with the ball at his feet as well, although I can't say I have an opinion one way or the other about his distribution. Hope we can keep him around.
« Reply #623 on: Today at 11:10:13 pm »
Only positive from today
« Reply #624 on: Today at 11:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:44:25 pm
And we would be stuck with Adrien as our #2. Pitaluga isn't ready yet.  ???

Jaros might be good enough, well see more after he goes on loan this month(?).
« Reply #625 on: Today at 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:10:13 pm
Only positive from today

Nope. my covid test too.
« Reply #626 on: Today at 11:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:11:16 pm
Jaros might be good enough, well see more after he goes on loan this month(?).

Got player of the year for St. Pats and won an FA Cup too, was excellent and certainly looks a solid prospect.
