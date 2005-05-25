Its great to see him as number two in Liverpool, he will get more and more games hopefully.

He is starting for Ireland too, and the fact we are at an atrociously low point internationally, has one bright point for Caoimhín,..... he will have plenty of work in that goal.. which will make him better, and getting games with Liverpool will keep his confidence up even if its tough in Goal for ireland..



I hope all his promise comes through, and he stays with Liverpool...



Unfortunately number 2 for Ireland too. He and Gavin Bazunu have emerged at the same time and Bazunu has the nod at the mo. Pity, they are both absolutely fantastic talents. Caoimhin started against Qatar last week but it was his first start, Bazunu has started the competitive games lately. We're stocked for years to come.Your point about facing plenty of shots is bang on tbf. Bazunu has looked incredible. Saving pens from Ronaldo etc, single handedly keeping us in the Serbia home game. Caoimhin definitely has the edge on him with distribution though.The big question is how long Caoimhin will be satisfied as a number 2. He's got everything - in fact i was worried he has no emotions at all - he's a feckin cucumber, so chilled out. Perfect goalie temperament.Looking forward to watching him get more games over the next few years.