Good game today and he continues his streak of not letting us down when he comes in. Should still have these three cup games ahead of him. I hope Klopp (Lijnders?) doesn't put Adrian in for the Shrewsbury game, nothing against him, just feel with them being a 3rd division side he could change it and give him a game, but ultimately Kelleher deserves to play whenever he can. Still thought it was strange he didn't play in those last two European games just to reward him with more matches. I've never really particularly agreed with the 'cup goalkeeper' stuff and would always just like to see Alisson play but you know what you're going to get with Kelleher. Shame he got done with that first goal because he done well with the initial punch clear, they always look like bastards to deal with them.