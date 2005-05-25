« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 48263 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • Justice.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #520 on: October 16, 2021, 08:44:08 pm »
After a number of years pre-Klopp where we leaked silly goals, I'm really really fine with a young keeper coming in and showing he's absolutely on point for the two or three occasions in a match where he's really needed. It's obviously something which runs through the whole team and the work ethic too but those saying Kelleher could start for a few teams in the league already don't seem to be wrong yet. Look forward to seeing him as the understudy for a couple more years before being tempted to see for himself though.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #521 on: October 16, 2021, 08:50:06 pm »
I feel sorry for him in some ways because as you said he could have started for some teams regularly in PL, La Liga or German League.

I wonder what are our plans for him? Surely one day he will be demanding to play more regularly but if we loan him out we will end up with Adrian and thats not something anyone wants to be entertaining.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #522 on: October 16, 2021, 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on October 16, 2021, 08:44:08 pm
After a number of years pre-Klopp where we leaked silly goals, I'm really really fine with a young keeper coming in and showing he's absolutely on point for the two or three occasions in a match where he's really needed. It's obviously something which runs through the whole team and the work ethic too but those saying Kelleher could start for a few teams in the league already don't seem to be wrong yet. Look forward to seeing him as the understudy for a couple more years before being tempted to see for himself though.

He'd start for Man Utd.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #523 on: October 16, 2021, 09:24:01 pm »
I think we should consider playing 2 keepers so that he can get some regular PL and CL game time.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #524 on: October 16, 2021, 09:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on October 16, 2021, 09:24:01 pm
I think we should consider playing 2 keepers so that he can get some regular PL and CL game time.

We should convert him into a right back so that Trent can spend some time in midfield.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #525 on: October 16, 2021, 10:01:49 pm »
I laughed when he had to run back toward his goal to collect a pass. Would love to see his positional heat map.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,288
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #526 on: October 16, 2021, 10:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on October 16, 2021, 09:24:01 pm
I think we should consider playing 2 keepers so that he can get some regular PL and CL game time.

They could just chat together.....then if the ball is in our half, the closest one to the goal is the keeper.
Logged
#JFT97

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #527 on: October 16, 2021, 10:56:06 pm »
Not a huge sample size but I cant remember many big mistakes from the lad. He looks so assured and seems to make the right decision witg frightening regularity
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #528 on: October 16, 2021, 10:58:44 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on October 16, 2021, 08:50:06 pm
I feel sorry for him in some ways because as you said he could have started for some teams regularly in PL, La Liga or German League.

I wonder what are our plans for him? Surely one day he will be demanding to play more regularly but if we loan him out we will end up with Adrian and thats not something anyone wants to be entertaining.

For other teams to want to actually play him they will have a lot more confidence if he does play a decent number of games for us, hes getting exposure and if he plays regular at international level that will also be good for him

Theres nothing to be sad or upset about, hes 22 years and has the world at his feet, playing for one of the best teams in the world- yes in front of his is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world but if you okay for Liverpool you compete against very good players
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #529 on: October 16, 2021, 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 16, 2021, 10:56:06 pm
Not a huge sample size but I cant remember many big mistakes from the lad. He looks so assured and seems to make the right decision witg frightening regularity

That's because his role is relatively simple. When we progress to a double pivot with Alisson; that's when his decisionmaking will be truly tested.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #530 on: October 16, 2021, 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on October 16, 2021, 10:58:44 pm
For other teams to want to actually play him they will have a lot more confidence if he does play a decent number of games for us, hes getting exposure and if he plays regular at international level that will also be good for him

Theres nothing to be sad or upset about, hes 22 years and has the world at his feet, playing for one of the best teams in the world- yes in front of his is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world but if you okay for Liverpool you compete against very good players

There might be a path open at DM when Milner and Henderson are phased out.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #531 on: October 16, 2021, 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on October 16, 2021, 02:53:51 pm
Cracking backup keeper, Ireland and PL debut in the space of 4 days - he must be on cloud nine!

He played two full PL matches last season, including a clean sheet. :)
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #532 on: October 17, 2021, 09:10:58 am »
Such an assured performance yesterday, made a cracking save near the end, deserved more recognition.

With Alisson here, he wont become our number 1. I am confident he will become a solid first choice PL keeper somewhere. For now, we have an excellent deputy, which is great.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #533 on: October 17, 2021, 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: stockdam on October 16, 2021, 10:10:27 pm
They could just chat together.....then if the ball is in our half, the closest one to the goal is the keeper.

Keeper when nets?
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #534 on: October 17, 2021, 01:19:58 pm »
I like him a lot impressive every time he plays
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #535 on: October 17, 2021, 01:26:36 pm »
Nice hands, Bob.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #536 on: October 17, 2021, 07:33:20 pm »
Best compliment I can give him is that when I see his name on the team sheet now, I have absolutely zero worries about him. The best back up keeper we've had in years and if Ali wasn't here he'd be a good shout for first choice. The guy is the epitome of relaxed and you can see that all the players trust him.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #537 on: October 18, 2021, 04:03:05 pm »
He plays like a keeper who's been learning from Alisson Becker for the last few years.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #538 on: October 18, 2021, 04:35:44 pm »
Its great to see him as number two in Liverpool, he will get more and more games hopefully.
He is starting for Ireland too, and the fact we are at an atrociously low point internationally, has one bright point for Caoimhín,..... he will have plenty of work in that goal.. which will make him better, and getting games with Liverpool will keep his confidence up even if its tough in Goal for ireland..

I hope all his promise comes through, and he stays with Liverpool...
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #539 on: October 18, 2021, 05:06:52 pm »
No wonder he's good, look who he faces in training week in and week out!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,112
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #540 on: October 18, 2021, 05:21:59 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 18, 2021, 05:06:52 pm
No wonder he's good, look who he faces in training week in and week out!

The flip of the coin is that Mo and the rest could destroy a weak minded keeper ;)

Quote from: Persephone on October 17, 2021, 07:33:20 pm
Best compliment I can give him is that when I see his name on the team sheet now, I have absolutely zero worries about him. The best back up keeper we've had in years and if Ali wasn't here he'd be a good shout for first choice. The guy is the epitome of relaxed and you can see that all the players trust him.

I was working from 5 Saturday so didn't hear the team sheet, when I learned he was playing it was like "yeah, whatever, he'll do boss". He really is a top notch keeper already.
« Last Edit: October 18, 2021, 05:23:33 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #541 on: October 18, 2021, 06:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on October 18, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Its great to see him as number two in Liverpool, he will get more and more games hopefully.
He is starting for Ireland too, and the fact we are at an atrociously low point internationally, has one bright point for Caoimhín,..... he will have plenty of work in that goal.. which will make him better, and getting games with Liverpool will keep his confidence up even if its tough in Goal for ireland..

I hope all his promise comes through, and he stays with Liverpool...

Unfortunately number 2 for Ireland too. He and Gavin Bazunu have emerged at the same time and Bazunu has the nod at the mo. Pity, they are both absolutely fantastic talents. Caoimhin started against Qatar last week but it was his first start, Bazunu has started the competitive games lately. We're stocked for years to come.

Your point about facing plenty of shots is bang on tbf. Bazunu has looked incredible. Saving pens from Ronaldo etc, single handedly keeping us in the Serbia home game. Caoimhin definitely has the edge on him with distribution though.

The big question is how long Caoimhin will be satisfied as a number 2. He's got everything - in fact i was worried he has no emotions at all - he's a feckin cucumber, so chilled out. Perfect goalie temperament.

Looking forward to watching him get more games over the next few years.


Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #542 on: October 18, 2021, 06:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 18, 2021, 04:03:05 pm
He plays like a keeper who's been learning from Alisson Becker for the last few years.

Lot of work to do in the facial hair department though.

Otherwise, its increasingly difficult to tell them apart.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #543 on: October 18, 2021, 07:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on October 18, 2021, 06:22:07 pm
Unfortunately number 2 for Ireland too. He and Gavin Bazunu have emerged at the same time and Bazunu has the nod at the mo. Pity, they are both absolutely fantastic talents. Caoimhin started against Qatar last week but it was his first start, Bazunu has started the competitive games lately. We're stocked for years to come.

Your point about facing plenty of shots is bang on tbf. Bazunu has looked incredible. Saving pens from Ronaldo etc, single handedly keeping us in the Serbia home game. Caoimhin definitely has the edge on him with distribution though.

The big question is how long Caoimhin will be satisfied as a number 2. He's got everything - in fact i was worried he has no emotions at all - he's a feckin cucumber, so chilled out. Perfect goalie temperament.

Looking forward to watching him get more games over the next few years.

yeah spot on all that, be great if the rest of the team were to get to that standard, lot of promising youth in fairness...
..But I always remember when i was younger when Poland played international, they always seemed to have great 'keepers and not so great out field players (in comparison)...are we headed the same way for the next decade...
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #544 on: October 18, 2021, 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on October 18, 2021, 06:37:20 pm
Lot of work to do in the facial hair department though.

Otherwise, its increasingly difficult to tell them apart.

Yeah looks like hes popped down to the local Amateur Dramatics society to get that glued on.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #545 on: October 18, 2021, 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on October 18, 2021, 06:22:07 pm
Unfortunately number 2 for Ireland too. He and Gavin Bazunu have emerged at the same time and Bazunu has the nod at the mo. Pity, they are both absolutely fantastic talents. Caoimhin started against Qatar last week but it was his first start, Bazunu has started the competitive games lately. We're stocked for years to come.

Your point about facing plenty of shots is bang on tbf. Bazunu has looked incredible. Saving pens from Ronaldo etc, single handedly keeping us in the Serbia home game. Caoimhin definitely has the edge on him with distribution though.

The big question is how long Caoimhin will be satisfied as a number 2

Do you think that Kelleher will switch countries so he can play regularly? England are pretty weak in the goalkeeping department at the moment.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #546 on: October 18, 2021, 11:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on October 17, 2021, 07:33:20 pm
Best compliment I can give him is that when I see his name on the team sheet now, I have absolutely zero worries about him. The best back up keeper we've had in years and if Ali wasn't here he'd be a good shout for first choice. The guy is the epitome of relaxed and you can see that all the players trust him.
Absolutely. And we cannot underestimate this, or take this for granted.
We are in a situation where the best player in the world, (and in a specialist position), is unavailable and we're not in the slightest bit concerned or worried.
I sometimes think we do not appreciate, and take for granted, what Klopp and his coaching staff have done with the quality and mentality of the playing squad.
It is a great testament to young Caoimhín that he has come in, and performed magnificently. He brings a calm assurance to the team, and has great concentration levels.
I genuinely don't think he has been given the plaudits that he deserves.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #547 on: October 18, 2021, 11:13:41 pm »
Hes a bit overrated I think and you can see the mistakes coming. Like all Cork men really.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #548 on: October 18, 2021, 11:17:04 pm »
He's been coached to play how we play & wow can you tell.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #549 on: October 19, 2021, 08:41:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on October 18, 2021, 11:13:41 pm
Hes a bit overrated I think and you can see the mistakes coming. Like all Cork men really.

They float to the top.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,142
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm »
The guy with the first name no one can pronounce is pretty good right lads?  :D
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,316
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #551 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Hell be disappointed with a couple of the goals but made up for it the the shoot out.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,336
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:00:06 pm »
Third goal was a bit iffy but he's young.

Fucking well in lad, enjoy being the hero. Hopefully many more in the future
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,693
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:00:27 pm »
Well done young man, two great saves.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:01:37 pm »
Well done young lad, well done ::scarf
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:02:06 pm »
He's a keeper. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,142
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #556 on: Today at 10:02:31 pm »
Just a shame the lad is too good to be a #2 keeper for more than another couple of years tops.  :(
Logged

Online roy ho ho ho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #557 on: Today at 10:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:02:31 pm
Just a shame the lad is too good to be a #2 keeper for more than another couple of years tops.  :(

Loan loan loan. If the Mancs can do it, so can we. :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #558 on: Today at 10:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:57:23 pm
The guy with the first name no one can pronounce is pretty good right lads?  :D

If Im being mean I reckon the first was saveable and Alisson would have a baffled the second before it got to Vardy. But cant argue with two saves in the shootout. Well in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 