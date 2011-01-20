« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #560 on: December 22, 2021, 11:15:10 pm »
Great saves in the shootout, delighted for the lad
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #561 on: December 22, 2021, 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 22, 2021, 10:28:09 pm
If Im being mean I reckon the first was saveable and Alisson would have a baffled the second before it got to Vardy. But cant argue with two saves in the shootout. Well in.

To be fair, these things happen, look at Sunday...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #562 on: December 23, 2021, 09:13:47 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 22, 2021, 10:55:43 pm
Ho Chi Minh is a bastard in penalty shootouts...

The difference between us and Leicester is we know how to finish teams off. There's a gulf of tonking between us.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #563 on: December 23, 2021, 12:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 23, 2021, 09:13:47 am
The difference between us and Leicester is we know how to finish teams off. There's a gulf of tonking between us.

Wa-hue!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #564 on: December 23, 2021, 08:37:19 pm »
He could have done a bit better on two of Leicester's goals but that's being a tad unfair. He also made several very good saves and obviously won us the game with his two penalty saves.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #565 on: December 23, 2021, 11:21:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on December 23, 2021, 08:37:19 pm
He could have done a bit better on two of Leicester's goals but that's being a tad unfair. He also made several very good saves and obviously won us the game with his two penalty saves.
I believe that the Vardy hattrick chance that hit the post took a nick off of Kelleher's right leg/feet....so t'was in fact a tremendous save.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #566 on: December 24, 2021, 03:36:14 pm »
Very little drop off in quality between Ali and Can Men.

Have not seen him give up a goal as poor as Tottenham, or as soft as West Ham (both of them)

Ali will get a pass because of what he as won with us. And because he's actually a centre-forward playing as keeper. So that's fine. Also he has great hair.

Can Men can be automatic no. 1 in pretty much any team in world football in a couple of years. He's a natural.

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #567 on: December 24, 2021, 11:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on December 23, 2021, 11:21:58 pm
I believe that the Vardy hattrick chance that hit the post took a nick off of Kelleher's right leg/feet....so t'was in fact a tremendous save.

Yes I thought so too but havent seen a replay. If so then it was a great save and was as important as the two penalty saves.

Some idiots were trying to tell me that both of Kellehers penalty saves should have been retaken as he jumped off his line. A couple of freeze frames later and theyve shut up. Both were excellent technique.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:25:46 pm »
Well done again, lad.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #569 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm »
Our best player today he never really lets us down when called upon deserves all the credit.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #570 on: Today at 06:26:28 pm »
Our best player today
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #571 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm »
Very good again impressed with him every time I see him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm »
Really impressive. Solid and calm
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #573 on: Today at 06:27:27 pm »
That save at 0-0...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
Excellent performance from the big man
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #575 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm »
He was brilliant
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:30:12 pm »
Confident handling, calm with the ball at his feet. Nothing he could have done about the goals.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
Very composed performance from the lad.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:30:57 pm »
Looks like he's been starting in the league for years.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #579 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:30:12 pm
Confident handling, calm with the ball at his feet. Nothing he could have done about the goals.

Had a great game
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #580 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm »
Hes outgrowing that number 2 spot. He was excellent. Wonder if anyone will test us with a serious bid for him come the summer. Hes getting to that age now where he needs to be playing week in week out and unfortunately for him alisson still has plenty of years left in him
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm »
Superb game again. His composure with the ball is something else for someone his age and position (i.e. backup who rarely plays).

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:31:29 pm
Wonder if anyone will test us with a serious bid for him come the summer.

Hard to imagine there wouldn't be. Could be a starter in many top flight sides.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #582 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm »
Good game today and he continues his streak of not letting us down when he comes in. Should still have these three cup games ahead of him. I hope Klopp (Lijnders?  ;D) doesn't put Adrian in for the Shrewsbury game, nothing against him, just feel with them being a 3rd division side he could change it and give him a game, but ultimately Kelleher deserves to play whenever he can. Still thought it was strange he didn't play in those last two European games just to reward him with more matches. I've never really particularly agreed with the 'cup goalkeeper' stuff and would always just like to see Alisson play but you know what you're going to get with Kelleher. Shame he got done with that first goal because he done well with the initial punch clear, they always look like bastards to deal with them.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #583 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:31:29 pm
Hes outgrowing that number 2 spot. He was excellent. Wonder if anyone will test us with a serious bid for him come the summer. Hes getting to that age now where he needs to be playing week in week out and unfortunately for him alisson still has plenty of years left in him
Yeah mentioned this in the post game thread but wonder how long he plans on staying. From what we've seen he's good enough to be first choice somewhere decent and becoming Ireland's number 1 as well if he's playing regularly.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #584 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Did well.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #585 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Did well. He's certainly growing into the role, more composed with every appearance
