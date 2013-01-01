« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oculus Quest 2  (Read 194 times)

Offline Redmaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Butter does not Discriminate.
Oculus Quest 2
« on: Yesterday at 03:40:44 PM »
Bought one of these. Some awesome games, Superhot WOW. Watching the Mandoloran and liverpool matches  on the cinema screen via vr desktop WOOOOOW.

However I want to play lone echo which is a rift game. Its on offer ATM. Its not on STEAM which is where I have got my games so far. (Bit wary of FB bans and losing my account/quest games and fuck FB in general)

So do rift games work on quest 2 and how do you do it? Also its up for download on certain torrent sites; how easy is it to get working THAT way?

Thanks.

Logged
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,979
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:58:08 PM »
Amazing bit of tech. Something that was science fiction not too long ago, or at least unobtainable for about 99.9% of the population if it could have existed, but now can be bought for 300 quid. It's definitely pioneering the way forward for VR being wireless with no need for additional hardware to power it. Inside out tracking for infinite room scale. It'll be interesting to see what happens with that in the near future. All the high praise aside, the main thing that sticks in my throat about it is that Facebook seem to have a very anti-consumer model when its come to its modelling of Oculus devices. They've been known to release them, and then drop them almost as quickly. Rift S and Go being prime examples. Then there's the whole thing about needing a mandatory Facebook account or else you risk losing your library, and there is no way around it unless you jailbreak it. No thanks.I'd love to own one otherwise, but that's a no no.

Rift games should work on Quest seeing that Facebook discontinued the Rift and is focusing on Quest as being their main device. You'll need a link cable or software like Riftcat to run it wireless. Other things like sideloading games via apps like SideQuest are a must. You can play older titles like Doom, Quake, Duke 3d, Half Life and soon Goldeneye 64 using it.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:16:55 PM »
Debating whether to get this instead of a PS5.  The technology looks really good now but having to get a Facebook account is really annoying me.  Could always make a dummy one, I suppose.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Redmaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Butter does not Discriminate.
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:58:08 PM
Amazing bit of tech. Something that was science fiction not too long ago, or at least unobtainable for about 99.9% of the population if it could have existed, but now can be bought for 300 quid. It's definitely pioneering the way forward for VR being wireless with no need for additional hardware to power it. Inside out tracking for infinite room scale. It'll be interesting to see what happens with that in the near future. All the high praise aside, the main thing that sticks in my throat about it is that Facebook seem to have a very anti-consumer model when its come to its modelling of Oculus devices. They've been known to release them, and then drop them almost as quickly. Rift S and Go being prime examples. Then there's the whole thing about needing a mandatory Facebook account or else you risk losing your library, and there is no way around it unless you jailbreak it. No thanks.I'd love to own one otherwise, but that's a no no.

Rift games should work on Quest seeing that Facebook discontinued the Rift and is focusing on Quest as being their main device. You'll need a link cable or software like Riftcat to run it wireless. Other things like sideloading games via apps like SideQuest are a must. You can play older titles like Doom, Quake, Duke 3d, Half Life and soon Goldeneye 64 using it.

Its a truly amazing experience. Anyone wanting to do/try VR should get a Quest 2. Yeah the FB login ISSUE/bullshit excepted :( I only use facebook to keep in touch with old friends/relatives and bitch about VAR in my liverpool group!

But I cant buy lone echo for quest. Have to buy it on rift store, and asks if I have set up rift before purchase, which I dont want to do. Why dont they just port it to quest or steam? weird that one of the top rated VR games is not on STEAM/QUEST.

:(
Logged
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Offline Redmaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Butter does not Discriminate.
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 08:16:55 PM
Debating whether to get this instead of a PS5.  The technology looks really good now but having to get a Facebook account is really annoying me.  Could always make a dummy one, I suppose.

Dont make a dummy one. Make a real one or you might get banned. Best link it with an existing account if possible.

Its awesome and not much out on the PS5 at the moment!

HTH

Logged
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • ....mmm
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:12:39 PM »
I got the Quest 2 and after using it sold my Rift S. Set aside £200 for extras though, depending on what you want.

The Elite Strap (or 3rd party equivilent) is a must for comfort so +£30-£50 on your order.

For playing PC games you need a decent length (5m) supported cable so +£30-80 to your order.

If you want to play PCVR wirelessly then the best setup is an additional router plugged into your PC which your Quest 2 connects to within line of sight so thats +£50-80 to your order

For PCVR wireless you'd also need Virtual Desktop which is +£20

I'd also recommend an battery to extend your play time so add another +£20 for that :)

« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:26 PM by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Redmaj on Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM
Dont make a dummy one. Make a real one or you might get banned. Best link it with an existing account if possible.

Its awesome and not much out on the PS5 at the moment!

HTH



You can't make a dummy one?  That's some top level bullshit then.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,726
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:45:34 PM »
Didnt think it would be possible for Facebook to be more loathsome, yet they pulled it off. Obligatory account on their ad peddling, data stealing platform so you could use a gaming peripheral. Yeah, thanks but no thanks.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,979
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:23:15 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:22:19 PM
You can't make a dummy one?  That's some top level bullshit then.
I'd a dud Facebook account that I used to view certain things when I got sent them, but Facebook now have a policy that if they can't verify that your name is real, they delete it, so I found that account of mine useless recently. They're absolute scum of a company. The sooner the likes of Sony release a wireless headset, the better. And it will happen.

It's such a braindead, counter-intuitive, anti-consumer thing to do, too. You'd think that a company trying to propel VR into the mainstream (and Quest 2's technology is capable of that) would release the thing they made and try to make it as widely accessible as possible. If they are thinking they can get their product out first and try to monopolise what is an emerging market, then they are shooting themselves in the foot, not with a pistol, but with a shotgun. The only real positive from their involvement in VR development is the R&D aspect, and the fact that they can release a product within that price range for what it is. That bodes well for future headsets released by other companies that will no doubt end up being more advanced but for a similar price range.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:27:44 PM by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • ....mmm
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:34:58 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:23:15 PM
I'd a dud Facebook account that I used to view certain things when I got sent them, but Facebook now have a policy that if they can't verify that your name is real, they delete it, so I found that account of mine useless recently. They're absolute scum of a company. The sooner the likes of Sony release a wireless headset, the better. And it will happen.

It's such a braindead, counter-intuitive, anti-consumer thing to do, too. You'd think that a company trying to propel VR into the mainstream (and Quest 2's technology is capable of that) would release the thing they made and try to make it as widely accessible as possible. If they are thinking they can get their product out first and try to monopolise what is an emerging market, then they are shooting themselves in the foot, not with a pistol, but with a shotgun. The only real positive from their involvement in VR development is the R&D aspect, and the fact that they can release a product within that price range for what it is. That bodes well for future headsets released by other companies that will no doubt end up being more advanced but for a similar price range.

To be fair to Facebook (ew) they've had to do this to counter their platform being used as a propaganda and misinformation tool.

What they didn't have to do was make Facebook logins mandatory for their VR headsets.
Logged
:D

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Oculus Quest 2
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:38:45 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:34:58 PM
What they didn't have to do was make Facebook logins mandatory for their VR headsets.

Yeah that's it for me.  I'm really interested in this generation of the technology but I don't want a Facebook account with my real name on it.  And how do they verify it's your real name, they'd have to link it to something else, even more information about you in their database.

They can fuck off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 