Best compliment I can give him is that when I see his name on the team sheet now, I have absolutely zero worries about him. The best back up keeper we've had in years and if Ali wasn't here he'd be a good shout for first choice. The guy is the epitome of relaxed and you can see that all the players trust him.
Absolutely. And we cannot underestimate this, or take this for granted.
We are in a situation where the best player in the world, (and in a specialist position), is unavailable and we're not in the slightest bit concerned or worried.
I sometimes think we do not appreciate, and take for granted, what Klopp and his coaching staff have done with the quality and mentality of the playing squad.
It is a great testament to young Caoimhín that he has come in, and performed magnificently. He brings a calm assurance to the team, and has great concentration levels.
I genuinely don't think he has been given the plaudits that he deserves.