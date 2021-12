Very little drop off in quality between Ali and Can Men.



Have not seen him give up a goal as poor as Tottenham, or as soft as West Ham (both of them)



Ali will get a pass because of what he as won with us. And because he's actually a centre-forward playing as keeper. So that's fine. Also he has great hair.



Can Men can be automatic no. 1 in pretty much any team in world football in a couple of years. He's a natural.