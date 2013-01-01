Amazing bit of tech. Something that was science fiction not too long ago, or at least unobtainable for about 99.9% of the population if it could have existed, but now can be bought for 300 quid. It's definitely pioneering the way forward for VR being wireless with no need for additional hardware to power it. Inside out tracking for infinite room scale. It'll be interesting to see what happens with that in the near future. All the high praise aside, the main thing that sticks in my throat about it is that Facebook seem to have a very anti-consumer model when its come to its modelling of Oculus devices. They've been known to release them, and then drop them almost as quickly. Rift S and Go being prime examples. Then there's the whole thing about needing a mandatory Facebook account or else you risk losing your library, and there is no way around it unless you jailbreak it. No thanks.I'd love to own one otherwise, but that's a no no.



Rift games should work on Quest seeing that Facebook discontinued the Rift and is focusing on Quest as being their main device. You'll need a link cable or software like Riftcat to run it wireless. Other things like sideloading games via apps like SideQuest are a must. You can play older titles like Doom, Quake, Duke 3d, Half Life and soon Goldeneye 64 using it.